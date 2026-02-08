Rather than begin with an introduction that slowly builds a narrative of perspective, I’ll be direct: Israeli President Isaac Herzog is a genocidal scumbag and a war criminal.

Herzog’s no different from other Israeli leaders - maniacal, depraved, violent, genocidal thugs with evil flowing through their veins, hallmarks of a brainwashed Zionist enterprise animated by delusion and supremacist psychopathy.

Murdoch’s Weekend Australian, meanwhile, remains a useful gauge of the distance between truth and presentation. For the fair-minded, it produces less laughter than exasperation.

Its Chief International Correspondent, Cameron Stewart, obliges in “Israel President Isaac Herzog’s call: Reverse the anti-Jewish brainwash.”

Stweart’s piece scatters propaganda like confetti, advancing the implication Judaist Jews and Zionists are indistinguishable, and criticising Israel equals hatred of all Jews - an inversion designed to bend reality.

As Herzog the war criminal prepares to land in Australia, the choreography of a state visit collides with a blunt moral question: what does it mean to roll out official hospitality while Gaza generates allegations of atrocities and immense civilian suffering?

Before departing, Herzog said he hoped to repair strained ties and rebut what he calls misinformation. He portrays Israel as fighting a defensive war against Iran and allied militants - a battle he argues democracies such as Australia should regard as their own. Anyone who follows geopolitical affairs closely, as opposed to Taylor Swift’s love life and who she’s shagging next, knows that’s another Israeli lie, one of the trillions told over decades.

For many within Australia’s Jewish community, shaken by threats and hostility, the visit carries heavy emotional weight.

Many argue the language now performs political work beyond protection – claiming anxiety is repeatedly invoked to redirect attention away from Gaza and toward those protesting it, turning a debate about state conduct into a test of social loyalty. In that reframing, demands for accountability risk being portrayed not as political disagreement but as moral deviance.

Outside those circles, anger is intense. Human-rights advocates and legal experts argue welcoming one of Israel’s most senior representatives amid Gaza’s devastation signals approval or indifference.

The Albanese government calls the moment one of unity. Yet unity for whom? For Palestinians watching relatives suffer, images of Australian leaders clasping Herzog’s hand read not as healing but as insult - proof that when the perpetrator is a partner, the rules bend.

Officials describe the visit as protocol. But there’s nothing neutral about red carpets, salutes and parliamentary invitations. These rituals convey honor. Extending them to a figure many jurists believe warrants investigation highlights how selective Australia’s commitment to a “rules-based order” is. Australia and Albanese is showing itself to be a compliant partner in genocide. Every Australian should be happy about that.

From that perspective, the embrace ceases to be symbolic and becomes functional. Honour offered amidst the mass crime provides diplomatic oxygen: it steadies reputations, weakens pressure and reassures leaders that meaningful consequence is unlikely to come from this government. What Canberra presents as civility, everyone else interpret as cover.

By choosing ceremony, Canberra isn’t simply hosting; it’s laundering reputation. Remarks about an “entire nation” bearing responsibility have circulated globally as language experts say risks legitimising collective punishment. Yet here he will be staged as a statesman. The message is stark: alignment purchases indulgence.

Supporters insist hard conversations will occur privately. But public imagery overwhelms private words. Motorcades travel further than whispers. When honour is visible and pressure invisible, observers conclude the priority is protection, not accountability.

For a government that regularly invokes international law, the symbolism cuts deep. Canberra condemns violations by adversaries, yet when asked to apply similar standards to Israel its master, it opts for embrace. The echo will sound in every future Australian lecture Australia delivers on justice.

Another participant in shaping this environment is The Australian. Through framing and emphasis, the paper has helped cultivate a climate where solidarity with Israel reads as responsibility, while outrage at Palestinian suffering attracts suspicion. In such air, ceremony begins to feel inevitable.

This is influence, not just observation. Leaders absorb cues about which reactions will be rewarded. Cast protest as divisive and the path to pageantry clears. Choice becomes common sense.

A deeper grievance follows: these narratives invite Australians to mute their instincts about equality of life. Alliance outranks principle. Opponents say that doesn’t defend morality; it empties it.

The dispute, in the end, is about Australia bending the knee. Advocacy organisations stress that state visits are never neutral theatre. Images of warmth travel globally as endorsement, disclaimers notwithstanding.

With international courts and aid agencies warning of catastrophe, Australia appears to prefer proximity over pressure. Some call the invitation a stain on the country’s ethical standing.

The government rejects that. Anthony Albanese, not Francesca Albanese, says it’s appropriate to host a head of state, particularly amid fear within the Jewish community. Engagement, officials argue, preserves room to advocate for humanitarian outcomes.

Still, scepticism remains. Diplomacy unseen cannot outweigh honours broadcast. What leverage exists if consequences seldom follow?

Penny Wong has spoken of the anguish Australians feel at events in Gaza while confronting antisemitism at home - an attempt to hold protection and restraint together.

On the streets, that balance is disputed. Demonstrators argue criticism of a government is not hatred of a people and warn that erasing the line narrows democratic space. Their fury is anchored in the scale of death and displacement.

Herzog’s prominence since October 7 magnifies the response. Though removed from operational command, he’s a visible defender of the campaign. Symbolism, protesters say, follows visibility.

What some see as compassion, others see as shielding. The visit becomes a test of consistency.

If Australia wants credibility when speaking of rules and rights, it must show they apply to everyone. Younger voters increasingly treat Palestine as a measure of whether democracies practice the equality they preach.

Diplomatic habits formed in quieter eras now meet constant public challenge. Herzog hopes to restore warmth.

Whether that occurs may depend on whether Australians hear recognition of Palestinian suffering - and whether the visit feels like dialogue rather than instruction.

The intensity surrounding the arrival of a scumbag and war criminal shows the debate over Gaza and Australia’s moral posture is far from settled.