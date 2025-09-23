George’s Newsletter

Vin LoPresti
2h

Trump is a NYC property developer who rubbed up against whatever moneyed sleaze he had to in order to advance his interests. That's who he is. Anyone who cozies up to the man endangers his surrounding interests.

Mi piasano[?] Albanese: beware.

Jon Smith
2hEdited

Whilst I agree wholeheartedly with your statements George I personally do not believe there is a current Australian politician who has the ability to break through the crust & one who has the political & financial support to take on the Australian legacy media.

Sadly…the public at large in Australia seems … in majority … to be still under the spell of Newscorpse & Sky.

There are faint hints that more of us are becoming aware of the depth of US/Zionist control over our domestic & foreign political landscape.

The much fabled “lucky country” reputation that still lives within the Australian consciousness is far removed from the reality.

Somewhat in a similar vein to the belief in the “American Dream”. As George Carlin once said “you have to be asleep to believe it”.

Until we see some drastic & fundamental change we will continue to be blighted by this peculiarly strange “Judeo Christian Values” (my read is a dangerously aggressive Christian fundamentalist religious/political influence) that appears to come from the lips of all the talking heads that occupy the Australian political landscape. It is blighting us & keeping us under the jackboot of whoever pulls the strings of the US Empire.

As I have stated before…I do not believe we, as Australians…can vote our way out of this…nor will we be able to if the political climate remains unchanged.

