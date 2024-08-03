It hasn’t been enough the world has had to witness daily the horror of a genocide sanctioned by the US for “little brother” Israel to ethnically cleanse Gaza of all Palestinians. But this week, we learned just how evil Israel is.

If anyone thought comparing Israel to Nazi Germany was rich, think again. Not even Hitler or the Nazi’s were so reprehensible as what Israel has over the past 85 years, even more so in the last 10 months, that is a gross violation of human rights and a degradation of ethical and moral standards. And yet Israel has.

For months Israel has lied about rapes and beheadings of innocent Israeli women and babies - all proven lies - behaving in a way so grotesquely extreme and far worse than what they accused Hamas of doing. There is no end to Israel’s depravity.

The standard of any decent society is measured by its adherence to human rights, the rule of law, democratic governance, and social equity. It ensures justice and accountability, protects the vulnerable, promotes peace and security - valuing freedom of expression and information, respects cultural diversity and religious freedom, and upholds high ethical standards of integrity, honesty, compassion, and empathy.

So, what has gone wrong with Israel?

“Hell on Earth” is used as a metaphor to describe a situation or place that is extremely unpleasant, distressing, or horrific, evoking suffering and torment associated with the concept of hell - events or conditions that involve pain, violence, or human rights abuses - creating an environment unbearable and nightmarish.

Israel is the true representation of “Hell on Earth.” There’s no other way to rationalise what Israel is, and every Palestinian throughout the past 85 years that has lived and grown up in Palestine has lived in hell.

This week was a week of escalation, following Benjamin Netanyahu’s July 24 address to Congress which emboldened him. It’s obvious, he sought the Americans' permission to ramp up his insanity and that’s exactly what happened.

Last weekend, in a rocket attack, Israel slaughtered 12 innocent Druze children on a soccer field in the illegally occupied Israeli territory of the Golan Heights.

On Tuesday, July 30, Hezbollah Commander, Fuad Shukr, was assassinated in Beirut, and on Thursday, Hamas’s chief negotiator, Ismail Haniyeh, met a similar fate in Tehran - all designed to escalate tensions in the Middle East, scuttle any chance of peace negotiations, and give Netanyahu the green light to continue his psychopathic evil treachery.

And if that wasn’t enough to convince the world of the clear insanity of Israel as a state, its depravity was exposed even further – with an incident that defines why Israel is the sickest and most evil society in history.

During the week, it became known nine Israeli soldiers’ gang-raped a Palestinian prisoner. The disturbing details of the case don’t only highlight severe issues within the IDF and prison systems but expose the troubling support these soldiers received from prominent Israeli leaders, including Itamar Ben-Gvir, and their portrayal as heroes by segments of Israel’s media.

A Palestinian prisoner was subjected to a brutal and prolonged rape so horrific its troubling for any person of moral conscience to consider the depravity involved. But the nine soldiers had no morality. The details, revealed by various human rights organisations and media outlets, are harrowing - broom handles, iron bars, and anything else that could be used were.

Held in isolation, physically abused, and psychologically tortured before and during the assault, the soldiers coordinated the rape, demonstrating a premeditated and systematic approach to their violence. Furthermore, in a deeply troubling response, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s Minister of National Security, supported the soldiers. Gvir, described the soldiers as patriots and defenders of Israel, with his statements echoed by other political figures and right-wing groups, who argued that the soldiers were acting in the nation’s best interests.

The soldiers’ support extended beyond rhetoric. Reports of legal assistance provided to the soldiers, funded by donations from right-wing organisations, and the government suppressed initial reports of the rape to control the narrative and prevent international backlash.

Elements of the Israeli media's handling of the rape has been disgraceful - depicting them as heroes protecting the nation from its enemies - perpetuating a culture of impunity and glorifying violence against Palestinians.

The blatant support for the soldiers by high-ranking officials and segments of the media reflects a deep-seated issue within Israeli society. It confirms a normalisation of violence and a disturbing indifference to human rights abuses when the victims are Palestinians.

Israel has long been criticised for its treatment of Palestinians, but the evil barbarity committed underscores a more systemic problem. The support for the soldiers from influential figures and institutions suggests a society which has become desensitised to violence and injustice, particularly against Palestinians.

News of the rape has outraged the international community with human rights groups calling for an independent investigation and for those responsible be held accountable. The UN has condemned the barbaric rape urging the Israeli government to address the systemic issues that allow such abuses to occur.

Many countries have expressed their concerns urging Israel to uphold international human rights standards and ensure justice for the Palestinian man. The rape has also intensified calls for broader scrutiny of Israel's policies and practices regarding Palestinian prisoners.

The rape isn’t an isolated case but part of a broader pattern of violence and abuse against Palestinians. Reports of mistreatment, torture, and assassinations are a regular occurrence. But the overt support from political leaders and the media’s glorification has brought these issues to the forefront of international debate.

Israel’s overwhelming support for the soldiers is not only disturbing but indicates a troubling acceptance of behaviour in a lie about ensuring national security.

If these fundamental issues aren’t addressed, the cycle of violence and injustice will only continue, damaging any prospects for peace and stability in the region.

The international community must recognise the horrific reality of Israel's evil barbarism. Israel’s pattern of systemic abuse and state-sponsored violence can’t be allowed to persist unchecked.

If the world fails to act decisively, it will be complicit in the horrors inflicted upon the Palestinian people, allowing Israel to continue its descent into a dystopian nightmare that threatens the essence of humanity.