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Jeanie McEachern's avatar
Jeanie McEachern
5h

an inspiring 'cri de coeur' from an inspiring wordsmith... thank you, george. let us pertinaciously solicit our next gens to be different from ours and quondam gens, particularly in regard to their being more savvy, more sophisticated, less naive, and less impressionable about their governments’ bamboozlement of their brains w/ that indoctrinating claptrap that patriotism is synonymous w/ war-mongering against vulnerable countries whose resources and transport routes their corporate-controlled govts want for themselves.

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Kate Schroeder's avatar
Kate Schroeder
4h

Such a wonderful story, Australia is full of Jarryds. No one notices them, or if they do it’s a judgement of their circumstances . I volunteer in an Op Shop in a disadvantaged area of Melbourne and all the Jarryds that come in give me more than money.

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