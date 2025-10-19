When Donald Trump announced his Gaza “peace plan”, it was immediately clear it was anything but a genuine peace initiative. His twenty-point plan seemed less about achieving peace and more about engineering a ceasefire’s failure.

War-not peace - has long been Israel’s mantra. Since the Nakba in 1948, when Palestinians were dispossessed of their homeland as part of a UK-backed land grab, the Zionist project has prioritised destabilisation of the Middle East over coexistence. For more than 75 years, Israel’s existence has been shaped by this warped approach, marked by ongoing conflict and expansion rather than any real pursuit of peace.

Hamas’s decision to return the remaining twenty hostages and agree to some aspects of Trump’s plan was a strategic move, not an act of capitulation. The Western mainstream media’s portrayal of Trump’s proposal as a remarkable achievement could not be further from the truth. Expecting Hamas to disarm, given Netanyahu’s history of bad faith, demonstrates a profound ignorance and geopolitical naivety on the part of the West.

The reality - rather than the fantasy Israel relentlessly propagates - is its utter failure to achieve its core objectives in the brutal campaign it launched on 8 October 2023. Despite its military might and advanced weaponry, Israel could not destroy Hamas. In this, Hamas has achieved a strategic victory.

Trump’s plan gives Netanyahu exactly what he wants: war and continued colonisation. Peace was never the aim.

Anat Peled’s Wall Street Journal piece, “Israel still carrying out some strikes during Gaza ceasefire”, exemplifies the common pattern of accepting Israeli military justifications at face value, amplifying accusations against Hamas and Palestinians, and glossing over well-documented Israeli ceasefire violations.

Israel has consistently broken Gaza ceasefires and has rarely - if ever - honoured humanitarian or security truces. Blaming Hamas and Palestinian communities for ceasefire breakdowns is misleading and highly irresponsible.

The January ceasefire saw many independent sources -including UN agencies, the Gaza government media office, and journalists - documenting a sustained pattern of Israeli violations. By March 2025, official data submitted to the UN listed more than 1,000 ceasefire breaches by Israel and hundreds of Palestinian deaths since 19 January.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health has reported daily casualties from Israeli attacks, including shelling, drone strikes, and the targeting of civilians. These aren’t isolated events - they form a pattern that renders any narrative casting Israel as a reluctant responder or innocent victim both mathematically and morally indefensible.

Peled repeats Israeli claims that only “militants who posed a threat” or “vehicles that came too close” were targeted. These justifications, couched in vague security concerns, have been used repeatedly to mask indiscriminate violence - claims debunked by independent investigators and eyewitnesses time and again.

The so-called “yellow line” - a security perimeter invoked by Israel - is used to justify firing at cars, families, and aid workers, even where there’s no credible threat. Throughout this ceasefire, the Gaza Media Office and independent journalists have confirmed attacks on families, mass detentions, and the shelling of residential neighbourhoods.

Israel’s actions during every ceasefire include imposing complete blockades and deliberately hindering the entry of humanitarian aid - essential food, water, medical supplies, and fuel -turning starvation into a weapon, in breach of international humanitarian law and condemned globally by UN experts and human rights organisations. Even when aid or border agreements were reached, Israel routinely blocked or delayed border openings, using them as leverage over Hamas.

The narrative that frames Hamas as intransigent ignores unmistakable evidence of Israel’s persistent refusal to honour its commitments. Independent reports and interviews demonstrate Hamas’s willingness to negotiate truces to rebuild Gaza. Their delays in compliance have stemmed from technical and logistical barriers - such as the inability to use heavy equipment to retrieve bodies or safely transport hostages in an active war zone - not from wilful refusal, but the realities of ongoing occupation and attacks.

In the exchange of prisoners and hostages, it is Israel’s recurring failure to release agreed numbers of Palestinian prisoners that has stalled progress - undermining claims that Hamas alone is at fault.

Given the constant ceasefire breaches, blockades, and collective punishment, insisting only Israel has a right to self-defence, while denying Palestinians that same right, is a blatant double standard and a perversion of international law.

While Palestinian civilians and local defence groups endure relentless attacks and deprivation, Israel - with overwhelming military dominance - claims victimhood. This framing promotes impunity, erases Palestinian suffering, and distorts the true situation on the ground.

It’s time to highlight Israel’s well-documented pattern of ceasefire violations and collective punishment, instead of uncritically echoing official statements that blame Hamas or Palestinian communities for failed truces.

All credible evidence shows the burden of non-compliance lies squarely with Israel, and it is time for journalists, commentators, and the international community to challenge the myth of Israeli victimhood in the context of Gaza’s ceasefires.