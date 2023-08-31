George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mario Bekes's avatar
Mario Bekes
Aug 31, 2023

This is masterpiece, to the point George and as for Qantas, across the globe this name is associated with failures on all levels, so well said !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by George Hazim
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture