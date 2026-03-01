Image: AI generated.

The world needs to stop pretending.

Israel and the US didn’t attack Iran because of an imminent threat. They didn’t attack Iran because of some ticking nuclear clock or attack Iran in self-defence.

Iran was attacked because they’ve never accepted the existence of an independent Iranian state that refuses to bend the knee.

For decades, Washington and Tel Aviv have dressed up their hostility toward Tehran in whatever language best suited the political moment - “terrorism, nuclear proliferation, regional stability, human rights.” The labels change but objective doesn’t.

It’s always been about regime change.

Trump’s shifting justifications for launching strikes on Iran expose that truth. One day Iran is the “greatest sponsor of terrorism, or it’s a nuclear threshold state. Then it’s framed as a direct threat to America and then described as a tyrannical regime that must fall for the good of Iran.

If the rationale keeps changing, it’s because they’re all lies.

Attacking Iran isn’t about American safety because it hasn’t invaded the US or launched a conventional war on American soil, or threatened America in any direct, credible military sense. The idea Tehran was poised to strike Kansas or California is fantasy.

This war is about dominance - about punishing a state that’s refused for 47 years to subordinate itself to American and Israeli regional order. It’s about demonstrating no country in the Middle East is allowed to operate outside the architecture of power designed in Washington and enforced, when necessary, by Israel.

Trump’s incoherent narrative reveals something deeper than messaging failure - it demonstrates strategic dishonesty. If the goal was preventing nuclear breakout - there would be diplomatic pathways, verification mechanisms, targeted pressure. Instead, what’s on show is maximalist escalation and open talk of political transformation in Tehran.

That’s regime change.

And regime-change wars are acts of aggression, not defence.

The killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not a tactical adjustment. It was an attempt at decapitation - a belief by removing the head of the system would cause the body to collapse. But this thinking reflects a profound misunderstanding of how nations under siege behave.

When a foreign power assassinates a country’s leader, it doesn’t typically produce fragmentation. It produces fury, unity and a rally-around-the-flag effect that hardens resolve.

Washington and Tel Aviv gambled by eliminating Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would fracture the political elite and embolden internal opposition. Instead, they’ve done the opposite – they’ve transformed him into a symbol of resistance and cemented the narrative that Iran faces an existential external enemy determined to destroy it.

You can’t bomb national identity out of existence.

Now military reality is colliding with the political fantasy.

Iran has spent years preparing for precisely this moment. Unable to match the US plane-for-plane or carrier-for-carrier, it’s invested in asymmetric deterrence: ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, dispersed launch systems, hardened facilities. The point was never to “win” a conventional war. The point was to make the cost of attacking Iran unbearably high.

Missile defence systems aren’t shields from a science-fiction film. They’re logistical systems with finite inventories. Interceptors cost millions. They’re fired in multiples to increase kill probability. They must be manufactured, shipped, deployed. They run out.

Iran, by contrast, doesn’t need technological perfection. It needs volume and persistence.

The longer the war continues, the more the math shifts. If Iranian missiles continue to penetrate layered defences – and they will - and if US and Israeli interceptor stocks tighten and they will, the aura of invulnerability collapses.

And that collapse isn’t just military. It’s psychological.

For decades, Israel’s relied on escalation dominance - the belief it can strike adversaries while remaining largely insulated from sustained retaliation. A direct missile confrontation with Iran in June last year, shattered that assumption. Israeli cities now experience the terror of incoming fire at a scale that can’t be dismissed as isolated flare-ups.

No civilian deserves bombardment. That principle applies universally.

But there’s an uncomfortable moral symmetry at play. The devastation inflicted on Gaza since October 7 has been catastrophic. Six-hundred-thousand Palestinians have been slaughtered. Now Israel is getting its right whack – and that’s to be applauded.

When Israel demands global outrage over missiles landing in Israeli territory, its cries of hypocrisy garnish no sympathy. These are the same people who justified relentless bombardment of Gaza in the name of security now recoil when security is denied to them.

States that normalise overwhelming force as a legitimate policy instrument can’t feign shock when force becomes reciprocal.

Trump’s administration appears increasingly boxed in by its own bravado. Trump promised strength, dominance, swift results. His political base didn’t elect him for another prolonged Middle Eastern war or demand American lives sacrificed for a regime-change fantasy aligned with Israeli strategic doctrine.

American casualties mount - and sustained missile exchanges make that likelihood real - the domestic consequences for Trump will be severe. History shows the American public’s tolerance for foreign war is thin when objectives are unclear and victories elusive.

Flag-draped coffins have a way of puncturing nationalist theatrics.

Trump will discover wars launched to display power can end by exposing weakness. Interceptor shortages are inevitable – two weeks is what the top US military brass have declared remains in stock – after that the cupboard’s bare, if bases across the Gulf face continued threat, markets convulse under energy instability, the narrative of overwhelming control evaporates.

And then the question becomes unavoidable: for what?

For a regime that, rather than collapsing, grows more entrenched under siege?

For an escalation that risks dragging the US into a wider regional conflagration?

For a political objective that’s eluded Washington for nearly half a century?

The truth is the US has never reconciled itself to the outcome of Iran’s 1979 revolution. The hostility isn’t episodic. It’s structural. Iran’s refusal to align with US regional priorities has been treated as defiance requiring correction.

Israel’s motivations are equally transparent. Iran is viewed as the principal strategic counterweight in the Middle East - the one state capable of imposing meaningful costs on Israeli military freedom of action. Weakening Iran, fragmenting it, or replacing its leadership would dramatically reshape the balance of power.

This war isn’t accidental. It’s the culmination of decades of pressure.

But pressure doesn’t equal inevitability of success.

Iran isn’t Iraq in 2003. It’s larger, more cohesive, more militarily prepared and psychologically conditioned for isolation. Decades of sanctions were intended to cripple it. Instead, they hardened it. Decades of threats were meant to intimidate it. Instead, they incentivised self-reliance in missile capability and strategic depth.

Washington assumed that escalation would break Tehran’s will.

Tehran appears determined to prove otherwise.

The longer Iran demonstrates operational resilience - continuing to launch, to absorb, to function - the more the regime-change narrative unravels. Because regime change isn’t achieved by spectacle. It’s achieved by internal political fracture. And foreign bombs are notoriously bad at producing organic democratic revolutions.

More often, they entrench the very systems they seek to dismantle.

At the same time, Iran isn’t operating in isolation. Russia has already supplied Tehran with advanced air defence systems in previous years, and military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran has deepened significantly through drone warfare, electronic systems and strategic coordination. China’s technological partnership - including access to BeiDou satellite navigation infrastructure and advanced radar capabilities - has strengthened Iran’s missile precision and battlefield awareness. These relationships weren’t built overnight. They were constructed precisely for a moment like this. The West may frame Iran as isolated, but in reality Tehran sits within an emerging strategic axis that does not intend to allow it to be dismantled.

Beijing and Moscow understand if Washington fails to break Iran quickly, it exposes limitations in US power projection. China sees the implications for Taiwan. Russia sees the implications for Ukraine and NATO resolve. Iran isn’t just a battlefield – it’s a live stress test of American military sustainability. And both China and Russia are learning from every missile fired.

There’s also the broader geopolitical risk. A drawn-out confrontation threatens shipping lanes, energy markets, regional stability. The Strait of Hormuz is a choke point that could send shockwaves through the global economy. The idea that this war can remain neatly contained is delusional.

And delusion is dangerous when paired with military force.

Trump’s oscillating justifications betray strategic confusion. Is this about nuclear capability? Terrorism? Human rights? Regional deterrence? Regime change? Each objective requires different thresholds and different exit ramps.

Yet the administration behaves as though brute force can solve all of them simultaneously.

It can’t.

What the world is witnessing isn’t a defensive necessity but a reckless escalation driven by political calculation and ideological rigidity. It’s an attempt to assert dominance through destruction. It’s a bet that shock will produce submission.

History suggests otherwise.

The likely outcome isn’t Iranian collapse but prolonged confrontation. Not swift transformation but hardened resistance. Not regional stability but expanded volatility.

And if that proves true, the ultimate irony may be unavoidable: in attempting to impose regime change in Tehran, Trump may instead catalyse political upheaval at home. A drawn-out war, mounting casualties and visible strategic strain could fracture domestic support and turn the regime-change narrative back on Washington itself.

Regime-change wars are easy to announce. They’re far harder to win.

America and Israel chose escalation believing they could dictate the terms of reality.

Iran will flip the script because 105 young Iranian school girls as old as six, never posed a threat to the US or Israel just as the thousands of young Palestinian children who have been slaughtered.