roger hawcroft
4h

"It’s the erasure of a people, rubber-stamped by Washington.” [For almost 80 years, since the British perfidy of appeasement of a Zionist lobby which subsequently became successive Zionist governments of the US puppet state in the Middle East.]

Yes.

Oh how very careful we must be in extending sympathy through inheritance, when the threat no longer exists, the perpetrators have been removed and the people have more than recovered their freedoms.

Reminders and memorials, by all means but 'Sympathy', no for it should not be passed on to those demonstrating that they neither need nor deserve it.

What more evidence does one need that such is the case, than to have witnessed, over decades, the successors of victims who suffered *appalling cruelty for nothing more than their being alive and attempting to prevent or escape that persecution*, determinedly and steadily accelerate inflicting such *appalling cruelty on people whose land they, in effect, stole and dispossessed for nothing more than their being alive and attempting to prevent or escape that persecution?*

Shame on all who have ignored this travesty or worse, even supported Netanyahu, successive Zionist Israeli governments and successive United States of America Administrations and Presidents in painting a whole people and their elected government as 'terrorist' and in funding and arming continuing attacks aimed at their eventual extermination.

Shame on all the leaders who have no compunction about initiating military invasions and/or armed incursions into other nations for, when all is stripped down, nothing more than the misguided delusion, arrogance and self-aggrandisement of usually a single demented and hateful demagogue who is so unbalanced as to have apparently lost all compassion, charity or respect for other human beings, even those at their weakest, the sick, the elderly, the new-born, the yet to be born and the women carrying them prior to it.

How those individuals sleep at night or live through the day without continually screaming and banging their heads against the wall as if an inmate of Bedlam.

Indeed, is it not a tragic irony that: "The word "bedlam" originates from Bethlem Royal Hospital, a mental asylum in London founded in 1247. The name Bethlem, from the Hebrew for "House of Bread" and the biblical birthplace of Jesus, was commonly shortened and mispronounced as "Bedlam". Due to the hospital's notorious reputation for housing the mentally ill and its chaotic environment, the word "bedlam" eventually became a general term for any place or state of uproar and confusion." [Wikipedia]

Graham Shepherd's avatar
Graham Shepherd
2h

This is a deep stain on the USA, the UK, and the wealthy western countries that have stood by allowing it to happen, and in many cases supplying the Israelis with the weapons and ammunition. The absence of condemnation, the moral vacuum into which we have fallen is beyond comprehension for those who remember the lessons and feel the shame of European colonialism and the bloodbaths of WW1 and WW2 which inevitably followed. History will condemn them and us for our complicity.

