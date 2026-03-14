Image: AI generated.

How long will it be before Australians wake up, unfold the morning paper, and read the headline that history tells us is coming?

“Australia at War With Iran.”

Not tomorrow perhaps. Not next week. But if the United States crosses the line from air strikes to a ground invasion, that moment will arrive faster than most Australians realise.

Australia has already sent military resources to the US - Australian boots on the ground will top-off Australia’s involvement in a war that is illegal, immoral and indefensible and unjust. The US is losing and it wants to drag Australia into a war that is criminal.

Because when Washington goes to war, Australia has a habit - almost a reflex - of following.

Vietnam. Iraq. Afghanistan. The pattern has repeated so often it has become part of the strategic DNA of the alliance. The US escalates, the language of “support” and “stability” fills government press conferences, and somewhere along the line Australian forces quietly appear in the theatre of conflict.

The escalation now unfolding around Iran - driven by Donald Trump’s reckless and unlawful assault - looks dangerously familiar.

This war began not as an act of self-defence, but as an act of aggression. The US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iranian targets without UN authorisation and without an armed attack that could plausibly justify self-defence under the UN Charter.

Strip away the diplomatic language and the reality becomes unmistakable.

This was an illegal war for Israel - the greatest terrorist State on earth alongside the US. Not Iran - whoever believes Iran is a State sponsor of terrorism has swallowed way too much of the kool-aid the US and Israel have dealt the world for decades. America and Israel are really - Murder Inc.

International law isn’t ambiguous on the matter. Article 2(4) of the UN Charter prohibits the use of force against another state except in cases of self-defence or when authorised by the Security Council. Neither condition existed when American and Israeli bombs began falling on Iranian territory.

Yet the strikes went ahead anyway.

The consequences have been immediate and predictable. Iranian missile and drone attacks have targeted US bases across the Gulf region - relentlessly pulverising them to ashes. Oil routes through the Strait of Hormuz are closed and under growing threat. The entire Middle East now stands on the brink of a wider war.

And Washington is escalating.

The Pentagon has now approved the deployment of a Marine expeditionary force centred around the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, involving up to 5,000 Marines and sailors and several warships moving toward the Middle East.

A force of that size is typically designed for rapid expeditionary or amphibious operations - a clear signal that preparations for potential ground operations are underway.

Warships are moving into the region. Marines are being deployed aboard amphibious assault ships. Strike aircraft are repositioning across Middle Eastern bases.

Officially, these deployments are described as defensive.

But military history teaches a brutal truth: when troops gather near a battlefield, they rarely remain spectators for long.

Sooner or later, they are used.

If American forces enter Iran in significant numbers - even under the language of “limited operations” - the war will enter a completely different phase and US troops ali g with its allies will be slaughtered.

Air wars can be escalated and de-escalated. Ground wars have momentum. Once soldiers are committed, political leaders face enormous pressure to justify the sacrifice. Objectives expand. Timelines lengthen. Casualties mount.

The Iraq invasion began with promises of a quick victory.

It ended in 20-years of war.

Iran is far more militarily dangerous and powerful.

This isn’t a fractured state with a hollow military. Iran is a nation of more than 90 million people, with a sophisticated armed force, mountainous terrain that favours defenders, and networks of allied militias across the region.

Any invasion would ignite multiple fronts simultaneously - in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and beyond.

The Strait of Hormuz would become a battlefield overnight.

Energy markets would convulse. Oil prices would surge as they already are now. The global economy will crash with violent epic force.

But beyond the strategic disaster lies another question Australians must confront.

Where does Australia stand in this war?

The Albanese government insists the country isn’t directly involved. But Albanese is a lapdog - subservient to foreign powers and a wannabe on the world stage - insecure and insipid. Ministers speak cautiously about diplomacy and de-escalation while reaffirming the strength of the US alliance. And they lie too.

Such assurances have been heard before.

In 2003, Australians were told that involvement in Iraq would be limited. In Afghanistan, the original mission was described as targeted and short-term.

Both conflicts expanded into years of combat.

The early stages of war rarely involve dramatic announcements. Instead they unfold through quiet steps - intelligence sharing, logistics, surveillance cooperation, the use of joint facilities.

Australia hosts some of the most important American intelligence infrastructure in the world, including facilities that support US military operations across the Middle East.

That reality makes claims of total separation from American wars difficult to sustain.

Even when Australian troops aren’t pulling triggers, Australian systems, intelligence and logistical support can still play a role in enabling operations.

And once the US commits fully to a war, the pressure on allies intensifies.

It begins subtly. A request for surveillance aircraft.

A request for naval patrols.

A request for special forces advisers.

Each step appears manageable in isolation. Each escalation is described as limited and temporary.

Step by step, the country moves deeper into the conflict.

Until suddenly the language changes.

Australia is no longer “supporting operations.”

Australia is at war.

The media narrative will follow the same trajectory.

At first the headlines will be cautious:

“Middle East Conflict Escalates.”

“US Expands Operations Against Iran.”

“Australia Monitoring Developments.”

Then comes the shift.

“Australian Forces Assisting Coalition Operations.”

And eventually - when the reality can no longer be avoided - the headline that every war eventually produces.

Australia at War With Iran.

At that point, the decision will already have been made.

Troops will be deployed. Ships will be sailing. The war will have its own momentum, driven by alliance politics and strategic inertia.

The public debate that should have occurred beforehand will take place too late.

And this is precisely why the current moment matters.

Before the ground war begins.

Before the next escalation becomes irreversible.

The US has launched a war that violates the most basic principles of international law. It has done so in a region already scarred by decades of war and instability.

And now the world stands on the edge of something far worse.

If American troops cross into Iran, the consequences will echo across the globe. Who gives a fuck about the US - I don’t - but I do care about the innocence that are being sacrificed to slaughter for Israel.

For Australians, the question isn’t abstract.

It is immediate.

Will this country once again follow Washington into a war it didn’t start and can’ control against an innocent country that has never posed an existential threat to Australia.

If Australia joins the US, the country would have crossed a rubicon into becoming a nation of terrorism.

Or will it finally assert the independence required to say no?

If the war expands - if boots hit the ground and the conflict spreads - Australians should prepare themselves for the moment when the inevitable headline appears.

Not in Washington.

Not in Tehran.

But on the front pages of their own newspapers.

Australia at War With Iran.