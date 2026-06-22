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James Wilkes's avatar
James Wilkes
2d

If only they had listened George. 78 years ago, Hannah Arendt, renowned philosopher, and writer of the ‘Banality of Evil’, famously foresaw and warned against militant nationalism and terrorism stemming from right-wing Zionist factions in Palestine. Imagine that. In a 1948 letter co-authored with Albert Einstein - no less - and others to the New York Times, she described Menachem Begin’s Herut (Freedom) party as a "Fascist party" that utilized terrorism and racial superiority. How prophetic was Hannah Arendt. She also argued that ‘isms’ were not great, suggesting very early on that Zionism had the ingredients of racial purity buried in its DNA. And she correctly argued that racial elitism ultimately leads to genocide. And hell yes, it must end. Every day it doesn’t, is a crime against humanity.

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Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
2d

For the most part, I agree with you, George. However, I am afraid that as long as the Trump gang rule the US, Israel will have an unlimited supply of military hardware.

<< The US was conned into this war, a war of choice that benefited not a single American but served only Israel’s agenda. >> I disagree. The war has not helped the US as a nation, but Trump, his family, and his friends have benefitted immensely (= immen$ely) through manipulation of the commodities and stock markets. More and more observers are reaching this conclusion.

The US is now an oligarchy, ruled by a depraved dictator. Criticism of Zionist genocide has already cost people their jobs; the press and other news media are muzzled and rendered impotent. The national debt is OVER $39 trillion, and Trump is spending money as though it is confetti. He is infuriated about the algae in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, but will not lift a finger to stop the rogue Zionist state from plunging the world into a recession. I can only suspect they have some hold on him, perhaps via the Epstein materials (??). One way or the other, as long as Trump remains in power, Israel will do whatever it wants, wherever it wants, and whenever it wants.

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