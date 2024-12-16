This will be one of the shortest pieces I will ever write, except for writing the daily briefs as a young cadet journalist. They were briefs, and not articles, so there’s a difference.

Today, Israel announced it was cutting diplomatic ties with Ireland and closing its embassy in Dublin. Who cares? And don’t I think Ireland does either.

It’s evident Israelis and their government live in a state of eternal delusion. As is always the case, Israelis have an over inflated sense of their own importance and value. That’s what happens when you’re the chosen race – fantasy erodes reality, eternally feeding your ignorance and stupidity.

What’s even more comical is Israel’s belief by announcing its embassy closure in Dublin, it has scored some sort of diplomatic victory over Ireland. It’s just another defeat of the many Israel continues to suffer on the road to eternal global isolation. Israel is now considered by the global community as a ‘pariah state’.

Israel’s decision to close its Dublin embassy over Ireland’s strong moral stance against its genocidal mania in Gaza only underscores Ireland’s courage.

Ireland’s refusal to align with Israel’s war crimes, barbarism, and inhumanity, clearly shows it has been a beacon of morality, standing firm for Palestinian rights and condemning Israeli atrocities.

While Israel expels diplomats, Ireland, unshaken, supports international law and human dignity. There needs to be more countries like Ireland, willing to stand up for and uphold justice over appeasement.

Israel’s attempt to isolate Ireland highlights its desperation to silence critics of its oppressive policies. Ireland should be applauded for leading with integrity. It’s not hard to believe the Irish government would be thinking ‘Thank God, that stench of humanity has left.”