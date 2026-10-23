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Jeanie McEachern's avatar
Jeanie McEachern
4d

a near tear-jerking 'cri-de-coeur' exhortation, george, one that no one can respond to w/ a simplistic, knee-jerking rejoindre. the substance and depth are profound. if only we could clone you for proliferations throughout the US, UK, EU, canada, and your own home turf in aussieland. if the americans in particular have not absorbed even the most exiguous lesson from their disastrous vietnam, afghanistan, iraq, libya, sudan, syria, somalia, and iran military curricula of destructive adventurism, they never will. it is a failed idiocracy that has been in the control of manifestly hubristic and insatiable idiots for nearly 7 decades. the US deserves to die, for the millions they have so cavalierly slaughtered.

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1 reply by George Hazim
Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
4dEdited

A hundred years later dummkoph American elites still don't accept that you don't get to rule the world with only 4 % of the world's population. Asia is the heartland of the world and no amount of bombing will win it.

They carpet bombed Vietnam and Cambodia for twenty years and came home with their tail between their legs. They continue to piss in their own soup in a state of ruination with a totally insane leader.

Trump told Zelensky in the Oval office a long time ago he had no cards to play. The truth being it is HE who has no cards to play. The real tragedy is the country is so destroyed there is no faction willing or able to haul his ass out the door, and start the rebuilding of America . The aftermath of fallen empires is ugly and Trump continues to make a dire situation worse. The world needs America but only after it cleans house and is capable of adult, lawful and moral behaviors.

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