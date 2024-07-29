On Saturday, the village of Majdal Shams on the Lebanese-Israel border may have become the unwitting catalyst that sparks a full-blown war in the Middle East, which could lead to a nuclear war the world may find itself unable to wind back.

Majdal Shams is in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights and became a scene of horror. Its victims, all aged between 10 and 20, were playing soccer when the attack took place, with 19 others injured, many critically.

The tragic slaughter of 12 children by the Israeli rocket attack has not only thrust the Middle East closer to a full-scale war but placed it on a knife's edge, marking a significant turn in world events.

Once again, the brutal slaughter of innocent children, which Israeli authorities attribute to Hezbollah, has all the hallmarks of another lie, as the Israeli government continues to perpetuate in its attempt to drag the US into a broader regional conflict. With the clock of finality continuing to tick closer to the end for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership, his desperation is also heightening, making him, as most animals when they are injured, dangerous and desperate, which is exactly what Netanyahu is.

The soccer field bombing is one of the most severe assaults on the illegally occupied territory by Israeli’s, intensifying the situation on the Lebanese-Israel border.

According to Israeli military, the rocket carried a heavier-than-usual warhead, amplifying the destruction and the loss of life. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly condemned the attack, vowing Hezbollah "will pay a heavy price" for its actions. "Israel will not let this murderous attack go unanswered, and Hezbollah will pay a heavy price for it, a price it has not paid before," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

He said such attacks on civilians, particularly children, would not be tolerated.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz echoed Netanyahu’s sentiments, describing Hezbollah as an "Iranian terrorist organisation" that targets civilians and children. "Hezbollah has crossed all red lines," Katz told The Times of Israel.

"This is not an army against an army; it is a terrorist organization against civilians and children. We are approaching the moment of an all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon." Regardless of Netanyahu blaming Hezbollah, the attack does not align with how Hezbollah operates.

Hezbollah, however, denies any responsibility for the strike, despite ongoing exchanges of fire between the group and Israel since the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7.

The attack does not align with how Hezbollah’s conducts its operations. The militant group refuses to strike civilian infrastructure nor has it killed innocence, instead focusing its attacks on Israeli military targets.

Furthermore, Hezbollah’s aim is to destroy Israel and its military with its rockets looking to strike at the heart of Israel than kill innocent children, especially Syrian-Druze children.

But the IDF maintains Hezbollah is responsible for the assault, citing intelligence and the nature of the attack. Once again, however, Israel’s intelligence the world has quickly come to learn is consistently made-up and lacks credibility. The IDF and Israeli Government have shown they can’t be trusted. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized a military response against Hezbollah.

Gallant said Israel would respond forcefully to protect its citizens and ensure such attacks do not go unpunished. As much as Israel attempts to shift the blame to Hezbollah for its attack on the soccer field, Israel’s desperation to engulf the entire Middle East into a war, leaves no one in doubt the deliberate slaughter by Israel was a means to create an excuse for it to launch a full-scale assault on Lebanon.

The shocking act of violence is contrary to Israeli authorities’ claims that Hezbollah was responsible, as evidence strongly suggests Israel itself carried out the brutal attack. Despite Israel's accusations, Hezbollah has firmly denied responsibility for the strike.

Gallant has authorised a military response against Hezbollah, a move that he hopes will, and is seen by many as, part of Israel’s broader strategy to provoke a regional conflict and garner US support, involving America in a larger confrontation in the Middle East.

The international community is increasingly concerned by Israel's aggressive actions and their potential to spark a wider regional conflict. American-led negotiators are actively working to prevent such an escalation, seeking diplomatic solutions between the involved parties.

Hezbollah has indicated it will continue its strikes until fighting stops in Gaza, complicating efforts to achieve a ceasefire. In Gaza, the situation remains dire, with continuous fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas. On the same day as the Majdal Shams attack, Israel launched an assault on an alleged Hamas stronghold within a school in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, killing about 30 innocent people.

Gaza health authorities reported that the school-housed a field hospital, further highlighting the severe humanitarian impact of Israel’s military actions.

The attack on the soccer field in Majdal Shams is a reminder of the devastating human cost of the ongoing conflict. More than 50,000 people have been reported dead in Gaza since the conflict began, and that figure will exceed 250,000 at the conclusion of the conflict, according to Lancet and local health authorities.

The tragic deaths of 12 children in Majdal Shams have brought the brutal reality of the Israeli-Hezbollah conflict into sharp focus. Israel’s aggressive actions and its attempts to escalate the situation to draw in the United States must be condemned. This provocation not only risks a broader regional conflict but also places countless innocent lives in jeopardy.

Israel’s attack on the soccer field is not only a blatant and dangerous act of provocation but is designed to escalate tensions and draw the US into a regional war, a war that will more than likely extend beyond the Middle East and possibly engulf the world in nuclear Armageddon.

The international community must hold Israel accountable for its slaughter of innocence and work towards a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.