Image: AI Generated.

Eight months after Israel lost its 12-day air war with Iran - pushing the Middle East to the brink, Benjamin Netanyahu is again elevating military force as the default response to what he repeatedly characterises as Tehran’s nuclear threat. It obvious Israel and Netanyahu haven’t learnt a thing.

False bravado at the expense of common sense ialways comes to the fore for Israel especially when they have the US and Trump on a string.

In Washington, Donald Trump frames talks with Iran as a chance for a diplomatic breakthrough. Yet as US carrier groups redeploy to the Gulf and pressure mounts on Tehran to accept American terms (which it won’t and rightly so), the line between coercive diplomacy and preparations for renewed conflict grows thinner by the day. The next two weeks of talks in Geneva could decide whether the world steps back from the edge - or slides into a crisis far worse than the last.

The last war is the shadow on which the current standoff is unfolding. In June last year, Israel launched a massive campaign against Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure, striking sites like Natanz and Fordow in an attempt to degrade Tehran’s capabilities. Iran responded with retaliatory missile strikes against Israeli targets, sending shockwaves through capitals across the region. What was dubbed “Operation Rising Lion” by Israeli leaders devastated infrastructure but didn’t eradicate Iran’s nuclear capacity; instead, it deepened mistrust and hardened positions on all sides.

Netanyahu’s justification for his aggressive posture is that Iran represents an existential danger to Israel with ambitions to acquire nuclear weapons. Yet that claim is disputed internationally. Iran has repeatedly maintained its nuclear programme is for peaceful energy purposes, not weaponisation. Iranian leaders have stated consistently they’ve never sought nuclear weapons - offering to demonstrate that through verification.

Iran’s nuclear history is complex. It once paused a formal weapons programme in the early 2000s, and its leaders have publicly said nuclear bombs have “no place” in their defence doctrine. Recent statements from Iran assert Tehran doesn’t pursue atomic weaponry and would defend its right to peaceful nuclear technology while remaining open to verification talks.

Iran’s enrichment of uranium well beyond civilian levels and its limited cooperation with global inspectors have raised questions. But adversarial rhetoric and capability don’t equate to an unequivocal policy of weaponisation - and Tehran’s foreign minister has openly demanded negotiations be free of military threats and based on mutual respect.

What makes the current crisis distinct isn’t interpretation of Iranian intent, but how interpretation is being used to justify a broader foreign and domestic agenda under Netanyahu’s leadership.

Netanyahu has consistently rejected the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state insisting there’ll will be no such entity west of the Jordan River under his tenure. He’s openly embraced the idea of “Greater Israel,” articulating a political vision of permanent Israeli control from the Mediterranean to the Jordan. Under his record-setting tenure, settlement expansion in the West Bank has accelerated, with administrative changes and land registration measures widely interpreted as steps toward de facto annexation.

Senior members of his government have spoken of strengthening Israel’s hold over “all parts of our land,” framing expansion as both a national imperative and a fulfilment of ideological commitments. Such territorial consolidation hasn’t gone unnoticed; many see it as a direct rejection of negotiated compromise and a unilateral reshaping of geography and demographics.

All of this is unfolding as Netanyahu presses for ever-harsher terms on Iran’s nuclear activities. Israeli leaders have insisted any deal must not just curb enrichment but completely dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure - a position far beyond what most negotiators consider necessary for a peaceful outcome.

The convergence of territorial consolidation and aggressive international pressure matters because it creates a strategic narrative in which permanent confrontation is normalised. Iran’s insistence it doesn’t seek nuclear weapons, and its overtures toward negotiation, are continuously portrayed in Israeli politics as pretexts or deceptions rather than as positions. This fuels a cycle in which diplomacy is constantly undermined by echoes of threat, fear and punitive posturing.

The Middle East remains a lynchpin of global energy and trade. Any substantial escalation involving Iran, Israel, and their respective allies would ripple through oil markets, disrupt shipping routes and intensify existing geopolitical fractures. The June 2025 12-day war demonstrated how rapidly clashes can unsettle financial systems and strategic alliances.

As the Geneva talks continue, Tehran has shown willingness to engage on guiding principles and reduce its nuclear activities under supervision, even if fissures remain on issues like missiles and regional proxy forces. Iran’s negotiators have emphasised a durable agreement must respect international law and eliminate the spectre of military attack as an underlying condition of any future accord.

The combination of escalating military presence, hardline rhetoric from Netanyahu, and an ideological commitment to territorial consolidation at home has narrowed the space for compromise. What was once a technical nuclear dispute has become a flashpoint in a larger struggle over regional order, identity and power.

A future where diplomacy prevails isn’t precluded. If negotiations collapse under the weight of maximalist demands and mutual distrust, the momentum will shift decisively toward those advocating force - even though previous conflict has already shown how costly and destabilising such gambles can be.

Whether the world avoids another eruption hinges less on technical terms of an agreement and more on whether leaders choose to step back from a doctrine that merges territorial ambition with perpetual confrontation. The risk now isn’t simply that war returns, but war becomes a structural feature of regional policy - with consequences extending far beyond the Middle East.