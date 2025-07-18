Flying under the radar of most Australians has been the recent establishment of a "Parliamentary Friends of Israel". Its name alone raises serious concern over foreign influence, political lobbying, and the integrity of Australa’s democratic institutions.

Backed by a well-funded and highly organised pro-Israel lobby—the group risks undermining Australia’s political independence by granting disproportionate influence to a foreign-aligned interest group. In the US, AIPAC has corrupted congress and the US political system - dictating US foreign policy.

The formation of the group, led by Liberal MP Julian Leeser and Labor MP Mark Dreyfus, raises concerns about the extent to which the Israel lobby seeks to influence Australian politics. Pro-Israel advocacy groups like the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) have long been active in shaping policy, but the formalisation of a parliamentary group signals an even deeper level of institutional access.

This isn’t just about fostering dialogue—it’s about embedding a foreign policy agenda into the heart of Australian governance. When a lobby group gains this level of access, it distorts the democratic process, ensuring policy decisions align with its interests rather than those of the broader Australian public.

Australia’s political system is meant to represent all Australians, however, the "Friends of Israel" group could skew parliamentary priorities in favour of a narrow agenda. The fear is that MPs affiliated with the group will prioritise pro-Israel policies—ranging from defence contracts to foreign relations—over domestic concerns, effectively sidelining other voices.

What this appears to be is about handing over Australia’s parliamentary sovereignty to a lobby that does not represent the diversity of Australian views, and that begs the question, Why does Australia need a formal group dedicated to advancing the interests of a foreign state when there are already diplomatic channels in place to do that?

Pro-Israel lobbyists have historically pushed for resolutions condemning criticism of Israel, opposed motions supporting Palestinian rights, and advocated for military and intelligence cooperation with Israel. If the "Friends of Israel" group gains traction, it could further entrench these positions—making dissent within Parliament even more difficult.

While parliamentary friendship groups aren’t uncommon—similar groups exist for various countries and causes—the concern lies in the level of coordination between this group and external lobbyists. AIJAC and other pro-Israel organisations have been known to fund political trips to Israel, provide talking points to MPs, and even influence preselection processes by backing candidates sympathetic to their cause.

The question now is: How much power will the group wield? If history is any indication, the Israel lobby has been remarkably successful in shaping Australian policy. Both major parties have consistently aligned with Israel on key UN votes, despite growing public support for Palestinian rights.

The establishment of this group could further institutionalise that bias, making it harder for dissenting voices to be heard.

The involvement of MPs like Dave Sharma and Tim Wilson—both vocal supporters of Israel—has led to speculation about their motivations. Sharma, a former Australian ambassador to Israel, has long been seen as closely aligned with pro-Israel interests. Is Sharma’s advocacy driven by genuine belief or political opportunism, given the lobby’s financial and organisational support for sympathetic candidates.

Labor’s Clare O’Neil’s participation is also eyebrow raising. Is this about principle, or is there an expectation of reciprocal backing from influential lobby groups? The revolving door between politics and lobbying is well documented, and the "Friends of Israel" group could serve as a stepping stone for MPs seeking future roles within advocacy organisations.

Is Australia’s political system being quietly co-opted by a well-resourced foreign influence network. If the "Friends of Israel" group becomes a dominant force in shaping foreign policy, defence partnerships, and even domestic debate on Middle Eastern affairs, then Parliament risks becoming an extension of the lobby rather than a representative body for all Australians.

When lobby groups start dictating policy, democracy suffers. The question isn’t just whether Australia needs a ‘Friends of Israel’ group—it’s whether Australians want their Parliament to be controlled by any foreign-aligned lobby at all.

For now, the group’s establishment signals a worrying trend—one where Australia’s political independence may be increasingly up for sale to the highest bidder. The real test will be whether Australians and independent MPs push back, or whether the lobby’s influence continues to grow unchecked.