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Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
8h

You are absolutely correct, George: << Instead it’s a state overwhelmingly dependent on American weapons, American money, American intelligence and American diplomatic protection to maintain the illusion of regional supremacy. >>

What would Israel be without US support? This article points to a hideous truth: "US Military Using More Missiles to Defend Israel Than Israel Itself."

https://truthout.org/articles/us-military-using-more-missiles-to-defend-israel-than-israel-itself/

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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
8h

Israel as a supremacist, fascist apartheid theocratic state using terrorism as its major weapon was always doomed. It was only ever a matter of how many millions it murdered and maimed in the process. And the world in general is responsible for allowing it to go on and for so long.

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