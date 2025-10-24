George’s Newsletter

roger hawcroft
6h

I couldn't agree more, George. As always, in my experience, you state it boldly and as it is.

I would just make one comment in regard to Hind's name not being of any particular consequence. In fact, although I'm not a believer in fate, it is propitious that it is a girl with this name who suffered the fate she did.

Hind, in Arabic, has the meaning of a young deer or many camels and it associated therefore with grace, strength and abundance. The name is also associated with that of a strong female leader in the time of Muhammed: "Hind bint Utbah" who initially opposed Muslim influence but eventually embraced Islam. She was also noted for her courage in battle and, effectively, shaming the men into fighting rather than retreating when things weren't going well.

I can't know about others and I am not religious so not prone to mysticism or connection with some overarching entity but, nevertheless, I can't help but feel something providential about her name being Hind.

Roger Cottrell
6h

A brilliant and powerful piece that sums up the nature of the Zionist war machine and holocaust completely. As you say, Sean Glass was not a maverick or rogue soldier but a creature of Israel's cult of victimhood that seemingly gives it a free pass to dehumanize the demonised other and engage in genocide with impunity. Indeed, this is what it looks like, in flesh and blood terms, when mass murder becomes routine and even mundane. It was just a job for the SS in the death camps and it's just a job for the ISF. How ironic that these sadistic murderers are "simply obeying orders." The Zionists have learned well from the methods of the Nazis whose abused but nonetheless apt pupils they surely are.

