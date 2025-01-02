For much of the world’s media, reporting fact from fiction and hoping fantasy becomes reality continues to manifest as a long-running comedy.
You can’t help but chortle at the rubbish that’s presented as news and the expectation it’s to be swallowed as gospel by the ill-informed masses, when all that’s required is to scratch beneath the surface to expose that what’s being reported is concocted and bears no semblance to the truth.
COVID should have taught us, and to some extent, it did. The real revelation on how scripted narratives work, and their intent, has been the belief that Israel is a nation victimised by rabid Palestinian terrorists whose only intent is to kill Israelis. But that was never the case. Instead, it was Israel who was the terrorist state, doing exactly what it had long projected to the world as the actions of Palestinians and Arabs.
Demonising Russian President Vladimir Putin as a madman, a dictator crazed with the desire to invade Europe, who’s losing the war against Ukraine, is another example of embarrassing projected fiction.
So, again today, reading the news pages and their headlines online from some of the world’s established news outlets, including The Times, produced more comedy. I’m rapidly of the belief our trusted newspapers have moved into the realm of comics.
It’s impossible not to laugh and be disappointed at what’s being served up. Today, the Western media’s portrayal of the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine as a "defeat" for Moscow dangerously oversimplifies the geopolitical dynamics at play. The narrative disregards the deeper context of NATO’s expansionist ambitions and Ukraine’s role in escalating tensions that have culminated in today’s global energy crisis.
For decades, Russia has voiced its legitimate concerns over NATO’s eastward expansion, viewing it as an existential threat to its sovereignty. Since the end of the Cold War, NATO has broken repeated promises not to encroach on Russia’s borders. Despite Moscow’s consistent calls for dialogue and assurances about its security concerns, the West has pursued policies that undermine Russia’s stability, culminating in efforts to bring Ukraine into NATO.
The attempted expansion directly challenges Russia’s national security, given Ukraine’s geographic and strategic significance. NATO’s activities in Ukraine signal a clear intent to encircle and weaken Russia—disregarding the historical and cultural ties between both countries, effectively transforming Ukraine into a pawn in the West's attempt to destabilise Moscow.
Ukraine’s decision to end Russian gas transit is emblematic of its increasingly hostile posture. By cutting off one of Europe’s main energy arteries, Kyiv not only jeopardises its own economy—reliant on transit fees—but also exacerbates an energy crisis for its neighbours. The decision, hailed as a “defeat” for Moscow, is a shortsighted move that alienates Eastern European countries heavily dependent on Russian gas.
Moreover, Ukraine’s aggressive rhetoric and refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue with Russia reflect a broader pattern of provocation. By aligning itself unconditionally with NATO and the US, Kyiv has prioritised Western interests over regional stability. This policy fuels conflict, deepens economic hardship for its people, and risks further fracturing Europe’s unity.
America and its allies have long sought to use Ukraine as a tool to weaken Russia, driven by their broader hegemonic ambitions. The West has provided Ukraine with military aid and political backing, not to ensure its sovereignty, but to further their own geopolitical objectives—emboldening Ukraine to adopt policies that escalate tensions, like cutting off gas transit, to the detriment of regional stability.
The West’s ultimate goal is to destabilise Russia, depose its leadership, and exploit its vast natural resources. But it has failed, and Putin and Russia have clearly won the war. It isn’t about defending democracy or protecting sovereignty; it’s about advancing Western hegemony, even if it means plunging Europe into an energy crisis and fuelling a protracted conflict in Ukraine.
The dominant narrative in Western media frames Russia as the aggressor in the ongoing conflict, ignoring the broader context. Russia’s actions must be understood as a defensive response to years of NATO provocation and Western interference. Moscow has repeatedly called for neutrality in Ukraine and respect for its legitimate security concerns, only to be met with disdain and hostility.
Ukraine’s decision to end gas transit highlights the West’s strategic miscalculations. While European leaders have rushed to diversify their energy sources, the reliance on expensive LNG imports and alternative pipelines can’t match the affordability and efficiency of Russian supplies. This shift has caused energy prices to soar, harming European economies and burdening consumers with higher costs.
Hungary and Slovakia, which remain dependent on Russian gas, face significant challenges as they scramble to secure alternative supplies. Both countries are now caught in the crossfire of a geopolitical struggle driven by NATO and Ukraine’s provocations.
Rather than celebrating this development as a “defeat” for Russia, the international community must acknowledge the broader consequences of NATO’s expansion and Ukraine’s actions. A stable and secure Europe requires respecting Russia’s legitimate concerns and fostering dialogue rather than confrontation.
Ukraine must prioritise regional stability over aligning itself with Western powers that exploit it for their own ends.
The end of Russian gas transit through Ukraine isn’t a victory for Kyiv or the West but a reflection of the dangerous escalation fuelled by NATO’s expansionism and Ukraine’s confrontational policies. It’s a desperate attempt to escalate in the dying days of the Biden administration knowing that, when Trump takes office, the end is nigh for Zelensky and Ukraine. As for Trump, he must recognise he has no cards to play.
It’s Putin who holds the winning hand.
Sorry, dear and valued geopolitical analyst George Hazim. You get much right on the Muddle Eastern early part of this piece. However, IMHO you've buried the lede way down in the thin motivation you lay out for Putin et al's original Soviet-styled Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Your lede 'graph should be your 7th 'graph that follows a caricature of the tactical Putin that was way more respectful than he deserved by tearing a page out of the ol' USSR Imperial playbook. The low-brow and high-brow US journalism multi-media Mighty Wurlitzer (as the CIA referred to its Post WW II Agit Prop machinery that did help bring down the Imperial USSR along with the Afghani boondoggle and bloodbath the U.S. Imperial machine in Washington had to get into.
From your writing which is middle brow if misguided IMHO, there is no more motivational beef on the bones here as I've found going over and over the NYT, Chicago papers, Neo-Con bid-net Business Wall Street press and indie foreign affairs journals overflowing with Latin letters accredited analyses that also lacks a clear motivational path in Russia's attempt to desperately claw back the biggest of the post USSR and current Russian Federation line-up once Grand Larceny and Fraud Capital of the highly Fraud Competitive Caucasus to Eastern Europe muddy borderlands and Baltic ports where the Baltic states current all-in to desperately keep out the Russkies is impressive if under-valued from the Washington Perspective of last few decades' versions of rapidly changing Eastern Euro borderlands and the interface with Russo Neo-Reactionary version of Daddy Warbucks, the perma militarism industry to salve lack of industrial and sustainable working masses job creation.
Better luck with your next looksee at this admittedly confusing motivational attribution scheme in-between the resumption of Cold War. I also suspect the wave of Kremlin targeted hits on the sole political opponent to Putin, Candidate Navalny along with many hits on Russian
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexei_Navalny
political opposition support staff abroad had more to do with Putin's desperation than Washington's as what little Muddle Class survived in Russia had prospects even bleaker for accountable default leader to 1-party rule Putin from the same Market Uber Alles Mass Transfer of Wealth to free-floating global capital than from any threat posed by the wobbly foundation of western so-called leading Neo-Liberal E-CON wealth concentration that is no longer taboo here in the west to quantify and fuel election campaigns on.....
Cold warriors like Putin and our western Daddy Warbucks military industrial complex seem equally baffled on where or how to move given the de facto independence of vast and fertile Ukraine from the Russian Federation. All the academically confused and confusing essays I've read boil down to this as simplified for purposes of Agit-Prop use in the West and by way of the Mises von scene:
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2022/2/23/22945781/russia-ukraine-putin-speech-transcript-february-22
2 more things. Do not forget Neo-Reactionary xpress monarchs of Dark Englightenment have no summer dachas or hoarded wealth to use to arrange for a secure retirement package after a lifetime of service. Where's Putin gonna go with his fortune over decades at work while his Wealth Management Portfolio can't keep him safe no matter how much of his hoarded wealth works to concentrate wealth in Swiss and Cayman Island, even Wall Street and Liechtenstein Private Funds? Putin won't soon be a neighbor to the South of France oligarch retirees like Washington's Baby Doc Duvalier clientele. No photos of Putin or his top eggheads and strategic aides cavorting with that Epstein cat on luxury yachts built to spec by oligarchs of US, Canada, EU and Latin America. Putin's got more skin in the game than any U.S. leader whether military or political.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRzfsbIkSoo
122,068 views Sep 6, 2024 #UnHerd #CurtisYarvin #DarkEnlightenment
Curtis Yarvin: Welcome to the Dark Enlightenment
"Curtis Yarvin is the philosophical godfather of the so-called ‘New Right’, a movement that defies simple categories and political expectations. His writing under the pseudonym Mencius Moldbug explores everything from anti-democracy to accelerationism. He joined UnHerd for an evening of conversation and audience Q&A."
UnHerd
450K subscribers
That's an element rarely considered by the Curtis Yarvin influenced Neo-Reactionary Xpress monarchist (think western open conversion to absolute rule rather than any adoption of royalty rituals for the inbred Elites of old Euro Feudalism. These Silicon Valley BIG TECH new unassailable CEO's play by western bid-net rules, which despite any laws on books, open up wide safe spaces for OUR UNASSAILABLE ELITE EXECS who have been facilitating Corporate Capture Codes of Passive Permissiveness for the decades Putin et al and our Crony Corporate Caliphates have been trying to figure out how to actually enjoy their hoarded and risk-sheltered albeit inflation-sensitive hoarded piles of Gold.
Rather than Curtis Yarvin's Mold Bug Mencius blogosphere moniker for hawking as political porn to his anti-democracy movements in the west that ol' Mencius Moldbug has been blogging about and is now out in the open addressing as your Wealth Management Portfolio manager might present boarded-up Main Street optimization and efficiency of capital options. Now so much less constrained by regulations and restrictions on Global Capital Flows:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curtis_Yarvin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpEg4LS3CT0
"Part Two: Curtis Yarvin: The Philosopher Behind J.D. Vance | BEHIND THE BASTARDS"
Behind the Bastards
110K subscribers
85,782 views Sep 20, 2024 Behind the Bastards
🛎 If You're New Subscribe ► https://bit.ly/BtBSubscribe
Part Two: Curtis Yarvin: The Philosopher Behind J.D. Vance | BEHIND THE BASTARDS
"Robert (Madison Evans) concludes the story of Curtis Yarvin, and explains to Ed Helms how he went from pseudonymous weirdo with a blog to part of the right-wing power structure."
https://english.elpais.com/usa/2024-11-30/nrx-the-underground-movement-that-wants-to-destroy-democracy.html
https://www.platformspace.net/home/nrx-a-brief-guide-for-the-perplexed
https://newrepublic.com/article/183971/jd-vance-weird-terrifying-techno-authoritarian-ideas
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/red-pill-prince-curtis-yarvin
https://danielpinchbeck.substack.com/p/should-the-us-become-a-technocratic
Here's where I find Yarvin's presentation very relatable and likeable. Listening to and reading then analyzing his actual methods for erecting a High Tech Elite Platform (that's his take on
monarchism. No fru-fru Hollywood Wardrobe or London Cosplay ritual rival here. Yarvin & the Urbit LLP backers like Peter Thiel are the traditional backers of our Duopoly Elites. Think we have
democratic opposition? Yarvin's playbook doesn't see that as optimal for Corporate Capture of critical mass positions. Yarvin's motto? "You've got to get over your DictatorPhobia!":
U.C.-Berkeley advanced degree drop out has gone very far funded by BIG TECH ELITES who aspire to being the Globalization Puppetmasters and Puppetmistresses. This moldy casual Amurrikin goldbug born of modest government low-level employees and totally relateable to US all given the now mainstream Right Wing Corporate Capture playbook. Corporations have no more regulations to worry their structures than did monarchies, hence the modeling of the movement on where Corporate Boards and Execs fear regulations and enforcement like Elites from both of our non-competitive non-political bi-partisan policymakers: Check him out:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRzfsbIkSoo
Old Boy and young Ayn Randian devotee, I've got to hand it to Yarvin delivering the goods in Elite UK clubhouse, yet he speaks blue collar words and poorly thought through concepts delivered in his carefully considered "Cool Shabby" look:
Curtis Yarvin: Welcome to the Dark Enlightenment
UnHerd
450K subscribers (Not marginal and yet Elite exposure. No PR Agency or Public Speaking agent except for Hollywood and Global Show Biz stars pull those kind of masses of "Elites" and the newly wealth-concentrated clientele sought by more common investment harvesters and
market speculators....
Health and balance to the peacable
Tio Mitchito
Mitch Ritter\Paradigm Sifters, Code Shifters, PsalmSong Chasers
Lay-Low Studios, Ore-Wa (Refuge of Atonement Seekers)
Media Discussion List\Looksee
Thank you Mitch - I’m always up for learning.