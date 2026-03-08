George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seth G's avatar
Seth G
2h

Two Devils working together! Go figure eh!

jamenta's avatar
jamenta
2hEdited

Reports today that four US B-1 Lancer bombers have been deployed at RAF Fairford UK airbase. In addition, the US E-4B Doomsday plane has been deployed along with the E-4C Nightwatch plane (complementary command & control) - which is particularly ominous. The US may be planning to drop a tactical nuclear weapon in an attempt to reach so far unreachable Iranian underground military installations.

Also some (unconfirmed) reports, a sizeable US Elite Delta Force unit (on the ground) has been captured by Iranian forces.

16 more comments...

