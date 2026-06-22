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Iran wasn’t mucking around. For any doubters who thought it was, its response to the breach of its 14pt MOU should tell you otherwise - and as is the case with the US, its usual wishy washy approach when dealing with Israel is finding out just how serious Iran was. The Straits of Hormuz is now closed again thanks to, and you guessed it, Israel.

The 14-point MOU signed between Iran and the US isn’t merely a diplomatic document – it’s a written confession of American strategic failure and a testament to who truly holds the power in this conflict.

Signed by Trump and Iranian President Pezeshkian, the MOU declares an “immediate and permanent” cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. Yet Israel, the rogue actor that dragged America into this war of choice as it has done with many others, refuses to accept the terms and continues its relentless assault on Lebanese sovereignty.

The first clause of the MOU is unambiguous - it demands an end to military operations on all fronts and guarantees Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Iran has made its position crystal clear - Israel mustn’t only cease attacking Lebanon but withdraw completely. This is non-negotiable. But Israel as it always done throughout history, has rejected this condition, vowing to keep its troops in southern Lebanon. Israeli officials have insisted their conflict with Hezbollah is “separate” from the war with Iran - a cynical distinction that exposes their contempt for international law and the very agreement their American patron has just signed.

And what’s been the US’s response? Weakness. Capitulation. The US, having failed to achieve any of its military objectives, now finds itself forced to negotiate with Iran as an equal sovereign power rather than a defeated adversary.

Iran has rightly portrayed the MOU as a diplomatic victory achieved through strength and as evidence that Washington failed to achieve any of its objectives militarily. The MOU reads like a shopping list of American capitulations than an agreement in which the US made Iran “pay the price”.

Iran’s demonstrated its leverage with devastating clarity. On June 20, the Iranian military announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz - the strategic chokepoint through which approximately 20% of the world’s oil passes - in response to Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon. Iran cited “America’s blatant breach of promise” for failing to implement the first clause of the MOU.

The strait remains closed. It’s not bluster - but power projection. Iran’s effectively thrown the global economy into chaos.

The consequences are already catastrophic. The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve has plummeted to 340.3m barrels -its lowest level since 1983. The US’s oil reserves are now so depleted the US has roughly four weeks of oil supply left. Trump himself has admitted it last week the US had just “four weeks” of oil left without the Iran deal.

Sustained tight supply threatens to push oil prices to US$200 a barrel, triggering a global recession. The war that was supposed to serve American interests has instead exposed America’s profound vulnerability.

So, whose interests has this war served? Well, it isn’t America’s, but Israel’s - a country that, at a mere 78 years old, has become the most destabilising force in the Middle East and, increasingly, the entire world. The global community is finally acknowledging what’s been evident for decades - Israel has always and remains an enormous problem to the safety and stability of the world. Simply, Israel through its Zionist paranoid ideology has shown itself to be an illegal nation of evil.

Israel’s record is of unrelenting aggression. The genocide in Gaza has killed and wounded more than 600,000 Palestinians. The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The ICJ stated Israel’s continued presence in occupied Palestinian territory is unlawful and has recognised Israel’s conduct as genocide. Now, Israel is slaughtering Lebanese civilians with the same impunity.

And Israel continues to strike Lebanon, breaching ceasefire after ceasefire - refusing to withdraw its forces; to respect the sovereignty of its neighbours and abide by any international agreement that doesn’t serve its expansionist ambitions.

The world’s had enough. Britain, Canada, France, Norway, New Zealand and Australia have imposed coordinated sanctions on Israeli networks involved in violence in the occupied West Bank.

Islamic nations have called for sanctions, restrictions on arms supplies, and a review of diplomatic and economic ties. Cuba has demanded an end to Israel’s impunity. Israel has become the world’s most boycotted state.

Israel has to be brought to heel - once and for all. Economic sanctions must be expanded and intensified. Military sanctions must cut off the flow of weapons that enable this genocidal state to continue its insanity.

Diplomatic isolation must be total. The international community must recognise Israel for what it really is - a rogue and pariah illegal state that’s forfeited its right to be a recognised member of the international community.

For decades, Israel has shown it’s a terrorist state, but the world just ignored it’s behaviour - invading its neighbours, expanding its territory, committing war crimes with impunity, and dragging the world into wars that serve only its own interests.

The US was conned into this war, a war of choice that benefited not a single American but served only Israel’s agenda. American’s and the global community are now paying the price in depleted oil reserves, economic uncertainty and the looming threat of global depression.

The time for diplomacy with Israel is over. The time for half-measures is over. The international community must act decisively, using every tool at it has - economic, military and diplomatic - to make Israel understand it can no longer behave as the genocidal state it has been for so many decades.

History teaches no nation, regardless of its military strength, political influence or powerful allies, is immune from judgment. Apartheid South Africa eventually faced it as did Serbia.

The question is no longer whether Israel’s actions will be judged, but how much more suffering, destruction and instability the world is prepared to tolerate before that judgment arrives in full.

Every government that remains silent, every institution that looks away, and every leader who chooses expediency over principle will ultimately be remembered not for what they said, but for what they didn’t do.

The reckoning that Israel has spent decades avoiding may finally have arrived - and history will show who stood on the side of accountability and who stood in its way.

Israel's reign of terror must end. It can no longer continue as a state. What was presented as a state has has never been legitimate. Israel is a symbol of barbarity, oppression and the institutionalisation of injustice.

The land must be returned to the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination restored.