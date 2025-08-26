George’s Newsletter

Rebel Nun
3h

Thank you for trying to warn the world about this dangerous lie. I'm very concerned, since people, bizarrely, fall for this trick over and over and over. If enough people believe this, it will be repeated in other countries, with the false Australian "attack" being used as evidence that Iran is behind the latest ones!

Jim KABLE
2h

Just when I assumed it was safe to go back into Labor waters - this great ugly Mossad Zionist shark hoves into view. And the ALP appears convinced? I certainly hope not! You are right - what possible interest would attacks on synagogues in Australia have for Iran. It is too bizarre to credit that our politicians might even consider this nonsense as truer. It's time for Albanese to go on the attack against the only people for whom this holds any benefit - Netanyahu and his Cabinet uglies and their Zionist lobby buddies right here in Australia.

