Jensen Huang paid the price for suggesting the US should compete with China - it spooked the Americans and then Chinese spy allegations emerged.

Whatever you may think of Jensen Huang or the technology giant he co-founded, his fall from grace leaves Washington facing a question that an affair can’t answer: does America believe in competition when the competitor is China?

Huang has lost his leadership of Nvidia. His private life has become an international spectacle. His argument for American participation in China’s artificial intelligence market now risks being discredited through allegations about his personal conduct rather than defeated on its merits.

It’s politically convenient and not an answer to his argument.

Huang’s idea to make Nvidia an open AI platform where the US and China can compete equally, was a bridge too far for the Americans to cross.

Now Huang is a man sullied by smear and humiliation. Last week he resigned as CEO of Nvidia, the company he founded.

His relationship with an alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang, Jensen Huang hasn’t only seen him lose his company, but his private life become an international spectacle and watched his commercial relationship with China recast as a national security controversy.

However, what hasn’t emerged is the announcement of criminal charges against Huang – and that’s not surprising. Anyone closely examining the narrative behind this story knows sleeping with a spy, especially a Chinese one would be arrested. But Huang wasn’t, which then leads to the conclusion, Alice Huang wasn’t a spy but an, affair with a Chinese woman was the perfect scenario to create to destroy Huang.

Huang’s admission of infidelity isn’t a confession of espionage. And a relationship with a woman who the American’s have manufactured a storyline of a woman working for Chinese intelligence is all too convenient.

Huang’s humiliation has unfolded alongside a much larger argument - whether America intends to win the artificial intelligence contest through competition, or increasingly through restrictions on who can compete.

Nvidia’s formal announcement says Huang resigned as president, chief executive and director, with chief financial officer Colette Kress appointed interim CEO. It establishes his departure but doesn’t establish that he committed a crime or that the board dismissed him for advocating engagement with China.

The distinction between those propositions is where serious scrutiny should begin.

The allegations centre on Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman formerly associated with Nvidia customer Megaspeed. US officials reportedly suspect she worked for Chinese intelligence. Beijing rejected the allegation. Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and pledged cooperation with Nvidia’s investigation.

There’s a fundamental legal error in assuming that sleeping with a spy automatically constitutes espionage. The relevant questions concern conduct, knowledge and information: what was disclosed, to whom, under what circumstances, and with what intent.

For example, the federal offence under section 794 concerns communicating national defence information with intent or reason to believe it will injure the US or benefit a foreign nation. A sexual relationship alone doesn’t establish those elements.

The absence of announced charges neither proves Huang’s innocence nor establishes that investigators have no concerns. But it does mean the media should resist describing an unresolved intelligence allegation as a settled finding of criminal wrongdoing.

Nvidia’s own initial position makes that caution particularly important.

On November 8, Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation while stating it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised. It also expressed confidence in Huang’s leadership. That was an initial assessment, not a final clearance, but it remains part of the public record.

The subsequent collapse of his leadership demands explanation beyond the sensational shorthand of an affair with a “Chinese spy”.

There are substantive corporate questions, too. Reuters reported allegations that Huang misrepresented the relationship to senior company figures. Those concerns could justify board action independently of any criminal case. A board’s responsibility to assess executive candour and corporate risk doesn’t depend on prosecutors bringing charges.

That complicates any claim that Huang lost his job solely because he championed competition with China.

Nevertheless, his policy position deserves examination on its merits rather than concocted narratives that lead to sullying his reputation because he had an affair.

Huang argued that the US should compete in China instead of surrendering a major market to Chinese rivals. At the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, he maintained that American technology companies could withstand competition, while warning that exclusion encouraged the growth of competing Chinese ecosystems. He also acknowledged Huawei’s strength and China’s substantial advantages in open models.

Huang’s argument was of course commercially mired in self-interest. Nvidia benefits when more developers and businesses use its technology. But commercial self-interest doesn’t automatically make an argument strategically wrong.

Nor was his position simply a proposal to hand China unrestricted access to American technology.

In a May interview with CNA, Huang argued against dividing the world into separate American and Chinese AI ecosystems, maintaining that cooperation and competition could coexist. That’s a broader position than a single proposed platform guaranteeing both countries an equal playing field. But obviously, Huang spooked the Americans with his argument.

The underlying challenge to Washington remains sharp.

If American companies are as innovative and competitive as their political champions insist, how much protection do they require - and when does legitimate security policy become commercial insulation?

National security provides a serious answer to part of that question. Advanced computing has strategic applications, and governments have responsibilities beyond maximising corporate sales.

But invoking security doesn’t settle every argument about export controls, open models or market access. Restrictions have costs. They can accelerate substitution, encourage rival infrastructure and reduce American influence over the technologies adopted elsewhere.

Nvidia itself warned in its financial reporting that exclusion from China’s data centre market was helping competitors build developer and customer ecosystems capable of challenging it globally. Its warning concerned restrictions imposed by both Washington and Beijing.

That’s a competitive argument requiring an answer. Huang’s affair doesn’t supply one.

His relationship with Trump raises further questions about how the intelligence concerns were handled.

Trump received an earlier briefing about suspicions surrounding the relationship. When the controversy became public, Trump praised Huang rather than immediately disowning him. Scrutiny should therefore extend to what officials knew, what warnings they issued and what protective action followed.

Huang is also not universally ostracised. Reuters reported support for his return from employees, investors and technology figures, even as sources said the board wasn’t considering reinstatement.

There’s no established public evidence proving a coordinated smear operation designed to punish his competitive philosophy. Allegations shouldn’t be answered with another unsupported allegation.

Nevertheless, political exploitation doesn’t require inventing every underlying fact. A real personal failure can be used to discredit an unrelated argument. Suspicion can acquire the authority of proof through repetition. A resignation can become a verdict nobody delivered.

That’s the danger here.

Huang owes his family an explanation for his affair. He also faces legitimate questions about his candour and judgement as a chief executive. Investigators must establish whether any security breach occurred, and Nvidia must explain its governance decisions.

But Washington can’t treat his humiliation as a rebuttal to his economics.

If excluding American companies from China strengthens Chinese competitors, the policy deserves scrutiny regardless of Huang’s personal failures. If restrictions preserve American leadership, their advocates should demonstrate how.

The scandal leaves Washington confronting an uncomfortable possibility: that its commitment to free enterprise weakens when competition threatens its technological dominance.

Huang’s affair doesn’t settle that question, and his resignation doesn’t settle it either, nor does concocting the narrative Alice Huang was a spy to stop the US from competing with China settle it either.

Sexual humiliation is no substitute for one.