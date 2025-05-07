George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanie McEachern's avatar
Jeanie McEachern
11h

trump, another old relic like biden who is losing his mental capacities, if he ever had any in the 1st place.... heading right down to the abyss, populated w/ other ossified slubberdegullions while the sciophilous govt hacks hide in the shadows, manipulating these slubberdegullions in any direction they druther. trump is no more in charge or the US' commander-in-chief than biden was. that's why he was pre-selected by the power-elite; he is more malleable than slip'n'slide mercury. one day he says this, the next day he declares the antithesis. like reagan, he is nothing more than a face in front of a camera... all for show w/out substance. the MIC/corporate elite want war, war, war, endless war.... and they will have it, as in greek myth, come hades or stygian high waters along the banks of the river styx. the power-elite likely justify all these US-fuelled and dominated wars across the globe w/ the excuse, "oh well, there are too many people on the planet anyway"... as our global population rockets toward 10 billion by 2030. during our 5 and a half years in nepal's kathmandu valley, the indians and chinese, the 2 most populous countries, were at war perpetually, crossing nepal's borders to slug it out, india from the south, china from the north.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Perseus's avatar
Perseus
11h

What a surprise... Starmer's strange deal with Modi yesterday: this cozy deal with cheap labor for Indian companies in the UK who are exempt from paying into the NHS, thus have a clear advantage.

And also, surprise, surprise yesterday before India's attack on Pakistan, Trump declared the US wanted peace because his security monks warned and are afraid something would explode in the US.

But not a word of criticism of the regime in Tel Aviv bombing like a lunatic in Yemen. What's still missing are small bum-bum explosions in London, Paris or Los Angeles where most exiled Iranians live and leave their passports nearby.

This hypocritical shit-show is full speed ahead on the home front after 18 month the world watching religious fascists continuing where Bush jr begun.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture