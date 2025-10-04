What is the international community to make of today’s announcement that Hamas has agreed - under Trump’s Gaza plan - to release the remaining Israeli hostages, dead or alive?

It’s far from a breakthrough in peace, and the deal has been condemned across the Arab world and among human rights groups and experts akin to a death warrant for Palestine - a cynical political device legitimising Israel’s genocide in Gaza and exposes the USs’ long-standing complicity in crimes against humanity.

For Trump, the optics are obvious. He now has a headline “deal” to parade before his MAGA base, another supposed example of his ability to succeed where others failed. But for Palestinians, the plan represents the culmination of decades of dispossession, siege, and war crimes - accelerated by Netanyahu and his far-right coalition.

Netanyahu, already accused of crimes against humanity at the ICC, is increasingly regarded world-wide as a criminal, genocidal maniac bent on eradicating Gaza. Trump’s plan does nothing to restrain him. Rather, it hands him the political cover to finish the job.

Washington’s fingerprints are everywhere. America has supplied Israel with bombs, ammunition, and intelligence that have levelled Gaza’s hospitals, refugee camps, and schools. Billions in US military aid has consistently flowed without pause, even as the death toll surpasses 600,000. At the UN, American vetoes shield Israel from accountability, blocking ceasefire resolutions while famine and disease sweep through Palestine.

Trump’s Gaza plan isn’t a peace plan but rather codifies genocide. It offers Palestinians only fragmented enclaves with no sovereignty, no right of return, and no control over their borders - conditions that echo the apartheid structures already entrenched in the West Bank.

And now, in a disturbing irony, the plan reportedly appoints former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as Governor General of Gaza. Blair is a condemned war criminal for his role in the Iraq war that left hundreds of thousands of dead. He’s now returning to the very region where Britain’s colonial rule and partitioning helped create the Palestinian tragedy of dispossession and subjugation in the first place.

For many, his appointment is less about peace and more about a grim reminder that the same Western architects of war and colonisation still shape Palestine’s fate. It is, in effect, a return of the colonial overseer to the scene of the crime.

“This isn’t negotiation,” an international law expert asserts. “It’s the erasure of a people, rubber-stamped by Washington.”

The baffling question is why Hamas, after months of defiance, would suddenly agree to terms that appear designed to destroy its people. Some analysts believe Hamas’s leadership, battered by relentless bombardment and global isolation, was coerced into compliance. Others see it as a tactical move, intended to buy time, regroup, or divide Israel’s allies.

But the risk remains staggering. If Hamas has truly signed on to Trump’s deal, it risks being remembered not as a movement of resistance but as a collaborator in Palestine’s final dispossession. “Accepting these terms is essentially suicide,” an Arab diplomat has warned. “It turns Hamas from a symbol of resistance into the author of its own people’s downfall.”

For Netanyahu, the deal is vindication. Besieged at home by corruption scandals and mass protests, he now presents himself as the leader who broke Hamas and secured Israel’s dominance. His government, dominated by ultranationalists who openly call for Gaza’s ethnic cleansing, will seize the deal as a mandate to entrench permanent Israeli control. Or will they?

The likely outcome is catastrophic. Gaza, already reduced to rubble, will become a hollowed-out territory of prison-like enclaves, its population starved into submission or forced into exile. The West Bank will follow, fragmented by settlements and military zones until no contiguous Palestinian state remains.

This isn’t peace. It’s the final solution for Palestine and Netanyahu is writing genocide into the diplomatic record. How the world has sadly allowed a crazed lunatic succeed where Adolf Hitler didn’t.

Hamas is a resistance group and movement. Its instinct should always be to fight to the bitter end, but will it?

Surrendering isn’t an option for many Palestinians. Even as famine spreads and entire families are erased, the call for resistance echoes louder.

Internationally, anger is building. Arab nations fear a regional explosion if Palestine is extinguished under U. and Israeli watch. Humanitarian agencies warn that Gaza is on the brink of total collapse, with starvation now weaponised as policy.

But rather than Arab nations live in fear, they should stop bending the knee to the US and come to the defence of Palestine and the Palestinian people. They’ve stood aside and remained silent for way too long to think their cowardice is anything but unacceptable.

While Trump hails the deal and Netanyahu cements his grip, Palestinians face a choice - resist until the last breath or risk vanishing from the map altogether.