There’ll be some who’ll take this brief piece as a form of carping – bitching about the fickleness of subscribers. The truth is, it isn’t. What it is though, is an admonishment to subscribers, paid or otherwise, who subscribe and then unsubscribe the moment they encounter a line on a particular subject that contradicts their own.

Readers need to judge my writing on its honesty and how I tackle issues or call out injustices or those who commit them - not whether my views sit neatly within the framing of their world. That’s not how I see credible, honest journalism.

True intellectual courage is measured by assessing and stress-testing uncomfortable truths, not sprinting for the exit the moment they collide with your worldview.

So, if anyone expects me to be writing for them, or to mirror how they see the world, then they’re sadly mistaken - that’s not journalism, that’s paid obedience.