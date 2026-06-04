George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Schroeder's avatar
Kate Schroeder
1d

You are so right George . Iran is literally fighting for its existence . The West cannot understand this because they have never had to do it . The West wants to destroy Iran, it won’t happen .

Reply
Share
Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
1d

It is interesting to see how 70 years of empire has petrified and infantilized the moronic war mongers of the West. They are only capable of being spoilers and tricksters one shameless atrocity after another. It is only fitting it all it comes to an end with a lunatic clown show for those whom the gods destroy they first of all made mad flying over the cuckoo nest.

Reply
Share
2 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Hazim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture