Here’s a question everyone should ponder, is the $600m fine the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb, looking to hit Qantas with, for allegedly selling tickets for 8000 cancelled flights enough?

I’d say, it isn’t.

There’s $550m in flight credits Qantas is withholding as to why Cass-Gottleib and the ACCC must be severe in their punishment toward Qantas.

And Alan Joyce’s announcement today, to bail early on his November retirement, is indicative of his leadership.

It tells a story of a CEO who was contemptuous of Australians, cared nothing about the airline and lacked conviction.

Cowards cut and run, and, Joyce, rather than face the scrutiny of the ACCC and as well as the public onslaught has fled.

The majority of Australia would be glad to see the back of Joyce.

Qantas’s attempted rorting to defraud Australians and rob them of their ‘hard earned’ dollars is a horrible stain on the once iconic airline that made Australian’s proud into a cringing embarrassment.

Alan Joyce, chairman Richard Goyder and the entire board have destroyed Qantas, through greed, incompetence, arrogance, and an over inflated belief they could behave at will without accountability.

Cass-Gottlieb’s flagging of a $600m fine against Qantas renew calls for the airline's board to scrutinize CEO Alan Joyce's management of the company.

Joyce's tenure has been marred by controversies that undermine public trust - suggesting a need for immediate action to rectify the company's dwindling reputation.

Throughout his time as CEO, the airline has undergone a turbulent financial performance.

Recording impressive profits in 2018, in recent years ‘The Failing Kangaroo’ has seen it struggle to maintain a consistent bottom line.

Joyce's strategy of cutting operational costs, which included laying off nearly 6000 staff, did nothing to prevent the financial slump - instead it had long-term repercussions on employee morale and operational efficiency.

Joyce’s strategy wasn't a stroke of genius; it was a stop gap measure that caused more damage.

When the rate of employee turnovers, delays, and even safety concerns, you start questioning the calibre of the decisions being made at the top.

Joyce has driven a series of public relations disasters one after the other.

But the ghost flights have really damaged the brand.

What’s even more intriguing is how long has Qantas been actively engaged in systemically ripping off Australian travellers – you can almost bet far longer than we realise.

Not so good for a man, that was hailed to be the saviour of Qantas, instead, he’s been akin to the Grim Reaper, destroying everything in his path.

The unpopular baggage policies to Labor disputes, the public's perception of Qantas under Joyce's management has been far from ideal.

The airline’s customer service ratings have also plummeted, impacting brand loyalty, and leading to loss of market share.

Qantas was once a symbol of Australian pride, but now its trashed.

It’s time for the Federal Government since it was so keen to ride gun shot for Qantas over Qatar Airlines, to now demand the board’s resignation and launch an independent inquiry into Alan Joyce, Richard Goyder, and the entire board.

But the Federal Government can’t.

It’s folly to think it could, given Qantas is a publicly listed company for it to step in and take over.

But here’s for wishful thinking and delusion.

t’s a rule of convenience it will apply as it seeks to wash its hands off a national icon whose reputation is floating in the sewers of trash.

So now, it’s up to Goyder and the board to investigate Joyce’s leadership and how it destroyed Qantas along with theirs too.

It won’t. To do that open’s Pandora’s Box into its own conduct and how Joyce was allowed to run rampant.

Apart from the ACCC's likely $600m fine, Qantas has faced criticism for its alleged role in price-fixing and collusion with other airlines.

These raise questions about the company's commitment to ethical conduct before Joyce jettisoned himself out of Qantas’s out of control plane and got $24m for doing so.

Some will argue the $600m fine should serve as impetus for greater action.

While the penalty is a start, it isn't enough to bring about the structural changes Qantas desperately needs.

Some go as far to suggest the ACCC should levy a more significant fine to set a precedent and deter future anti-competitive practices in the industry.

Whatever the ACCC imposes it must be hard on Qantas.

Good riddance Alan Joyce thank-goodness you’re gone.