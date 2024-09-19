Few issues in the Middle East provoke as much passionate debate as the State of Israel. It is portrayed as a beacon of democracy in a volatile region — an underdog facing constant threat.

Behind the headlines and diplomatic horse-trading lies a more insidious narrative, carefully constructed over a century to obscure its cruel policies toward Palestinians.

Israel is a fraud, reality manipulated to serve powerful international interests while sidelining complex regional truth.

Israel has been depicted (and depicts itself) as overcoming insurmountable odds. Behind this victim fiction is a history of territorial expansion, systemic oppression, military aggression, and mass slaughter — all ignored by the international community. Key facts, like the forced displacement of Palestinians during the Nakba, the systematic expansion of settlements in the West Bank, and the continued occupation of Palestinian territories, have been deliberately omitted or downplayed in mainstream media.

These distortions have allowed Israel to maintain unwavering support from allies like the United States and various European nations, while Palestinians live with the threat of dispossession, kidnap, torture and death.

Israel is no beacon of liberal democracy — it is a State manifested through terror, with bloodlust to 'cleanse' another race. Israel is, ironically, the modern reiteration of Nazi Germany. How could its actions be described as anything else?

The aim of Israel's storytelling of itself as the eternally hunted (and not the hunter) aims to make its genocide of Palestinians a moral and justifiable necessity, what the United States and Western controlled media repeatedly call "defence".

This narrative has shaped public opinion and conned the world into siding with Israel. Speak with facts against Israel, and you’re labelled anti-Semitic or biased.

But a growing international movement of academics, activists, and other voices are demanding a reassessment of Israel’s role in the region, and calling for the freedom of Palestinians, which includes the right to self-determination.

The complicity of the global community in sustaining Israel’s lies results in high-profile organisations, like the United Nations, condemning Israel’s murderous criminality with words instead of consequences.

Billions in donations and military aid continue to flow into Israel, reinforcing its regional dominance. This emboldens Israel to pursue policies that are indefensible under international law.

Peeling back the layers of political deception and historical revisionism shows a more nuanced and unsettling perspective on one of the most contentious conflicts in modern history. The truth is that Israel is a fraud.

George Hazim

About the writer: George Hazim is a highly regarded investigative journalist renowned for his bold reporting on global conflicts, particularly in the Middle East. He is known for challenging conventional narratives and uncovering hidden truths, with a focus on human rights abuses and geopolitical tensions.

Disclaimer & Statement: This is one article in a series by writers who do not share all opinions and approaches, but strongly agree that human rights is universal, and that the genocide in Palestine must be stopped.