Image: AI generated

For more than four decades, Western governments, intelligence agencies, think tanks and their media allies have been predicting the imminent collapse of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Every economic crisis, every election, every protest movement, every cabinet reshuffle and every disagreement between Iranian officials has been presented as evidence that the system is finally cracking from within.

Yet after 47 years, the Islamic Republic remains standing while many of the predictions made by its opponents lie buried in the graveyard of failed analysis.

The latest example comes in the form of reports suggesting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has either resigned or attempted to resign amid growing tensions with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The story has been enthusiastically amplified by Saudi-funded Iran International and a collection of Western commentators who appear desperate to convince audiences that Iran’s leadership is locked in a civil war of its own making.

There is just one problem.

The evidence simply doesn’t support the conclusion.

What we’re witnessing is not serious analysis but the latest chapter in a long-running propaganda campaign designed to manufacture the appearance of division within Iran’s leadership at a time when Western strategy towards the Islamic Republic has failed spectacularly.

The fundamental flaw in much Western reporting is a profound misunderstanding of how Iran’s political and security architecture actually functions.

Unlike Western political systems where military and civilian institutions often operate in separate spheres, the Islamic Republic’s senior political, military and security leadership emerged from the same revolutionary experience.

Many of those who today occupy senior government, security and strategic positions served together during the formative years of the Revolution and the Iran-Iraq War. They fought alongside one another, built institutions together, endured sanctions together and collectively navigated some of the most challenging periods in modern Iranian history.

The notion that the President, senior ministers, IRGC commanders and key security officials are somehow engaged in a battle for control similar to rival factions inside Western political parties misunderstands the nature of the Islamic Republic itself.

Disagreements exist. They always have.

But disagreement is not division.

Debate is not collapse.

Institutional competition is not civil war.

Yet Western analysts continue to interpret every policy difference as evidence that the system is about to implode.

The reason is obvious.

For years the West has invested heavily in a narrative that Iran is internally weak, politically unstable and permanently on the verge of collapse. That narrative helps justify sanctions, isolation campaigns, covert operations and regime-change rhetoric.

The problem is that reality keeps getting in the way.

Despite unprecedented economic pressure, assassination campaigns against senior military leaders, cyber warfare operations, covert sabotage and regional conflict, the Iranian state has demonstrated remarkable resilience.

That resilience has become even more apparent during the current regional confrontation.

Far from witnessing a collapse of the Iranian system, the world has watched Iran absorb significant military pressure while maintaining strategic coherence. Its political institutions remain functioning. Its military command structures remain intact. Its regional alliances remain active.

This reality presents a major problem for those who predicted that Iran would fracture under pressure.

Unable to point to military defeat or political collapse, attention has shifted towards finding – or creating – evidence of internal division.

That is where outlets such as Saudi-funded Iran International enter the picture.

For years these outlets have specialised in publishing stories sourced from unnamed insiders, anonymous officials and alleged leaks which invariably point towards imminent turmoil inside the Islamic Republic.

Sometimes the stories prove false.

Sometimes they cannot be verified.

But they almost always serve the same purpose: reinforcing the narrative that the regime is about to crack.

The resignation rumours surrounding President Pezeshkian fit neatly into that pattern.

Even if disagreements exist between the President and elements of the security establishment, presenting them as evidence of a power struggle threatening the state’s survival requires a leap unsupported by facts.

More importantly, it reflects a deeper analytical failure.

Western observers continue to assess Iran through the prism of Western political assumptions.

They look for rival camps, competing personalities and factional warfare because that is what they understand.

Iran is different.

Its decision-making process is often opaque, highly institutionalised and built around consensus among interconnected centres of power.

The IRGC isn’t some rogue military force operating independently of the state.

It’s part of the state.

Its senior commanders are deeply integrated into the political and strategic structures of the Islamic Republic.

The idea that Iran’s leadership is divided into neatly opposing camps of civilians versus military hardliners may make for dramatic headlines, but it bears little resemblance to reality.

Perhaps most revealing is the timing of these stories.

They emerge at a moment when Western efforts to contain Iran have produced few tangible successes. The promises of maximum pressure have failed. Predictions of imminent collapse have failed. Expectations that Iranian society would overthrow the system have failed.

As strategic options narrow, psychological warfare becomes increasingly important.

Creating the perception of division is intended to achieve what sanctions and military pressure have not.

It’s designed to weaken confidence, encourage speculation and foster uncertainty.

But propaganda can’t substitute for understanding.

The West’s continuing inability to comprehend Iran’s political culture remains one of its greatest strategic weaknesses.

For decades policymakers and commentators have confused their hopes with reality.

They’ve mistaken disagreement for disintegration, criticism for rebellion and institutional debate for collapse.

The latest resignation rumours represent more of the same.

Rather than revealing a system in crisis, they reveal a Western analytical community increasingly desperate to find evidence that its long-held assumptions were correct all along.

The truth may be far less dramatic.

Iran’s leaders, whatever their differences, understand something many Western observers do not: they are products of the same revolutionary system, shaped by the same experiences and bound by the same strategic objectives.

Until that reality is understood, stories predicting imminent collapse inside the Islamic Republic will continue to tell us far more about Western wishful thinking than they do about Iran itself.