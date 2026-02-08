George’s Newsletter

Tim
1d

Violence should not be tolerated in a civilised society but Australia's Jewish community has been overwhelmingly supportive of the dispossession and genocide perpetrated against The Palestinian people. Instead of Bondi prompting reflection on the cause of the violence, it has been weaponised against all Australians by Australia's Jewish community and the Israeli government. The reality is that they played with fire and got burnt. Their suffering is nothing compared to what they have helped to inflict on the Palestinian people.

Ray Joseph Cormier
1dEdited

George, Thank you for writing what should be very clear to People of Good Will.

It's becoming apparent October 7 set this Material World on the Path to Biblical ARMAGEDDON with the Israeli President essentially telling the IDF, all Palestinians in Gaza are Hamas and you have government permission to kill them all by any means. That's when ARMAGEDDON- the Battle of the Great Day of God Almighty started between THEOCRATIC Israel vs THEOCRATIC Iran, with a lot of US Christian Nationalist Religion mixed in.

What's the incessant MSM talk of an imminent US/Israeli attack on Iran about? It's not Future. It's NOW!

As a Canadian I was glad to see Carney's Davos speech so well received. I don't remember in what article of your Blog, but I'm pretty sure I posted the December 10 tweet to the Pope, Trump, Netanyahu, Merz & Carney. Carney's Davos speech was drawn off that December 10 tweet. That changed on Holocaust Remembrance Day when this X was sent,

Ray Joseph Cormier @RayJC_Com

@MarkJCarney @CanadianPM

Prime Minister Carney,

Yesterday, I posted a comment in The Toronto Star applauding the political courage of your Davos speech. I noted that you, unlike others, seemed to fear God more than a man.

That applause has curdled into dismay.

Your statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day contained this line: "Today, we remember the consequences of ignorance, hatred, and complicity – and acknowledge that looking away is not a passive act, but an active betrayal."

Sir, you have written your own indictment.

For you are looking away. The world sees the genocide in Gaza—enabled by arms from allies including Canada—yet you refuse to name it.

Your speech was a monument to past horrors while actively being complicit in a present one. This is not passive; it is, by your own definition, an active betrayal.

The Nazis had no value for Jewish life. Your moral failure lies in having no public value for Palestinian life today.

Your subordination to the Israeli hegemon voids the courage you displayed at Davos. In God's balances, the weight of this omission crushes your earlier words.

You are in a minority position today because of this failure. I warned you of this last Easter. The consequence remains.

The greatest incitement to antisemitism in our time is not memory, but the present-day genocide being conducted in the name of Jewish safety. Your silence fuels both.

The Plains of Abraham speak of struggle and consequence. You stand on them, giving speeches about healing, while your policy aids in massacre.

This is your moment of accounting. The world is watching. Will you continue to look away?

