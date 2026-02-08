Herzog’s Visit Stains Australia’s Moral Standing
Welcoming Israel’s president amid Gaza’s devastation risks turning Australia’s hospitality into an endorsement of atrocity and a retreat from the principles it proclaims abroad.
Rather than begin with an introduction that slowly builds a narrative of perspective, I’ll be direct: Israeli President Isaac Herzog is a genocidal scumbag and a war criminal.
Herzog’s no different from other Israeli leaders - maniacal, depraved, violent, genocidal thugs with evil flowing through their veins, hallmarks of a brainwashed Zionist enterprise animated by delusion and supremacist psychopathy.
Murdoch’s Weekend Australian, meanwhile, remains a useful gauge of the distance between truth and presentation. For the fair-minded, it produces less laughter than exasperation.
Its Chief International Correspondent, Cameron Stewart, obliges in “Israel President Isaac Herzog’s call: Reverse the anti-Jewish brainwash.”
Stweart’s piece scatters propaganda like confetti, advancing the implication Judaist Jews and Zionists are indistinguishable, and criticising Israel equals hatred of all Jews - an inversion designed to bend reality.
As Herzog the war criminal prepares to land in Australia, the choreography of a state visit collides with a blunt moral question: what does it mean to roll out official hospitality while Gaza generates allegations of atrocities and immense civilian suffering?
Before departing, Herzog said he hoped to repair strained ties and rebut what he calls misinformation. He portrays Israel as fighting a defensive war against Iran and allied militants - a battle he argues democracies such as Australia should regard as their own. Anyone who follows geopolitical affairs closely, as opposed to Taylor Swift’s love life and who she’s shagging next, knows that’s another Israeli lie, one of the trillions told over decades.
For many within Australia’s Jewish community, shaken by threats and hostility, the visit carries heavy emotional weight.
Many argue the language now performs political work beyond protection – claiming anxiety is repeatedly invoked to redirect attention away from Gaza and toward those protesting it, turning a debate about state conduct into a test of social loyalty. In that reframing, demands for accountability risk being portrayed not as political disagreement but as moral deviance.
Outside those circles, anger is intense. Human-rights advocates and legal experts argue welcoming one of Israel’s most senior representatives amid Gaza’s devastation signals approval or indifference.
The Albanese government calls the moment one of unity. Yet unity for whom? For Palestinians watching relatives suffer, images of Australian leaders clasping Herzog’s hand read not as healing but as insult - proof that when the perpetrator is a partner, the rules bend.
Officials describe the visit as protocol. But there’s nothing neutral about red carpets, salutes and parliamentary invitations. These rituals convey honor. Extending them to a figure many jurists believe warrants investigation highlights how selective Australia’s commitment to a “rules-based order” is. Australia and Albanese is showing itself to be a compliant partner in genocide. Every Australian should be happy about that.
From that perspective, the embrace ceases to be symbolic and becomes functional. Honour offered amidst the mass crime provides diplomatic oxygen: it steadies reputations, weakens pressure and reassures leaders that meaningful consequence is unlikely to come from this government. What Canberra presents as civility, everyone else interpret as cover.
By choosing ceremony, Canberra isn’t simply hosting; it’s laundering reputation. Remarks about an “entire nation” bearing responsibility have circulated globally as language experts say risks legitimising collective punishment. Yet here he will be staged as a statesman. The message is stark: alignment purchases indulgence.
Supporters insist hard conversations will occur privately. But public imagery overwhelms private words. Motorcades travel further than whispers. When honour is visible and pressure invisible, observers conclude the priority is protection, not accountability.
For a government that regularly invokes international law, the symbolism cuts deep. Canberra condemns violations by adversaries, yet when asked to apply similar standards to Israel its master, it opts for embrace. The echo will sound in every future Australian lecture Australia delivers on justice.
Another participant in shaping this environment is The Australian. Through framing and emphasis, the paper has helped cultivate a climate where solidarity with Israel reads as responsibility, while outrage at Palestinian suffering attracts suspicion. In such air, ceremony begins to feel inevitable.
This is influence, not just observation. Leaders absorb cues about which reactions will be rewarded. Cast protest as divisive and the path to pageantry clears. Choice becomes common sense.
A deeper grievance follows: these narratives invite Australians to mute their instincts about equality of life. Alliance outranks principle. Opponents say that doesn’t defend morality; it empties it.
The dispute, in the end, is about Australia bending the knee. Advocacy organisations stress that state visits are never neutral theatre. Images of warmth travel globally as endorsement, disclaimers notwithstanding.
With international courts and aid agencies warning of catastrophe, Australia appears to prefer proximity over pressure. Some call the invitation a stain on the country’s ethical standing.
The government rejects that. Anthony Albanese, not Francesca Albanese, says it’s appropriate to host a head of state, particularly amid fear within the Jewish community. Engagement, officials argue, preserves room to advocate for humanitarian outcomes.
Still, scepticism remains. Diplomacy unseen cannot outweigh honours broadcast. What leverage exists if consequences seldom follow?
Penny Wong has spoken of the anguish Australians feel at events in Gaza while confronting antisemitism at home - an attempt to hold protection and restraint together.
On the streets, that balance is disputed. Demonstrators argue criticism of a government is not hatred of a people and warn that erasing the line narrows democratic space. Their fury is anchored in the scale of death and displacement.
Herzog’s prominence since October 7 magnifies the response. Though removed from operational command, he’s a visible defender of the campaign. Symbolism, protesters say, follows visibility.
What some see as compassion, others see as shielding. The visit becomes a test of consistency.
If Australia wants credibility when speaking of rules and rights, it must show they apply to everyone. Younger voters increasingly treat Palestine as a measure of whether democracies practice the equality they preach.
Diplomatic habits formed in quieter eras now meet constant public challenge. Herzog hopes to restore warmth.
Whether that occurs may depend on whether Australians hear recognition of Palestinian suffering - and whether the visit feels like dialogue rather than instruction.
The intensity surrounding the arrival of a scumbag and war criminal shows the debate over Gaza and Australia’s moral posture is far from settled.
Violence should not be tolerated in a civilised society but Australia's Jewish community has been overwhelmingly supportive of the dispossession and genocide perpetrated against The Palestinian people. Instead of Bondi prompting reflection on the cause of the violence, it has been weaponised against all Australians by Australia's Jewish community and the Israeli government. The reality is that they played with fire and got burnt. Their suffering is nothing compared to what they have helped to inflict on the Palestinian people.
George, Thank you for writing what should be very clear to People of Good Will.
It's becoming apparent October 7 set this Material World on the Path to Biblical ARMAGEDDON with the Israeli President essentially telling the IDF, all Palestinians in Gaza are Hamas and you have government permission to kill them all by any means. That's when ARMAGEDDON- the Battle of the Great Day of God Almighty started between THEOCRATIC Israel vs THEOCRATIC Iran, with a lot of US Christian Nationalist Religion mixed in.
What's the incessant MSM talk of an imminent US/Israeli attack on Iran about? It's not Future. It's NOW!
As a Canadian I was glad to see Carney's Davos speech so well received. I don't remember in what article of your Blog, but I'm pretty sure I posted the December 10 tweet to the Pope, Trump, Netanyahu, Merz & Carney. Carney's Davos speech was drawn off that December 10 tweet. That changed on Holocaust Remembrance Day when this X was sent,
Ray Joseph Cormier @RayJC_Com
@MarkJCarney @CanadianPM
Prime Minister Carney,
Yesterday, I posted a comment in The Toronto Star applauding the political courage of your Davos speech. I noted that you, unlike others, seemed to fear God more than a man.
That applause has curdled into dismay.
Your statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day contained this line: "Today, we remember the consequences of ignorance, hatred, and complicity – and acknowledge that looking away is not a passive act, but an active betrayal."
Sir, you have written your own indictment.
For you are looking away. The world sees the genocide in Gaza—enabled by arms from allies including Canada—yet you refuse to name it.
Your speech was a monument to past horrors while actively being complicit in a present one. This is not passive; it is, by your own definition, an active betrayal.
The Nazis had no value for Jewish life. Your moral failure lies in having no public value for Palestinian life today.
Your subordination to the Israeli hegemon voids the courage you displayed at Davos. In God's balances, the weight of this omission crushes your earlier words.
You are in a minority position today because of this failure. I warned you of this last Easter. The consequence remains.
The greatest incitement to antisemitism in our time is not memory, but the present-day genocide being conducted in the name of Jewish safety. Your silence fuels both.
The Plains of Abraham speak of struggle and consequence. You stand on them, giving speeches about healing, while your policy aids in massacre.
This is your moment of accounting. The world is watching. Will you continue to look away?