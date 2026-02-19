George’s Newsletter

Lenny Cavallaro
2d

We have no idea how Russia would respond to an all-out assault on Iran. However, it is highly likely that the Iranians have made plans to mine and shut down the Strait of Hormuz, driving oil prices up immensely.

Of course, we may rest assured that Trump's cronies and insiders will get advanced notification of the imminent air strikes. This will give them time to blitz the commodities markets, going long on oil. As long Trump & Co. see a profit, anything may happen.

Ironically, those of us old enough to remember the Arab oil embargoes (1973 and 79) -- the nearly doubled price of gas, and the long lines waiting to get it! -- must scratch our heads. US support for Israel in 1973 prompted the first embargo, led by Saudi Arabia. How strange that the Saudis haven't tightened the spigots in the face of the Gaza genocide. [Of course, their crown prince is in bed with Jared, making money!]

Bottom line: I don't know whether Trump will carry through on his threats, but I suspect any serious action will create hardships for many of us -- not that Donald and Bibi care!

2 replies
Feral Finster
2d

Iran was foolish not to have gotten The Bomb when it could have.

12 more comments...

