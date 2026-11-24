Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minster, Penny Wong: Her slow, controlled and deliberate delivery masks something morally uglier than mere political caution.

Australia has regressed as a nation over the past 25 years. It has lost its moral clarity. The poor, weak leadership of successive governments over those 25 years – inept and incompetent, corrupt and soulless – has ensured the steady erosion of Australia’s willingness to stand up for the principles it once claimed to defend.

Successive governments have grown more concerned with whom they might offend than with what their silence or evasion allows.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong’s response to Gaza.

As Rita Jabri Markwell lays bare in her most recent piece, a foreign minister who can speak plainly about abuses in the West Bank retreats into the language of humanitarian concern when pressed on what Australia will do about Gaza.

Australia’s lost morality lies buried with the bodies of the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians slaughtered, hidden under tonnes of concrete and steel, rubble and dust. This is because of a genocidal regime of war criminals and psychopaths who occupy land stolen from the Semites – Palestinians who occupied Palestine for thousands of years.

The people who stole Palestine from the Palestinians are pretend Semites, fake in their claims to indigeneity, in a fake country with no history except one of death, murder and destruction. Through manipulation, Israel conned the world into believing it was a nation of victims. And they’ve weaponised Semitism to frame criticism as a moral attack on a group of people from a fake nation who aren’t indigenous to the area.

It’s hard to be antisemitic towards a group of people who aren’t Semites. But does Australia’s foreign minister understand that? And what does she genuinely understand, if anything at all?

So, when James Glenday asked Wong in an interview on Australia’s national broadcaster, the ABC, on 18 November whether Israel would let more aid into Gaza, she pointed to sanctions over abuses in the West Bank.

Wong’s slow, controlled and deliberate delivery masks something morally uglier than mere political caution. She could call the suffering “untenable”. What she left unanswered was what Australia was prepared to do about it. That evasion is where Rita Jabri Markwell’s case against Wong begins.

Those measures targeted three individuals and four organisations over illegal settlement expansion and human rights abuses in the occupied West Bank. Glenday asked about people in Gaza waiting for food, medicine and shelter. Wong had a list of penalties for conduct in the West Bank. What was her answer for Gaza?

That exchange is the most damning moment in Jabri Markwell’s piece on Wong’s approach to Israel. Wong called conditions in Gaza “untenable” and acknowledged that Israel could let in more aid. Two days earlier, Australia and three partners had urged the Israeli government to end its delays and allow unimpeded humanitarian access.

The Albanese government knew who had the power to let aid through. Yet when asked what that appeal might achieve, Wong reached for a different sanctions announcement. It gave her an answer for television but left the policy question hanging.

Jabri Markwell identifies a telling distinction in Wong’s language. When Wong discusses the West Bank sanctions, she speaks of Palestinian human rights. When she turns to Gaza, the emphasis shifts to humanitarian conditions and aid deliveries.

A family kept from food or medicine needs supplies immediately. It also has rights, and the people who violate those rights should face consequences. Wong’s emphasis on preserving a future Palestinian state leaves a more urgent question unanswered. What is Australia doing to protect Palestinians alive today?

Nothing of credible significance.

The evidence warrants language far stronger than Canberra’s. In September 2025, an independent UN commission of inquiry concluded that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Separately, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant after finding reasonable grounds to believe they bore responsibility for alleged war crimes, including starvation as a method of warfare, and crimes against humanity. Those warrants are no substitute for a trial. But they are ample reason for Australia to confront the alleged conduct.

Jabri Markwell is right that Australia’s duty to prevent genocide can’t be put off until a final judgment. In its 2007 Bosnia ruling, the International Court of Justice explained that the duty arises when a state learns, or should have learned, of a serious risk of genocide.

In January 2024, the court ordered provisional measures after finding a real and imminent risk of irreparable harm to rights it considered plausible under the Genocide Convention. Prevention requires governments to use the influence available to them while people can still be protected. Waiting has consequences too.

The West Bank measures expose a second failure. Wong acknowledges that Israel’s government supports settlement activity and that the E1 project threatens a viable Palestinian state.

Australia has sanctioned two senior Israeli ministers in connection with the West Bank. It’s performative theatre. Australia should also target the officials who approve and advance E1, the companies that build it and the financial institutions that bankroll it.

That means barring Australian trade, investment and services that sustain illegal settlements. Otherwise, Labor’s recognition of Palestine risks becoming a promise about land it declines to help protect.

Labor’s double standard is visible in its own response to Israel. Wong can identify abuses in the West Bank and impose sanctions on those involved. When asked whether Israel would let more aid into Gaza, she pointed to those same sanctions, even though they were imposed for conduct in the West Bank.

Palestinians in Gaza are entitled to the same protection under international law, and the Israeli authorities responsible for abuses there should face consequences too.

Canberra’s willingness to act in one case makes its evasions in the other harder to defend. What credibility does Australia have when it demands accountability abroad and ducks the question whenever accountability carries a political cost at home?

Lobbying in support of Israel’s government deserves scrutiny in Canberra.

Federal parliamentarians have taken sponsored trips to Israel, including trips funded by the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council. Australians should know which lobbyists get ministerial access, what they ask for and what donations or sponsored benefits are disclosed. Those trips document access.

Any claim that Wong personally received money or that donations drove Labor’s Gaza policy requires further evidence. Wong should tell Australians whom she met, what they sought and what commitments, if any, she gave them. Publish the records for public scrutiny.

Wong’s latest sanctions announcement identified no one for conduct in Gaza.

Australia has a human rights sanctions framework covering grave abuses, including violations of the right to life.

Canberra needs to use that framework against those responsible where the evidence supports designation. Suspend defence exports that could contribute to abuses and tell Parliament what safeguards apply to components supplied through third countries. Say what consequences will follow if Israeli authorities continue obstructing essential aid. And condemn in plain language the conduct the UN commission found amounted to genocide.

What Wong calls untenable has been politically tolerable to her government for far too long.

Labor knows how to apply pressure and has shown it is willing to do so elsewhere.

In Gaza, it has put the management of alliances and domestic political risk ahead of a foreign policy that treats Palestinian lives as equally deserving of protection.

It’s weak politics and a moral failure. Wong should answer for what Australia did with the power it had while there was still time to save lives. But she won’t because accountability no longer exists.