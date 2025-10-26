Like most of my Sunday mornings - as I do every day - I head off for a long 15km run. Running long distances at speed allows me to plan my day while finding clarity of thought about almost everything happening in life.

Rolling on the mats at jiu-jitsu is much the same: training with highly talented men and women who are strong and skilled in a brutal, taxing form of self-defence where technique not only encourages problem-solving but overrides strength itself. It’s a reminder clarity, resilience, and composure under pressure aren’t found in comfort - they’re forged in struggle.

So, yesterday proved interesting in ways that had me laughing – it also reinforced how deeply ignorant some remain, brainwashed by Israeli propaganda and the myth of its perpetual victimhood. The idea Israel’s violence is always “self-defence” against the savagery of Palestinians and Hamas’s brutality - beheading babies, raping women, ripping wombs from bodies - persists despite a lack of credible evidence for such claims.

The previous night I responded to a post on X, and by Sunday morning I awoke to a tirade of abuse. Pointing out factual realities to the indoctrinated rarely goes down well - people incapable of distinguishing fact from fiction, or history from propaganda, often lash out. Mark from Western Australia, who described himself as a “geneticist, atheist and grumpy old man,” threatened violence. Mishka, a woman who hid behind anonymity, unleashed her own vitriol. Both embodied the moral rot of Zionist exceptionalism - a mindset that mistakes aggression for righteousness. Not trying to sound virtuous, I gave as good as I got.

Those exchanges tie directly to The Australian’s weekend piece in which Rabbi Benjamin Elton, of Sydney’s Great Synagogue, urged the federal Labor government to introduce sweeping “religious discrimination protections” following the recent repeal of protest laws in New South Wales.

Elton’s framing of his plea as a civil-rights emergency misses a deeper truth: Israel and the Zionist project it embodies have long used narrative control, lobbying power, and legal threats to silence dissent, suppress criticism, and export impunity across the world.

Elton warns that protest activity has evolved “from criticism of Israel … to actions against the Jewish community,” and fears “a standing condition” of anxiety for Jews in Australia. But his invocation of victimhood ignores the fact that Israel and Zionist institutions have, for decades, positioned themselves as victims to justify a program of occupation, colonisation, and state-sanctioned violence. This well-honed position serves to constrain not only Palestinian voices but the democratic right to criticise Israeli policy.

In asking for new federal discrimination protections, Elton equates pro-Palestinian protest with antisemitism - it’s hard to be antisemitic toward a political ideology, particularly when “Semite” refers to a broad linguistic group that includes Arabs. Australian law is unambiguous - criticism of Israel, Zionism, or the IDF isn’t antisemitic.

Amnesty International Australia also makes it clear peaceful protests Israel’s conduct in Gaza are legitimate and must be protected. The real issue is the ongoing effort by Zionist lobby networks to conflate dissent with hate speech - a strategy that undermines freedoms of assembly, speech, and protest.

People shouldn’t be deceived. The constant harping of “victimisation” from Israel and its supporters is a deliberate tactic to delegitimise scrutiny. Israel has weaponised its victim card to secure diplomatic cover, military aid, and legal shields against critics. When pro-Palestinian activists in Sydney chant for liberation or name apartheid for what it is, the backlash isn’t about antisemitism - it’s about the discomfort of truth.

Elton’s suggestion the Palestine Action Group’s (PAG) legal victory challenging NSW protest laws poses a threat to Jewish communal safety is another misrepresentation. The PAG protests the conduct of the Israeli state - not the existence of Jewish worship in Sydney. Recasting protests as attacks on Jews is a political sleight of hand, designed to deflect accountability and shift the debate from policy to identity.

Free speech and protest are foundational to democracy. However, Elton’s position, echoing a wider Zionist campaign, seeks to bring about new discrimination laws, tougher protest restrictions, and an environment where dissent is branded as hate.

Israel’s ongoing record speaks volumes - relentless military assaults on Gaza, illegal occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, a settler-colonial enterprise that thrives on land theft, and the systemic marginalisation of Palestinians. When Israel and its Western enablers complain about “calls to eradicate the state of Israel,” they’re projecting - because it’s Israel that continues eradicating Palestinian life, heritage, and nationhood.

The rabbi’s push for “religious discrimination protections” isn’t about safeguarding worship but safeguarding a narrative - one that conflates Jewish identity with Israeli policy to shield Israel from accountability. Synagogue vandalism or attacks on Jewish communities are reprehensible and must be condemned - but conflating that with protest against a foreign state’s actions is intellectually dishonest and politically dangerous.

By defining the debate as “anti-Israel forces seeking the destruction of Israel,” Elton and his allies ensure that even calls for Palestinian self-determination are framed as existential threats rather than demands for justice.

Australia has a choice, it can either enshrine laws that privilege Israel’s narrative and kill democratic freedoms, or it can uphold its proud tradition of open dissent. The greater threat to harmony isn’t protest - it’s the attempt to criminalise it.

Israel isn’t the victim. It’s the aggressor. It’s a terrorist state committing heinous war crimes run by war criminals.