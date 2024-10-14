Israel's cowardice is on full display, as its relentless attacks continue to target innocent people with no real objective apart from spreading death and destruction.

It seems Israel is not content with simply defending its borders; instead, it seeks regional hegemony and domination under the guise of a false biblical narrative, killing indiscriminately and leaving a trail of devastation across nations that simply wish to live in peace.

The horrors inflicted by this immoral nation are unfathomable, with Israel committing acts of violence that have no justification apart from a bloodlust that terrorises the region.

And Beirut is now the latest victim of Israel's murderous spree. Ali Khalifeh, 72, was watching the news on, Al Jazeera when a 900-kilogram bomb landed next to his home, obliterating the adjacent apartment building in Basta, a working-class neighbourhood in central Beirut.

The explosion hurled his wife through the air before slamming her to the ground. The couple, like many others in Beirut, had been living in what was thought to be one of the safer areas of the city, far removed from Hezbollah's strongholds. But Israel, as it has proven time and time again, doesn’t discriminate in its rampage—targeting homes, families, and anyone unfortunate enough to be in the way of its path of destruction.

The attack on Basta, the deadliest airstrike on Beirut since the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah reignited last October, left 22 dead and 117 injured. Israel, in its cowardice, offered no warning and no explanation, as is typical of its savage operations. Israel shows no respect for human life, those like the 72-year-old Khalifeh are left picking up the pieces of their shattered lives, questioning why they are paying the price for Israel's bloodthirsty agenda.

The attack followed a series of assaults on Hezbollah in the city’s southern suburbs, but the reality of Israel's indiscriminate violence is clear: these strikes are not about targeting Hezbollah; they are about instilling terror. The recent retaliation by Hezbollah, which saw two IDF military bases struck, and more than four soldiers killed, including the IDF Chief of Staff, has made Israel's fear palpable. Over 70 IDF soldiers were seriously wounded, and Hezbollah's precision has demonstrated that Israel's reign of terror is no longer unchallenged.

The Lebanese health ministry reported over 2,100 Lebanese have died from Israeli attacks over the past year, most of them in the past few weeks. Israel’s brutality knows no bounds, with women, children, and men slaughtered in their homes.

Israel’s wanton killing of civilians has fostered hatred, fuelling resistance movements across the region that Israel can no longer suppress with impunity. And last night’s strike by Hezbollah is a stark reminder that the day of unchecked Israeli aggression is numbered.

In Basta, families like Khalifeh's, who support the Palestinian cause, now question why Lebanon is bearing the brunt of the conflict. Lebanon has long been a target of Israel’s aggression, despite being a country that simply seeks peace. Residents like Mouheiddine Makkawi who fled his home in the southern suburbs of Beirut only to be hit again in Basta, are furious.

“So many civilians are being killed: women, men, children. It doesn’t make any sense,” he says, echoing the sentiments of many who are sick of Israel’s endless war against innocence.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has shown its resilience and determination. Despite Israel’s desperate attempts to crush the group, Hezbollah continues to strike fear into the hearts of Israel's military establishment. The destruction in Lebanon is real, but so is the resistance.

Hezbollah’s recent victories have not only shaken Israel’s false sense of security but have also rallied support across the Arab world, where Israel’s actions are seen for what they truly are: the machinations of a nation bent on regional domination through bloodshed.

While Lebanon mourns its dead, Hezbollah’s response has become a beacon of resistance against Israel's aggression. The days of Israel's unchecked violence may soon come to an end, as the region rises against a regime that has sown death and destruction for too long. The fear Israel once wielded is now being turned against it—this time, by Hezbollah, whose strikes have put the fear of God into a nation crazed with its own false righteousness.

The narrative of Israel as a nation under attack is crumbling, as more and more are awakening to the reality: Israel is the aggressor, and its reign of terror is about to meet its match.