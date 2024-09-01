As is the heartbreaking reality of modern warfare, few wars have been as devastating and controversial as the ongoing violence and genocide in Gaza.

For decades, the world has been conned by Israel’s distorted reality – lies created to justify Zionist insanity and its edict of slaughter and oppression - where innocent men, women, and children—bear the emotional and psychological scars of genocide.

The human cost of Israel’s attempt to rid Palestine of all Palestinians along with the complicity of the US, in funding and enabling these atrocities is a stain on humanity’s conscience.

And while the mothers of US servicemen and women grapple with the implications of their children’s involvement in such wars predicated to enforce US hegemony, a parallel and equally urgent responsibility lies with the mothers of US politicians. These mothers, too, must rise and demand their children—those who hold power in Washington—cease to support and fund the genocidal mania that continues in Gaza.

The role of the US can’t be overlooked, and the moral imperative for these mothers to act has never been more critical.

Gaza isn’t just a war; it’s a humanitarian catastrophe - an open-air prison, where over 2m Palestinians live in conditions of extreme deprivation and constant fear.

Israel, as it has always, justifies it’s behavior under the scam of self-defence – that scam has resulted in the systematic destruction of homes, schools, hospitals, and essential infrastructure. Entire families have been wiped out in airstrikes, and the death toll continues to rise as the international community struggles to intervene. Cutting diplomatic ties might be a way to start.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly documented the deliberate targeting of civilians and the use of disproportionate force by Israeli forces. These actions have been condemned as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

‘Genocide" isn’t a term used lightly, and in Gaza’s case, it’s difficult to deny. The systematic killing of a people, the intentional infliction of conditions designed to destroy them, and the persistent refusal to allow them the basic rights of freedom and self-determination all point to a deliberate and calculated campaign of extermination.

The US plays a pivotal role in the ongoing violence in Gaza, not as a neutral observer, but as “the” enabler. Through military aid, diplomatic support, and political cover, the US provides Israel with the resources and impunity it needs to continue its genocidal insanity. Billions flow from Washington to Tel Aviv each year - used to purchase weapons and equipment that are then deployed in Gaza with devastating effect.

Moreover, the US consistently uses its veto power in the United Nations Security Council to block resolutions that seek to hold Israel accountable for its insanity. America’s complicity is a direct betrayal of the values of justice, freedom, and human rights it claims to uphold.

The consequences of this support are stark: the ongoing slaughter of civilians, the destruction of an entire society, and the perpetuation of a conflict that seems to have no end. For the mothers of US politicians, this reality should be a wake-up call.

Their children, the ones who draft legislation, approve budgets, and shape foreign policy, are directly involved in decisions that lead to the deaths of innocent people. The moral burden of this involvement is immense, and one that these mothers can’t afford to ignore.

The mothers of US politicians are in a unique and powerful position. Their voices, when united, can have a profound impact on the decisions made in Washington. Just as mothers across the country begin to question the wars their children are sent to fight, so too must the mothers of politicians question the wars their children help fund.

These mothers must confront their sons and daughters in Congress and the Senate and urge them to reconsider the policies that have led to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. They must demand an end to military aid that supports the killing of civilians and the destruction of a people. They must insist their children use their power not to perpetuate violence, but to seek peaceful and just solutions that respect the rights and dignity of all people.

The time for passive acceptance is over. The moral imperative is clear: to stand by and allow the continuation of genocide is to be complicit in it. The mothers of American politicians must recognise this and act. They must remind their children their duty is not to the interests of foreign powers or defence contractors, but to humanity. They must make it clear the blood of innocent people shouldn’t be on the hands of their children, nor on the conscience of the nation.

The potential for change lies in the power of mothers collectively. If the mothers of US politicians join forces with the mothers of servicemen and women, with human rights activists, and with people across the country, they can build a movement that demands a fundamental shift in US foreign policy. This movement can push for accountability, transparency, and an end to the unconditional support of actions that violate international law and human rights.

Such a movement wouldn’t be without precedent. Throughout history, mothers have been at the forefront of some of the most significant social and political changes. From the suffrage movement to the civil rights era, mothers have consistently used their moral authority and deep care for their children to drive change.

Today, the fight against the genocide in Gaza and the complicity of the US is the latest chapter in this long tradition of maternal activism.

The situation in Gaza is dire, and the US isn’t an innocent bystander. The funding and support in the slaughter and genocide of innocent people is a moral failing of the highest order. The mothers of American politicians must rise up and demand an end to this complicity. They must use their unique position to influence the decisions made in Washington, to hold their children accountable, and to ensure US foreign policy aligns with the values of justice, peace, and humanity.

This isn’t just a political issue; it’s a deeply personal one. The mothers of America must ask themselves what kind of world they want to leave for their children and grandchildren. A world where genocide is tolerated and even funded by their own government? Or a world where the dignity of all people is respected?

The mothers of US politicians have the power to make a difference. They must seize it, for the sake of their children, and for the sake of countless innocent lives that hang in the balance.