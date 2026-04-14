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Jim KABLE's avatar
Jim KABLE
8h

I can't add to your writing, GH. (But I'll let my fingers keep tapping the keys...) Australia is leaderless! Angus will have to deport himself according to his own version of Australian Values. A lying fraud and end-of-days cultist. And A Albo - Here he flies - there he flies - where oh where is our oil, he cries! So bloody inept - not the man of the moment at all as one would have hoped for. Instead all I hear to-day is that he is spending $AUD20 million on an add telling us not to travel more than we need - as if the fuel debacle is my fault (and I have never driven when I could walk or take public transport, in any event)! Grrr!

And what will happen to political prisoner Dan Duggan to-morrow in the Canberra Court - sent to the Trumpian justice or released to his family - innocent of the "trumped up"/Biden era set charges!

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Alan's avatar
Alan
13h

Consequences are coming.

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