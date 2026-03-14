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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
1h

George, we Canadians stayed out of Vietnam and Iraq wars. Carney, has wavered in his response to the criminal war on Iran but has said we are not sending troops. In the West only the Spanish prime minister has made the clear moral response to Trump on the criminal war on Iran. He said NO you can't use anything Spanish for this illegal war. Zionism is EVIL. America and Israel are indeed terrorist states!

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Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
1h

The big question in a three-letter word: why? How does Iran pose a threat to Australia?

Trump will almost surely put "boots on the ground." If he believes they will be "in and out" quickly, he is delusional, stupid, or both.

Perhaps the worst thing that ever happened to the US was the easy triumph in Operation Desert Storm. The bombing began on 17 January 1991; combat was concluded, with Hussein's forces driven out of Kuwait, six weeks later.

I am afraid Trump believes he can send troops into Iran and win within six weeks to two months. I am also afraid that Australia will send some of its own young men on his behalf. Let us hope I am wrong...

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