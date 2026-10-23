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There’s something profoundly delusional about a superpower that continues to mistake its ability to destroy for its ability to win.

As Trump contemplates another devastating military assault on Iran, and this weekend maybe when he carries out his bombings with America’s November 3 midterm elections looming, Washington appears determined to demonstrate yet again that possessing the world’s most expensive military does not necessarily mean possessing the intelligence to use it.

Reports that American and Israeli forces are preparing renewed strikes against Iran should alarm anyone who understands the difference between military superiority and strategic victory.

If Trump believes another bombardment will bring Tehran to its knees, he is not merely misreading Iran. He’s misreading the world.

And that’s precisely the problem with America’s increasingly dangerous delusion of global supremacy.

For decades, Washington’s operated under the extraordinary assumption that its military might confers an almost divine entitlement to dictate how other nations govern, defend themselves and conduct their affairs.

Countries that refuse to submit are sanctioned, threatened, destabilised or bombed. When those methods fail, Washington simply reaches for bigger weapons.

Iran has exposed the intellectual bankruptcy of that doctrine.

Years of crippling sanctions, assassinations, sabotage, military strikes and relentless Israeli-American pressure, still sees Iran standing, defiant and capable of inflicting substantial damage on its adversaries.

Its military infrastructure has suffered enormous punishment. Its economy’s been battered and its leadership has endured devastating losses.

Yet Washington’s central strategic objective - forcing Iran into lasting submission – has failed.

Although not an Iranian military victory in the conventional sense, it is something potentially more humiliating for America - evidence that overwhelming firepower can’t guarantee political obedience.

Trump and Netanyahu appear incapable of grasping this fundamental distinction.

They can bomb Iranian installations, destroy infrastructure, eliminate commanders and inflict terrible civilian suffering, yet they can’ bomb geography, history, national identity or political resistance out of existence.

Iran isn’t a defenceless state waiting to be liberated by American missiles. Instead its a nation of more than 90 million people, occupying strategically significant territory, possessing substantial military capabilities and drawing upon thousands of years of civilisation.

Foreign aggression frequently strengthens the very nationalist resistance its architects imagine they’re crushing.

And therein lies the stupidity of another American attack.

Washington continues to confuse weakening Iran with defeating it.

They’re not remotely the same thing.

Iran doesn’t need to destroy the US military to frustrate American ambitions. It merely needs to survive, retain sufficient retaliatory capability and make the economic, political and military costs of continued confrontation intolerable.

Its missiles, drones, regional reach and proximity to critical Gulf energy infrastructure give Tehran options that even America’s military might can’t simply erase.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a brutal reminder that a nation doesn’t need eleven aircraft carriers to threaten the arteries of global commerce.

It needs geography, determination and the means to impose costs.

For all Washington’s boasts, Iran has demonstrated asymmetric power can challenge conventional military dominance.

Iran although not invincible, makes the fantasy of a quick, decisive American victory dangerously absurd.

America has encountered this reality before.

Vietnam should have taught Washington that military superiority doesn’t guarantee victory. Afghanistan should have buried the illusion permanently and Iraq should’ve exposed the catastrophic consequences of believing regime destruction automatically produces political control.

Instead, successive American administrations have treated these disasters as unfortunate exceptions rather than symptoms of a fundamentally defective imperial mindset.

Trump now is repeating the same strategic idiocy on an even more dangerous scale.

The irony is staggering.

A president who built much of his political identity condemning America’s endless foreign wars is now prepared to perpetuate precisely the kind of military adventurism he once denounced.

And for what?

Another declaration of overwhelming success? Another televised celebration of destroyed targets? Another assertion that Iran has been comprehensively defeated, followed months later by fresh demands for another round of bombing?

At what point does Washington recognise that repeatedly announcing victory while preparing for the next war isn’t evidence of strength?

It’s evidence of failure.

The greater humiliation, however, extends beyond Iran.

America’s claim to unquestioned global hegemony is increasingly contradicted by its inability to translate military supremacy into sustainable political outcomes.

China is expanding its economic and diplomatic influence. Russia continues challenging Western strategic assumptions. Emerging powers are pursuing relationships that don’t require Washington’s permission.

The international system is no longer one in which American demands automatically become international obligations.

Iran has helped expose that reality.

Not because Tehran has displaced Washington as a global power, but because it’s demonstrated the limits of American coercion.

A genuine hegemon doesn’t need to repeatedly demonstrate its dominance through destruction while struggling to secure the political outcomes it demands.

Nor does a confident superpower confuse obedience with legitimacy.

The tragedy is that ordinary Iranians, Israelis and Americans will pay for another catastrophic miscalculation by leaders who seem more concerned with demonstrating toughness than exercising judgment.

Trump can unleash devastating military force against Iran.

What deserves to be doubted is whether he possesses a coherent definition of victory, much less a credible strategy for achieving it.

The US remains the world’s most formidable military power. But military power and global leadership are not interchangeable.

If Trump launches another assault believing bombs can accomplish what decades of coercion have failed to achieve, he may deliver the clearest demonstration yet that America’s greatest strategic weakness is not Iran.

It’s Washington’s arrogant refusal to recognise the limits of its own power.

An empire that can destroy almost anything, yet can’t achieve what it demands, isn’t demonstrating supremacy.

The US is advertising its decline.