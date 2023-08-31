What was once the most respected airline in the world, QANTAS has become a joke, and when Qatar Airways applied for an additional 28 flights a week to operate between Europe and Australia, the Australian Federal Government's refusal to grant its request raised more than just eyebrows, it reinforced QANTAS’s disturbing decline.

And the move appears to be a calculated strategy to shield QANTAS – once a government-run airline – from competition. However, is the protection justified?

QANTAS is no longer a government entity. It's publicly listed on the ASX which has been reporting huge profits throughout recent years. With the shift from public to private ownership, the expectations of QANTAS's responsibilities have likewise transitioned from public service to shareholder value.

It's no secret competition drives innovation and enhances customer service quality.

By limiting Qatar Airways' operations, the Federal Government has effectively run gun shot for QANTAS when it shouldn’t, reducing the choices available to Australian travellers.

The federal government shouldn’t be affording QANTAS protection and bowing to Alan Joyce’s demands.

It’s no longer a government run airline, and that means, the laws of competition apply to QANTAS as they do every other publicly listed company.

QANTAS is no longer in the realm of being a protected entity. It lost that right when it went from a GBE to a publicly listed company.

This absence of competition stifles innovation, resulting in declining service standards and the ongoing decline in the Flying Kangaroos service diminishing to an embarrassing point, gets back to a lack of competition and whether it is partly to blame.

But the decline in service isn't the sole concern.

Current investigations by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) suggest QANTAS might be involved in dubious practices of rorting Australian travelers.

QANTAS allegedly, has been advertising flights that don't genuinely exist, with the intent of deceiving Australian travelers.

The practice is allegedly designed to force customers to purchase higher-priced fares, squeezing more money out of their pockets. The ACCC’s investigation further intensifies the need for a more transparent and competitive aviation landscape in Australia.

Considering the implications, it also has on the industry and Australians, it’s important to recognise airlines are more than just vehicles for profit. They play a crucial role in globalisation, connecting countries, cultures, and economies.

Granting Qatar Airways additional flights would not only offer Australians more options when they travel but help boost tourism and foster stronger economic and diplomatic ties between Australia, Europe, and Qatar.

Furthermore, lies the issue of reciprocal rights. Australia enjoys an open aviation market with many countries, allowing Australian carriers to operate freely in foreign skies.

Denying Qatar Airways similar rights could set a concerning precedent, potentially jeopardising Australian carriers' operations abroad.

Qatar Airways is recognised globally for its premium service standards. Its entry into the Australian market in a more significant way could inspire other airlines, including QANTAS, to lift their game and boy don’t they need to.

While QANTAS continues to soar in its profits, its service standards have been on a declining trajectory.

Speak to disgruntled QANTAS customers and the narrative remains the same and the echo disappointment continues to echo and reverberate.

There’s no doubt Alan Joyce and his executive team can hear the disgust of their once loyal customers who are waning and abandoning the airline by the day. If they’re not oblivious to it, then it suggests they simply don’t care and there’s a Marie Antoinette attitude of “let them eat cake.”

Accepting Qatar Airways additional 28 flights would have gone a long way to ensuring QANTAS took a long hard look at itself and how it was operating. It now shows complete disregard for Australians, and they disdain ion which they treat their customers.

There’s a reason why once loyal QANTAS customers have been fleeing QANTAS. It’s no coincidence Virgin domestically are proving to be a significant headache for QANTAS.

It's a win-win for consumers, who will benefit from better service, more choices, and potentially lower fares.

In a globalised world, protecting national carriers at the expense of international competitors is more than just shortsighted, it’s a naïve and stupid move.

The protection the Federal Government has provided QANTAS could inadvertently harm the nation's economy, image, and consumer choices in the long run.

While it's critical to safeguard domestic industries, it's equally crucial to ensure such protection doesn't come at the expense of consumer rights, service quality, and economic growth.

The Australian government's decision regarding Qatar Airways doesn't seem to be grounded in these principles and common national sense.

Denying Qatar Airways' request for additional flights appears more protective than pragmatic.

QANTAS lost the right of protection in 1990 when it became a public company and given the emerging concerns about its business practices and declining service standards, there's a compelling argument for why Qatar Airways should have been given a fair shot.

The time has come to put Australian travellers first and ensure they have access to the best services, competitive prices, and a range of choices. The sky, after all, should be the limit.