Israel’s renewed assault on Gaza—marked by the reintroduction of ground troops into the besieged strip—has ignited global outrage as Palestinians endure relentless Israeli military aggression.

Today, Israeli ground forces advanced deeper into Gaza, seizing control of the Netzarim Corridor and effectively severing the northern and southern regions of the territory. This latest escalation follows a brutal wave of Israeli airstrikes that have inflicted catastrophic civilian casualties, including women and children.

Israel’s intensified military campaign isn’t a strategic operation; it’s the continuation of an ethnic cleansing project designed to erase Palestinian identity and sovereignty.

Netanyahu’s government now stands universally condemned for what increasingly meets the definition of genocide—an accusation that carries even more weight when considering the direct complicity of US President Donald Trump and the unchecked power of the Israeli lobby over Washington’s foreign policy.

Israel’s systematic targeting of civilians—obliterating homes, hospitals, and vital infrastructure—has reached new levels of devastation. The re-entry of Israeli ground troops into Netzarim is a calculated manoeuvre to fracture Gaza’s remaining resistance, isolate families, and deepen the psychological toll of occupation. The destruction extends beyond the physical; it’s psychological warfare aimed at breaking the Palestinian people’s spirit and crushing their resistance to apartheid rule.

Netanyahu’s hardline regime bears full responsibility for this massacre. His rhetoric following the latest attack underscores his utter disregard for Palestinian lives. In a chilling declaration, he warned: “It will become much more difficult, and you will pay the full price.” These words are not just threats; they are admissions of intent to escalate war crimes under the cover of military necessity.

Even as Israel rains destruction upon Gaza, the US remains complicit, shackled by the overwhelming influence of the Israeli lobby, which dictates US policy with ruthless precision. While global protests surge in opposition to Israel’s crimes, Washington remains unwavering in its support, ensuring that no real consequences reach Netanyahu’s government.

Yet amidst this unfolding catastrophe, the Houthis in Yemen have emerged as one of the few actors responding to Israel’s brutality with tangible action. Their blockade of Israeli-linked shipping is a clear and calculated move against Israel’s war machine, a modern form of resistance that directly challenges Tel Aviv’s economic interests without indiscriminately harming civilians. Yemen’s actions—unlike Israel’s—adhere to the principles of legitimate protest, targeting those fueling the occupation rather than engaging in mass civilian slaughter.

Earlier this week, the Houthis declared the resumption of strikes on Israeli-affiliated shipping in the Red and Arabian Seas, a response to Israel’s blockade of life-saving aid into Gaza. Despite diplomatic pressure from Iran and Oman, the Houthis remain steadfast: aid must flow freely to Palestinians before any de-escalation is considered.

Instead of recognising Yemen’s blockade as an act of sovereign defiance against apartheid, the US has chosen to escalate militarily, launching airstrikes on Yemeni soil under the guise of “defending freedom of navigation.” Trump personally authorised these attacks, marking a dangerous deepening of US entanglement in Israel’s war. His administration insists these strikes protect international shipping lanes, but they serve as yet another testament to how Washington prioritizes Israeli interests over international law and human rights.

The willingness of the US to unleash deadly force against Yemen—while Israel continues its mass killing spree in Gaza—exposes the grotesque extent of its loyalty to Tel Aviv’s colonial project. America isn’t merely an enabler of war crimes; it is an active participant.

The unchecked violence against Palestinians is a direct consequence of America’s political elites’ failure to sever ties with the Israeli lobby. As Gaza burns, as its people endure starvation and mass slaughter, American leadership remains paralysed by its own complicity. The reluctance to hold Israel accountable is not just political cowardice—it is a moral and ethical disgrace.

In Gaza, the crisis has reached apocalyptic proportions. Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble. Families have been torn apart, forced to choose between staying in their homes and facing near-certain death or fleeing into the unknown, only to be bombed again. Access to food, water, and medical supplies has been systematically choked off. The United Nations and human rights organizations have condemned Israel’s actions in the strongest possible terms, calling for an immediate ceasefire. Yet Netanyahu, emboldened by unconditional US support, presses forward.

Around the world, resistance to Israeli apartheid grows. In cities from New York to London, from Tel Aviv to Istanbul, mass protests demand an end to the slaughter. Even in Israel, demonstrators have taken to the streets, calling for an end to the bloodshed and the release of hostages held by Hamas. But Netanyahu remains unmoved, his government marching steadfastly toward deeper war, fully assured that American backing will never waver.

The true cost of Israel’s war on Gaza isn’t just the lives lost—it’s the systematic destruction of an entire people. For decades, Palestinians have been subjected to occupation, displacement, and apartheid. Their land stolen. Their history erased. Their basic human rights denied.

Words of condemnation aren’t enough. The international community must take decisive action to hold Israel accountable. Sanctions, embargoes, and diplomatic isolation must be imposed. The time for passive outrage is over—real consequences must follow.