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Davina's avatar
Davina
1d

When did the US ever win a war ON ITS OWN? Same with israel. America made sure it had every western country in with them before it started israel's wars, israel has always had American money, ships, planes, tanks and bombs behind it. Now it's just the two of the in an illegal war where their ego started because - zionist big, fat, ugly ego. Israel wants to rule the planet(and make everyone not them, their slaves). Egotistically, America thinks it rules the planet, while it has had to back out of every war it started - on behalf of israel. They only reason WWII went to the west was because it was a true war started, not from ego but because a promise was made to Poland that Britain honoured, theother countries came in because ghey were attacked first. The US only "helped" to end WWII after Germany was almost on its knees - another war started because of an egotist. Why people follow them I'll ever understand.

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Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
20h

Everything you write, George, comes despite that fact that Trump is bankrupting the nation! The national debt will surely exceed $2 trillion this year according to numerous sources, but for the benefit of any skeptical Trumpista/MAGAtistas, I shall cite Fox News! https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/federal-budget-deficit-track-surpass-2-trillion-fiscal-year-spending-outpaces-revenue -- with a gentle reminder that Trump wants $1.5 trillion for his Department of War: https://www.war.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/4465551/15-trillion-budget-request-prioritizes-service-members-modernization/

Meanwhile, people are struggling with food, housing, and medical expenses, and our educational system and scientific research have been severely compromised. What a great "victory" Trump has given us. We will soon be the wealthiest Third World "shithole country" on the planet.

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