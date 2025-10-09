Sometimes bewilderment deepens when decisions defy all reason. Much of the international community is stunned by Hamas’s decision to accept a so-called “peace plan” proposed by the devil himself.

Hamas’s acceptance of Israel’s newly touted “peace” deal is anything but a triumph. Announced this week as a breakthrough that would release hostages and pause the carnage that has ravaged Gaza for two years, the agreement cements a dangerous new order - legalising sprawling Israeli control over the territory, rewarding a campaign of mass destruction, and paving the way for an eventual attempt to subsume the entire Gaza Strip.

The deal hands Israel the keys to Gaza’s future while offering Palestinians only the trappings of civilian administration under international supervision.

The headline promise - that Israeli forces will pull back - is hollow once the terms are read closely. The agreement envisages a continued Israeli security presence on Gaza’s periphery, buffer zones, and the policing of movement and borders by forces not answerable to Gaza’s population.

International mediators and US architects style this as a compromise; for Palestinians, it appears alarmingly like partition by decree - a durable diminution of territory and sovereignty leaves Gaza fractured and reliant on external benefactors.

The human cost that produced this so-called settlement should disqualify any blueprint that further entrenches occupation. Independent UN bodies, humanitarian agencies, and human rights organisations have documented the scale of devastation inflicted on Gaza - hundreds of thousands killed, hospitals and schools reduced to rubble, mass displacement, and an infrastructure collapse the UN says will take decades to repair.

The ICC and the UN Human Rights Council have both declared that Israel’s campaign amounts to war criminality, citing indiscriminate bombings, the targeting of civilian infrastructure, and the deliberate use of starvation as a weapon of war.

In its strongest language so far, a UN Commission of Inquiry said Israel’s behaviour meets the threshold of genocide - a damning finding that should disqualify any state from claiming moral authority over the people it has devastated. Accepting a governance arrangement that leaves Israel as guarantor of Gaza’s “security” is to reward a perpetrator of mass atrocities with custodianship over its victims.

Even if the deal’s architects insist it is temporary, Israel’s history makes clear that temporary control is always a prelude to permanent conquest. For decades, Israel has used incremental expansion and “security” narratives to justify creeping annexation - from the West Bank to East Jerusalem, and now Gaza.

Retaining 53% of the Strip ensures Palestinians remain geographically trapped and politically neutered, dependent on international aid and subject to Israel’s military reach. Once established, Israel’s control will not subside; rather, it will expand with every provocation, pretext, and new justification of “defence.”

Simply put, the peace deal is a Trojan horse. The so-called withdrawal zones are corridors of control - arteries through which Israel can project dominance deeper into Gaza under the guise of protecting its borders. These zones, once normalised, will become permanent fixtures of occupation. From there, Israel can slowly advance its long-standing ambition - the full absorption of Gaza into what it calls “Greater Israel.”

The deal also exposes the complicity of global powers. Washington, London, and a handful of Arab capitals are already lining up to fund “reconstruction,” a euphemism for rebuilding Gaza under Israel’s terms.

The West’s silence on war crimes and its eagerness to celebrate this “peace” deal reflect a cynical calculus - one that values regional stability for trade and oil over justice for Palestinians. The moral vacuum created by this hypocrisy is what fuels the very extremism the West claims to fight.

Arab regimes that endorse the deal under pressure from Washington risk being complicit in Palestine’s dismemberment - aiding a project that could destabilise the entire region. Every injustice left unaddressed, life extinguished without accountability, deepens the anger that spills beyond Gaza’s borders. The consequences won’t stop at Rafah or Khan Younis; they’ll reverberate across a Middle East already fragile from decades of Western intervention and subjugation.

If history has taught anything, it’s injustice never remains contained. A peace built on the ashes of impunity and the erasure of a people isn’t peace at all.

Israel’s strategy - to bomb, occupy, and negotiate from the rubble it created - sets a precedent that threatens to unravel the post-war global order. It signals to every rogue nation genocide can be diplomatically laundered into legitimacy.

By accepting this deal as the new normal, the world risks legitimising a system where occupation becomes peace, colonisation becomes compromise and genocide becomes governance. For Palestinians, it’s the final betrayal - the codification of their dispossession. For the rest of the world, it marks the moment when international law, decency, and the concept of justice lost all meaning.

Israel’s so-called peace plan isn’t an end to war. It’s the continuation of war by political means - a conquest wrapped in the language of ceasefire. If the world accepts it, the consequences won’t stop with Gaza, they’ll consume the Middle East - and, inevitably, destabilise the world.