Last night, Jess Wilson became the first woman to lead Victoria’s Coalition to an election victory, and Victorians made plain they had had enough of Labor. The verdict went deeper than either result.

Victorians had grown weary of what they saw as the grift of politics and the grifters who prospered from it. They’d watched governments spend billions, claim credit for every announcement and bristle when asked who benefited and who would be held accountable.

After 12 years in office, Labor had come to treat a weak opposition as a guarantee of its own survival. Last night, Victorians showed it how badly it had misread them.

One Nation’s surge carried that verdict all the way to Canberra. At one point on election night, the ABC’s preliminary count put its primary vote at about 32 per cent in regional Victoria and 16 per cent in metropolitan Melbourne. Federal Labor should be asking how many voters in communities it once counted on now feel it barely speaks to them.

The federal Liberals and Nationals should be asking how much of their regional vote they can still call their own. A Coalition victory in Victoria offers them little comfort on that score. One Nation has shown it can turn disillusionment with both sides into votes on a scale neither can afford to dismiss.

The victory that taught Labor the wrong lesson

In 2022, Daniel Andrews led Labor to victory in 56 seats. The Liberals and Nationals won 28 between them. Labor secured a third term after Melbourne endured prolonged and bitterly contested COVID lockdowns. A fourth Labor term looked plausible. Given the state of the opposition, even a fifth seemed imaginable. Inside Labor, the temptation was to read that majority as permission to govern as it always had.

The Coalition gave Labor every reason to believe it. Matthew Guy’s defeat gave way to John Pesutto, whose leadership collapsed. Brad Battin lasted less than a year. Then came Wilson, a first-term MP leading a party whose shortage of experienced talent was evident in the return of Guy and Battin to shadow portfolios. If the opposition kept failing its own test of credibility, Labor could postpone facing one of its own. Complacency hardened into hubris.

The roots of Labor’s defeat lie in the triumph of 2022. The decision that made it harder to avoid came in September 2023, when Andrews resigned and Labor chose his deputy, Jacinta Allan, to succeed him. Ben Carroll challenged and emerged as deputy. Labor had the authority, the parliamentary numbers and the time to change direction. It chose continuity. Allan inherited Andrews’s machinery of government and, with it, the growing conviction among his critics that decisions were made by a small circle that had stopped listening. For voters who wanted a change of direction, the succession offered little more than a change of premier.

Carroll inherited the bill

COVID still mattered. The 2022 result showed that lockdown anger alone could scarcely dislodge Andrews. By 2026, for some Victorians, the pandemic had become part of a broader grievance about how Labor wielded power and dealt with dissent. Meanwhile, the pressures people felt every day had changed. Voters worried about crime, the condition of their roads and the cost of keeping a household or business afloat. Wilson campaigned on crime, potholes and state debt, giving people concrete grounds on which to judge Labor’s record against their own experience.

Then came the CFMEU and the Big Build royal commission. During the campaign, the inquiry heard evidence about the union’s access to Andrews government ministers and testimony that a union official had claimed a direct line to Allan’s office. The commission’s findings are due in 2027. The political damage was already being done. Labor had made the Big Build its signature achievement. Now Victorians were hearing allegations that raised questions about who wielded influence on those projects, what ministers knew and whether the government had protected taxpayers. Labor had spent years claiming credit for the scale of the program. Voters were entitled to ask who took responsibility for how it was run.

Carroll took over on 28 July after Allan was forced out. He had 123 days to earn a hearing for a government seeking a fourth term and answer for decisions made across three.

As Allan’s deputy, he was part of the leadership whose record he had to defend. Every promise of a fresh start invited an obvious question. What had he done with the authority he already held? The most damning answer came from his own electorate. On election night, the ABC projected that Carroll would lose Niddrie.

Why an untested Coalition could win

Wilson made a vote for change feel like a risk worth taking. Her team’s limited governing experience remains a liability, especially now that it must turn promises on debt and services into budgets and decisions. Yet Labor’s own experience had come to look like entitlement. By early this morning, the ABC had called 48 of the 88 lower-house seats for the Coalition, enough to govern in its own right. Voters had looked at an opposition that had spent years tearing through leaders and decided that giving it a go was preferable to another four years of Labor. That is a measure of how comprehensively Labor squandered its advantage.

How much power will One Nation wield?

One Nation went from contesting five lower-house seats in 2022 to running in all 88. It published Victorian policies on tax, bail, health and roads. Its most divisive pitch rested on a narrower idea of who belongs. The federal party proposes cutting temporary visa numbers by 750,000 and pursuing three years of net negative migration. The Victorian branch campaigned on banning the burqa and niqab. The echo of White Australia lies in the appeal to cultural conformity and the suggestion that some communities belong less than others. Immigration settings are chiefly Canberra’s responsibility. Victorians who backed One Nation because they want a functioning hospital or a safer road are entitled to ask what its cultural agenda will deliver for them.

Its immediate parliamentary leverage lies in the 40-seat Legislative Council. If One Nation wins enough seats to supply votes Wilson cannot get elsewhere, it can bargain over bills, press for amendments and help determine what becomes law. Its influence will depend on the final count and whether Labor, the Greens or other crossbenchers give Wilson another route. Its electoral influence is already clear. Liberal and National MPs have seen One Nation take a substantial share of the vote in territory they once considered safe.

Had Ben Carroll moved against Jacinta Allan in 2025, he would have had time to show Victorians what he would do differently. He could have changed policy, made decisions of his own and let voters judge him on those decisions. Labor waited until July, leaving him four months to persuade the electorate that a government he had helped lead was capable of changing course. The longer caucus put off the decision, the more it looked as though keeping the factions together mattered more than restoring the public’s trust. Voters judge a government by what it does for them. Inside Labor, too much attention went to who owed whom.

The Coalition spent years making life easy for Labor. Its leadership turmoil gave the government room to ignore criticism, and Labor grew arrogant enough to assume voters would keep giving it the benefit of the doubt. Jess Wilson ended that assumption. One Nation’s surge showed how many Victorians were prepared to look beyond both established camps. Wilson now has four years to show that she understands the lesson Labor learnt too late. A weak opposition can make life easier for a government. It can’t make voters stay loyal to one that has stopped listening.