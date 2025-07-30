George’s Newsletter

User's avatar
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
5h

The U.S. and Israel intend to, in Trump's words, "Finish the Job (of Genocide)" and every other media spin or sophistry is meant to deceive humanity and finally crush the spirit of the voices demanding humanitarian relief.

Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
1h

There are cracks in the propaganda shield. It has taken far too long but there are more and more cracks.

And more and more people now know the terrible truth of Israel's foundation and function over 77 years and the scale of atrocities it commits and has committed since October 7. Nothing new in any of it, just more of it.

