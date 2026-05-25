Image: AI generated.

A single premise has always held constant about Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, generations of Israeli leadership and its Zionist society - cowardice, duplicity and manufactured victimhood have become the defining characteristics of a political and military establishment addicted to violence, manipulation and perpetual war.

Everything about Israel reflects a state consumed by paranoia, evil, vengeance and an almost obsessive pursuit of dominance at any cost. Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and now Iran underscore a pattern that has remained disturbingly consistent for decades: overwhelming force inflicted on civilians, the weaponisation of Western media narratives, and the endless invocation of existential fear to justify actions much of the world now views as morally bankrupt and strategically catastrophic.

Israel’s delusional sense of exceptionalism has repeatedly driven it into military adventures far more about territorial ambition, strategic intimidation and sustaining domestic fear than genuine self-defence or regional stability. Successive Israeli governments have framed aggression as survival, collective punishment as security policy and destruction as deterrence - all while destabilising the Middle East and dragging the world closer toward wider conflict.

Modern Israel now reflects a political and military culture where cruelty, vengeance and the normalisation of extreme violence have become deeply embedded within the state’s governing ideology. What increasingly horrifies much of the world isn’t simply the scale of destruction Israel unleashes, but the willingness of sections of its political establishment to rationalise collective punishment, civilian devastation and perpetual war as legitimate instruments of state power.

Beneath the language of security and self-defence lies a state apparatus that’s become morally untethered - where brutality is normalised, diplomacy dismissed, and military escalation treated as both political strategy and national identity.

And yet beneath the propaganda, the mythology and the carefully cultivated image of invincibility lies an increasingly uncomfortable truth:

Israel isn’t the unstoppable power it pretends to be.

Instead it’s a state overwhelmingly dependent on American weapons, American money, American intelligence and American diplomatic protection to maintain the illusion of regional supremacy. Strip away Washington’s protection and the entire facade begins to crack immediately.

For decades Israel marketed itself as an elite military power feared across the Middle East. But real military power isn’t measured by the ability to flatten apartment blocks from the sky, assassinate scientists or destroy refugee camps with US supplied bombs. Real military power is measured by the ability to impose decisive political outcomes.

And Israel’s failures are impossible to ignore.

Despite years of devastation and siege warfare, Gaza remains unconquered.

Despite repeated invasions, threats and bombardments, Hezbollah remains standing in southern Lebanon and the protector of Lebanese sovereignty.

Despite decades of sanctions, sabotage campaigns and covert operations, Iran’s regional influence has expanded rather than collapsed.

This is the reality Israel’s political establishment fears the world fully recognising: overwhelming destruction isn’t strength. But the behaviour of a state incapable of producing anything other than escalation.

What the world is increasingly witnessing is not strategic brilliance, but strategic exhaustion.

Israel is trapped inside a permanent war doctrine where conflict itself is the organising principle of the state. Diplomacy is viewed as weakness. Restraint is treated as surrender. Endless militarisation has become both political survival strategy and national identity.

That reality is now colliding with a global information environment Israel no longer controls.

For decades Western governments and legacy media institutions largely protected Israel from sustained scrutiny. But social media, independent journalism and the decentralisation of information shattered that monopoly forever.

The images coming out of Gaza changed everything.

Destroyed hospitals.

Dead children.

Flattened neighbourhoods.

Mass civilian suffering broadcast globally in real time.

No amount of talking points, political spin or accusations against critics has been able to fully contain the damage.

The interception of humanitarian flotillas and the grotesque public spectacle surrounding detainees and activists by Ben-Gvir only reinforced perceptions of a political culture increasingly consumed by vengeance, humiliation and impunity.

At the same time, mounting international scrutiny surrounding Palestinian detainees, prison conditions and abuse has further intensified global outrage toward Israel’s conduct and deepened the growing perception that Israel operates according to a separate moral and legal standard from the rest of the world.

And that’s what terrifies Israel’s leadership most of all.

Not Hamas.

Not Hezbollah.

Not Iran.

But the collapse of the narrative architecture that protected Israel for generations.

Because Israel’s greatest weapon was never merely military superiority. It never had it. The mask of fraud has been lifted.

It was narrative dominance.

The ability to portray itself as eternally threatened regardless of its overwhelming military superiority.

The ability to frame every escalation as self-defence.

To silence criticism by politically weaponising outrage.

That framework is now collapsing globally.

Across Asia, Africa, Latin America and increasingly throughout the West, younger generations no longer see Israel as a courageous democratic outpost. They see a heavily armed state operating with extraordinary impunity while demanding permanent exemption from accountability.

The US now faces a profound strategic reckoning.

Its unconditional alignment with Israel is increasingly damaging American credibility across a rapidly changing multipolar world. As China expands influence, BRICS consolidates power and Gulf states diversify alliances, Washington risks turning itself into a diplomatic hostage to the actions of increasingly extreme Israeli governments.

This is why debate surrounding America’s future relationship with Israel is intensifying.

Trump, despite historically strong support for Israel, also represents a growing current inside American politics questioning why US power, money and international standing should remain permanently tied to a foreign state whose policies repeatedly drag Washington into geopolitical crises and moral controversy.

Increasingly, Americans are asking why their global reputation, financial resources and geopolitical credibility should remain tethered to policies that inflame regional instability while damaging America’s own standing throughout the world.

Central to the debate is growing scrutiny surrounding the influence of organisations like AIPAC and broader questions about how US Middle East policy has been shaped for decades. Critics increasingly argue that foreign lobbying influence and political pressure networks have played an outsized role in suppressing open debate around Israel, Palestine and America’s strategic interests in the region.

Israel is collapsing but not tomorrow.

However, the mythology sustaining Israeli power for generations is eroding in full public view.

The illusion of invulnerability is fading.

The monopoly over the narrative is breaking.

And the world is beginning to see Israel not as an untouchable regional superpower, but as a heavily militarised state dependent on overwhelming force, Western protection and perpetual conflict to sustain its position.

That’s the real crisis now confronting Israel.

Not merely military resistance or diplomatic criticism.

But the slow, humiliating and very public collapse of the myth upon which modern Israeli power was built. And don’t let any rabid Zionist convince you otherwise.