Back on January 18 this year, I wrote the piece “World Enters Dangerous Escalation Phase” following Trump’s decision not to attack Iran as was originally planned four days earlier.

I ran as the lead paragraph: “If geopolitical bookies exist, and they do, then the money on Trump attacking Iran is now for a mid-February date. Trump’s decision to temporarily abort attacking Iran late last week had more to do with the US and Israel’s failed colour revolution than a realisation this will be another misadventure that fails.”

If anyone had taken out bets with bookies that mid to late February would be when the US and Israel would launch an attack on Iran, they would’ve made a lot of money – depending on the odds and how much punters were prepared to outlay on the result. If they were betting on the success of the attack, then many punters would’ve lost a lot – that’s all dependent on what was on offer.

Yesterday’s joint strike by the US and Israel on Iran was intended to be decisive. It was touted as a precision blow designed to decapitate leadership, fracture command structures and reassert Western dominance in a region increasingly resistant to it.

Instead, it’s exposed fragility - military, political and moral. What was marketed as strength now reads as overreach.

For 47 years, since the 1979 revolution, Iran has endured relentless pressure from Washington. Diplomatic severance. Asset freezes. Financial exclusion. Trade embargoes. Secondary sanctions punishing third countries. Cyber operations. Covert sabotage. Economic strangulation was the default instrument of policy. The objective was never merely behavioural adjustment – exhaustion - exhaustion of institutions, of political cohesion and public patience.

Yet Iran didn’t collapse. It adapted.

Sanctions crippled sectors of its economy, but they also incentivised domestic production. Isolation restricted imports but stimulated internal manufacturing. Military embargoes didn’t disarm Iran; they accelerated indigenous weapons development. The belief prolonged punishment would inevitably bend Tehran into submission was flawed. What it produced was resilience hardened by necessity.

Yesterday’s strike appears to have crystallised a breaking point. After close to 50-years of being cast as a global villain, decades of economic suffocation framed as “policy,” Iran has signalled it will no longer turn the other cheek. The message emerging from Tehran is stark: coercion will now be answered.

Instead of destabilising leadership, the strike consolidated it - igniting elite fragmentation and reinforcing national unity. History shows external aggression often dissolves internal divisions.

Reformists and conservatives may disagree on governance, but foreign attack narrows political space for dissent. In attempting to fracture Iran from the outside, Washington and Tel Aviv strengthened it from within.

Trump amplified the miscalculation with political theatre. Announcing on social media Iran’s Supreme Leader had been killed - before confirmation, evidence, verification - transformed military escalation into spectacle.

When Iranian authorities made no such announcement and reports contradicted media reports, the declaration became emblematic of something deeper - narrative replacing reality.

The West’s narratives suggesting Iran had “no successor” prepared compounded the distortion. Iran’s constitutional framework contains structured mechanisms for leadership transition through the Assembly of Experts. Contingency planning exists precisely to prevent institutional vacuum. The suggestion a single strike would plunge the state into chaos reflected projection more than analysis but ignorance and stupidity.

It isn’t a public relations error but strategic erosion. When leaders declare victory prematurely, credibility suffers. And credibility is the currency of deterrence.

Militarily, the consequences are sobering. Iranian retaliatory strikes targeted US installations throughout the Middle East, challenging assumptions of impunity. Even limited disruption to logistics hubs complicates rearming, maintenance and sustained operations. War isn’t sustained by rhetoric; it’s sustained by supply chains, fuel depots, repair yards and industrial throughput. When those systems are contested, the illusion of limitless projection dissolves.

Israel’s defence architecture faces similar structural strain. Missile defence systems such as Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow are technologically advanced, but they’re not inexhaustible. Interceptors are finite. Production capacity is finite. Resupply is finite. Sustained saturation - rather than isolated attacks - exposes the mathematics of defence: no system can absorb unlimited pressure indefinitely.

The mythology of invulnerability has been central to Israeli deterrence doctrine. That mythology weakens by Iran’s capacity to overwhelm, persist and re-strike. Even high interception rates don’t eliminate strategic vulnerability. Over time, attrition shifts psychological balance.

Economically, the confrontation carries systemic risk. Iran’s geographic leverage over the Strait of Hormuz gives it influence over a critical artery of global energy supply. Twenty-five percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes through that narrow channel. Any credible threat to shipping reverberates instantly through markets, supply chains and inflation rates. Escalation in the Gulf doesn’t remain regional-it destabilises global energy security.

Trump’s gamble is precarious. Americans have little appetite for indefinite Middle Eastern escalation. A strike sold as decisive but delivering protracted uncertainty invites a domestic backlash. Rising fuel costs or market instability would compound public frustration. Military bravado can’t insulate Trump from economic consequences.

Internationally, the reaction has been cautious rather than celebratory. Calls for de-escalation outnumbered endorsements. That restraint signals a broader shift: automatic alignment with Washington’s framing of events is fading. Many countries increasingly interpret US actions through a lens of geopolitical power politics rather than moral clarity.

For decades, America and Israel have framed Iran as uniquely destabilising. Yet this episode invites a different question: who escalated? Who abandoned negotiation in favour of decapitation? Who chose spectacle over sustained diplomacy?

The deeper indictment lies in the assumption that force could resolve what decades of sanctions couldn’t. Coercion without strategic clarity isn’t strength; it’s insecurity weaponised. Forty-seven years of pressure were meant to bend Iran into compliance. Instead, they’ve culminated in a confrontation where Iran signals that passive endurance is over.

It doesn’t make Iran flawless but rather underscore the failure of a policy built on perpetual punishment. Economic warfare didn’t dismantle Iran, and demonisation didn’t delegitimise it globally. Isolation didn’t erase its influence.

The attack intended to demonstrate dominance has highlighted the US’s vulnerability – its logistical, narrative and political vulnerability. The aura of uncontested Western power has dimmed. Escalation has revealed military superiority doesn’t guarantee strategic success when facing a state prepared for long-term resistance. Iran isn’t Panama, Cuba, Libya, Iraq, Syria or Venezuela.

In geopolitics, miscalculation carries compounding consequences. A blow meant to intimidate can unify. A declaration meant to signal victory can signal desperation. A campaign meant to restore deterrence can accelerate its erosion.

After 47 years of sanctions, sabotage and stigma, Iran has made clear it will no longer accept perpetual coercion as the price of sovereignty. The attempt to enforce submission has instead triggered defiance.

You can’t force a nation to its knees by long-term strangulation and then be surprised when dignity turns to defiance.