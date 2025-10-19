George’s Newsletter

Davina
14h

And the IOF have retaken at least three of the released abducted Palestinians, of the exchange, already. If thst is not a breach of humanity as well as the peace, then have they not broken their word in over 80 years?

Israelis are the scum of the earth and go out of their way daily to prove there is more than enough reason to hate them.

BGFHuman
14hEdited

The political west are still operating as settler colonial systems, where supremacy, resource stealing, stealing land is their top most priority. Any dissent to this is against the values of settler colonial regimes. The main aim is to remove the natives and get hold of resources. There is a big misunderstandingof BRICS from these regimes, they see this as a threat, instead of working together for the benefit of every human the capitalists and colonial political west just think of income of elites via resource extraction and sewing more dissent through the installation of gangs, spreading more lies etc.

The Palestinians just want freedom, freedom from apartheid, and freedom of occupation. The Political west want the land for real estate, Gaza gas and power over China/Russia/Iran ...

We can see the absolute lies, propaganda and false accusations arising because of this greedy goal from the political west.

I fail to understand our politicians world wide. I fail to understand the entity called Israel.

