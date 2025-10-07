



For most Australians, the idea of the Federal Police investigating a sign supporting Hamas isn’t just an overreach of power - it’s an attempt to curtail every Australian’s fundamental right to free speech.

Australia is free-falling into the depths of fascism and is it rapidly following in the footsteps of the US?

Today marks the second anniversary of Hamas’s decision to break Palestinians out of what has long been an open air prison - freeing them from the oppression Israel has imposed since 1948. Since October 7, 2023, Palestinians have endured a genocide more horrific, brutal, and far-reaching than any other in modern history.

Hamas’s planning of the events leading up to October 7 was years in the making. Its leadership understood the devastating consequences the Palestinian people would face and the horrors Israel would unleash. Yet Hamas’s leadership’s reasoning was clear - only by exposing Israel’s reaction - in full view of the world connected through social media - could the international community finally see the reality of Israel’s actions, rather than the carefully constructed myths it has spent decades selling to the world.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ordered Australian Federal Police to investigate the graffiti on a billboard in the Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy hailing support for Hamas. The move to launch the investigation is an apparent attempt by the PM to placate Australia’s Israeli lobby and head off any potential backlash had he not reacted.

The PM’s decision to call in the Federal Police is more about appeasement and subservience than allowing Australians to voice their support for a resistance group no different to other famous resistance movements in history.

The Australian newspaper wasted no time turning this act of censorship into a headline of approval - “Hamas graffiti removed from advertising board in Melbourne.” The accompanying photo showed workers in hi-vis tearing down a banner reading “Glory to Hamas” on the corner of Brunswick Street and Alexandra Parade, Fitzroy. The caption, almost celebratory, noted that it was “now in the bin where it belongs.”

But what really belongs in the bin is the kind of journalism that treats free expression as filth to be disposed of, while legitimising the political persecution of anyone who challenges Israel’s narrative.

What happened in Fitzroy isn’t about vandalism or graffiti but control. A government deploying federal law enforcement to investigate political expression - however provocative is a government sliding into authoritarianism. When words painted on a wall trigger a national investigation, democracy itself is being defaced.

Australians have always been forthright, independent thinkers - unafraid to speak truth to power. Yet, increasingly, any statement that questions Israel’s conduct or expresses solidarity with Palestinians is branded antisemitic, extremist, or criminal. It’s not of a sign of moral clarity but of moral cowardice.

Albanese has repeatedly claimed to support the principles of free speech, multiculturalism, and human rights. However, his government’s actions suggest otherwise. Ordering a federal investigation into a piece of graffiti while remaining silent on Israel’s mass killing of civilians — including women, children, and babies — exposes a double standard so glaring it borders on hypocrisy.

Albanese’s decision is showing leadership not guided by principle but instead guided by fear - fear of losing favour with powerful lobby groups, fear of offending allies, fear of confronting the uncomfortable truth that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has crossed into the realm of genocide.

To support the Palestinian right to resist occupation isn’t to endorse terrorism. It’s to recognise the universal right of an oppressed people to fight for their freedom. History has many examples - from the French Resistance to the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa. To selectively criminalise Palestinian resistance while celebrating others reveals the racial and political bias underpinning Western moral rhetoric.

The Australian’s portrayal of the story mirrors this bias. It presents obedience as virtue and dissent as sin. It cheers censorship, mocks empathy, and pretends neutrality while serving power. Its failure to question why the Federal Police are being used to silence political expression isn’t journalism – but propaganda dressed as patriotism.

A press that defends liberty, not one that buried below slogans of “security” and “order.” They deserve a PM who upholds democratic rights, not one who erodes them to appease a foreign power’s influence on domestic politics.

If Albanese genuinely believes in democracy, he should be defending the right of Australians to express outrage at genocide - even if i offends the comfortable. Because when governments begin policing thought and expression, when media outlets act as cheerleaders for censorship, when truth itself becomes punishable - the moral collapse is complete.

The billboard in Fitzroy on the corner of Brunswick St and Alexander Parade didn’t just carry paint but defiance. By removing it, a much larger message was written - in today’s Australia, solidarity with Palestine is treated as a crime, and silence is rewarded as virtue.

That’s not democracy. But the death of it.