Anyone who believed the ceasefire achieved in Gaza two weeks ago was a genuine attempt to secure peace in Palestine is either naïve, foolish, or wilfully blind to the realities of Israel as an ethno-colonial settler state and its deceit.

Israel and its co-belligerent partner, the US, have once again demonstrated their duplicity - deceiving the world into accepting their distorted version of reality as equal to that of the international community. Simply put, the world has been persuaded to believe the sky is green rather than blue.

Today’s orders by Israel’s war-criminal Prime Minister to the IDF to carry out intense military strikes in Gaza is yet another indictment of both Israeli contempt for international norms and the mainstream media’s complicity in sanitising its crimes - particularly Murdoch’s flagship paper, The Australian.

While The Australian Echoes Israeli claims of “justified retaliation,” it fails to interrogate the deeper reality - a betrayed ceasefire, systemic human-rights violations, and a war waged on an imprisoned civilian population under the pretext of self-defence.

Today’s piece in the “Oz,” as Australians like to call it, leans heavily on statements from Netanyahu’s office and the IDF, painting Hamas as the sole violator of a US-brokered ceasefire, and deliberately sidestepping the truth: Israel’s “powerful strikes” on southern Gaza are the real breach - disproportionately harming civilians with nowhere left to flee.

Netanyahu’s justification is as predictable as ever - claims that Hamas fired at IDF troops and mishandled hostage remains. But Hamas has denied these accusations, reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire and describing Israel’s attacks as the genuine violation. The Australian’s coverage omits this critical distinction, failing to ask why Israel resumes intense bombing at the first sign of tension rather than exhausting diplomatic means.

What’s unstated in The Australian’s reporting is the mounting evidence of Israeli war crimes. Airstrikes have indiscriminately levelled residential neighbourhoods, hospitals, and schools - leaving thousands of civilians dead and many more without shelter or access to vital resources.

The destruction of infrastructure essential for civilian survival is not collateral damage; it is collective punishment. The real victims of Israel’s unrelenting campaign are Gaza’s people - children, families, and aid workers - forced to navigate a landscape of danger and deprivation.

Rather than confronting these abuses, The Australian amplifies rhetoric about “red lines” and “heavy prices,” suggesting that further “powerful strikes” are justified, even necessary. The paper’s language is chilling: describing orchestrated brutality as “responses,” and treating civilian deaths as tactical fallout instead of moral or legal outrage. Israel’s defence and finance ministers openly discuss expanding territorial control, revealing that these operations are as much about occupation and land as they are about security.

The events of today lay bare Israel’s conviction that it may “declare war” and bomb Gaza at will - with impunity, shielded by diplomatic alliances and echoed by sympathetic media coverage that too often fails to ask hard questions. Ceasefires have been reduced to tactical pauses, not genuine bridges to peace.

Israel’s quick return to violence underscores how little value is placed on Palestinian lives and rights. It exposes the limits of international law - for when one party faces no consequence for repeated, systematic abuse, those laws are rendered meaningless.

The Australian’s coverage of the hostage-remains controversy seizes on it as evidence of Hamas’s deceit, highlighting alleged staged recovery scenes while downplaying the overwhelming fact that most of the dead, injured, and bereaved in Gaza are victims of ongoing Israeli attacks.

The Australian obsesses over forensic details and military footage but never interrogates the conditions that make such tragedies possible - the total blockade, demolished homes, and obliterated graves.

Israel’s conduct - relentless bombardment, denial of food and medical aid, and obstruction of relief efforts - forms a clear record of human-rights violations. Each new atrocity adds to the chorus demanding accountability, even as Israel’s allies shield it from meaningful consequence. The international community’s inability or unwillingness to act repeatedly grants Israel what it sees as it’s “right” to kill, occupy, and escalate at will.

Every Israeli ceasefire becomes a tactical reset - broken at will. The Australian, like much of the Western media, justifies and normalises this endless violence, lulling audiences into accepting perpetual war as legitimate security policy.

Israel’s actions since the latest ceasefire expose its hypocrisy and moral bankruptcy. It is not Hamas that forces the region’s hand, but a state armed to the teeth, confident in its impunity, and supported by media systems eager to repeat its narrative.

Peace can’t exist where one side claims the absolute right to kill, destroy, and expand - and where media coverage enables and excuses that brutality. True accountability demands clear condemnation, international oversight, and a reckoning with the realities of occupation and war. Anything less ensures Gaza’s suffering - and the world’s complicity - will continue unchecked.

Those who still believe in Israel’s ceasefires, after yet another betrayal, aren’t hopeful – they’re complicit in denying the unmistakable truth of occupation, violence, and impunity.