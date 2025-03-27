With the conflict in the Red Sea intensifying as the US continues to reign terror on Yemen for doing what very few countries have done –standing in defence of the genocide in Gaza - a seismic fault line in global morality is being exposed.

To the left is Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement (the Houthis) blockading Israeli-linked vessels as a direct protest to the mass slaughter of innocent Palestinians and to the right is the US, launching airstrikes and killing civilians in Yemen under the pretence of defending “freedom of navigation,” but the truth is the US is defending Israel’s impunity and attempting to provoke a broader confrontation with Iran.

This isn’t just a regional war. It’s a symbol between good and evil, the powerless standing for humanity and justice, and the powerful waging war to preserve empire and genocide.

Since October 7 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has claimed over 50,000 Palestinian lives alone through a genocidal bombing campaign - add in the bodies hidden beneath the piles of collapsed buildings, deliberate starvation campaign waged by Israel, disease, and the number blows out beyond 250,0000.

Responding to Israel’s genocidal mania, Ansar Allah announced a naval blockade of the Red Sea to stop ships with links to Israel from reaching its ports. For months, Ansar Allah has targeted Israeli, American, and British commercial and military vessels. And unlike the coordinated Western massacres from the sky, Yemen’s strikes have been carefully focused on disrupting shipping lanes—not civilians. Their demand has been clear: Israel must stop its assault on Gaza.

Yemen’s actions to block the Straits of Hormuz aren’t about regional dominance or religious zealotry, it’s about solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Yemen has been devastated by a decade-long Saudi-led war backed by the US and UK, and it’s standing in defence of Gaza has very much to do with what the American’s and Saudi’s inflicted on them. Yemen is standing on moral ground. But what is the US standing on?

The US’s obsession for global hegemony, lust for war, coups, destabilising countries, killing innocence, are all in the name of America’s delusional and perverse pretence of ensuring global security.

As a nation, Yemen knows what it means to be bombed with impunity, starved under siege, and ignored by the “international community.” Their blockade isn’t terrorism—it’s resistance. No different to Hezbollah and Hamas – they rail in the fight against subjugation, oppression, slaughter of innocence and deprivation of their humanitarian rights.

Yemen’s moral stance and defence of Gaza is a protest the West can’t tolerate - it shatters the illusion of their moral superiority.

The Biden administration—now under Trump in 2025—claims its attacks on Yemen are about protecting international commerce and keeping trade routes safe. Yet the hypocrisy is overwhelming. Where was the US’s moral outrage when Israel blockaded Gaza for 17 years, choking off food, medicine, and water? There were no American aircraft carriers coming to break the siege and stop the slaughter of Palestinians.

When Gaza was plunged into darkness, famine, and ruin, no Western power flew humanitarian missions. They did however, rush to rearm Israel.

Because Yemen has dared to disrupt business as usual, America is dropping bombs on a sovereign nation, killing civilians, and violating international law. Over 300 Yemenis—many of them civilians—have already died in these US-led attacks, and the toll continues to rise.

The message is clear: Arab lives don’t matter unless they align with Western interests. The Red Sea isn’t about navigation—it’s about power. And Yemen, by standing with Palestine, has become a moral threat far more dangerous than any military one.

There’s another dangerous layer to this escalation. The US strikes on Yemen are designed to draw Iran—the primary supporter of Yemen’s resistance—into a broader regional war. Washington and Tel Aviv have long dreamed of war with Tehran, hoping to weaken a powerful actor that challenges US hegemony and Israeli impunity in the region.

By targeting Yemen, America is betting Iran will retaliate, triggering a pretext for war. It’s a high-stakes gamble with catastrophic consequences for the region and the world. It’s a desperate act by an empire in moral decline.

The battle in the Red Sea isn’t about piracy or terror—it’s about a world no longer willing to be silent, about the Global South, led by nations like Yemen, South Africa, and Bolivia, standing up against Western double standards and imperial violence. It’s about confronting a system where Western nations commit war crimes with impunity while criminalising resistance from the oppressed.

Yemen has forced the world to confront uncomfortable truths. Who has the right to disrupt global trade—the West that bombs children, or the poor who protest that bombing? Who defines terrorism—a military superpower armed to the teeth, or a besieged nation refusing to stay silent?

A war between the US and Yemen is a confrontation between two visions of the world: one that defends empire, genocide, and the status quo, and another who dares to stand for life, justice, and dignity.

Yemen isn’t the aggressor. It’s the conscience of a silenced world. The more the West tries to bomb that conscience into submission, the more it reveals its own moral bankruptcy.

In Yemen’s resistance, is the last flicker of humanity’s hope.