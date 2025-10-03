The arrest of Greta Thunberg yesterday should alarm everyone. Israel isn’t only an evil criminal state, but one allowed to commit any crime it wants, to any degree - with the international community displaying cowardice in failing to act and finally put an end to its criminality.

Thunberg’s arrest along with hundreds of international campaigners by the IDF has attracted global condemnation after they were sent to a notorious desert prison, following the interception of the largest humanitarian flotilla yet to attempt to break the blockade of Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla - a convoy of 41 boats carrying aid and activists from dozens of countries - was seized by Israeli naval units on Thursday in international waters. According to witnesses, soldiers stormed the boats at gunpoint, dragging passengers into custody. Thunberg was among them, whose detention was filmed and broadcast by Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

In a pre-recorded message posted online, she declared: “If you are watching this video, I have been abducted and taken against my will by Israeli forces. Our humanitarian mission was non-violent and abiding by international law.”

The number of campaigners detained is estimated at around 250 - which were told they would be transferred to Ketziot prison in the Negev desert, a sprawling facility infamous for its treatment of Palestinian prisoners.

Human rights groups have long accused Israel of violent abuse inside Ketziot, including beatings, overcrowding, and the denial of medical care. Families of detainees are outraged.

“This is where they keep Palestinians accused of terrorism, so I have concerns about their welfare - this looks punitive,” Clare Azzougarh, said whose 72-year-old father, Malcolm Ducker, a former RAF pilot, is among those arrested. “They said it is because there are so many of them and they need to keep them together, but I don’t believe that for a second.”

Israel insists all the detainees will be deported, but admitted deportation would not begin until Sunday or Monday, meaning Thunberg and the other 250 campaigners will spend at least several days inside Ketziot - a deliberate attempt to humiliate them.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the operation “a campaign of delegitimisation against Israel.”

The raid took place on Yom Kippur, a symbolic choice designed to reinforce national pride.

The move also follows months of pressure from far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who openly demanded harsher treatment of foreign activists. In August, he urged cabinet to keep detainees “without television or radio, without superior-quality meals and involving prolonged custody.” Sources close to Gvir told Israel Hayom the “gentle” approach taken against Thunberg during a previous interception in June had only encouraged activists to try again.

The arrests triggered outrage worldwide. In London, protests outside Downing Street turned volatile, with police clashing with demonstrators demanding the activists’ release. In Dublin, marchers called on Ireland to follow Colombia’s lead in severing diplomatic ties with Israel. Large demonstrations also took place in Barcelona, Berlin, The Hague, Tunis, and Brasilia.

“Israel has acted with impunity for too long,” according to one protester in Berlin. “It’s time to hit them where it hurts - diplomatically, economically, politically. Expel their ambassadors. Freeze their assets. Nothing else will work.”

Even in the UK, which is reeling from a deadly attack on a Manchester synagogue just hours earlier, crowds chanted against Israel’s treatment of the flotilla. Organisers accused Western governments of complicity through silence.

So far, Western governments have responded meekly. Britain, France, and Germany spoke only of seeking “clarification” and “consular access.” The US as usual, backed Israel’s “right to defend itself,” sidestepping question of whether intercepting an aid flotilla in international waters violates international law.

Human rights experts assert the case is clear. “The blockade of Gaza is illegal, and humanitarian missions of this kind are protected under international law,” a UN official said. “The detention of peaceful activists in a desert prison is indefensible.”

Campaigners argue the incident is a litmus test for the international community. “If Israel can disappear Thunberg into a prison known for torturing Palestinians and still face no consequences, then the entire system of international law is worthless,” a spokesperson for a European aid coalition said.

According to supporters, the longer Thunberg and the other 250 campaigners remain at Ketziot, the greater the risk to their welfare. For Israel, the raid was about deterrence. For campaigners, it was about exposing the blockade. For the rest of the world, it is fast becoming a moment of reckoning.

Colombia’s expulsion of Israel’s ambassador is being hailed as the first crack in the wall of global inaction. Campaigners are demanding others follow Colombia’s lead.

When will the world finally act?