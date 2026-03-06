Image: AI generated

March 5, 2026, will be always remembered in ways as diverse as they are enduring.

For many Australians, the day began with something familiar - the return of the Australian Football League (AFL) season. For international readers, the AFL is Australia’s premier sporting competition. Aussie Rules, as it’s commonly known, is a spectacle of physical poetry - speed, endurance, courage and skill colliding in a uniquely Australian sporting theatre. No other football code captures the same mix of athletic brilliance Aussie Rules delivers.

The season opened with the Sydney Swans hosting the Carlton Football Club at its home ground - the historic Sydney Cricket Ground, launching the first round of the AFL’s home and away season. The Swans smashed Carlton by 63 points.

With seven games still to be played across the remainder of the round, Sydney now sits temporarily on top of the AFL ladder with an imposing percentage of 191.3. But that could change if other teams have wins by a greater margin.

As a die-hard Swans supporter, I left the stadium a very happy man.

For several hours, the red and white offered something rare in an increasingly turbulent world - escapism. The crowd, the rhythm of the contest, the brilliance of the game – all combined allowed the mind to shift from the geopolitical chaos dominating global headlines.

For a moment, football pushed everything else aside.

But like anything in life, all good things eventually come to an end.

The final siren sounds, the crowd disperses, and reality inevitably returns.

And on March 5, 2026, reality is grim.

The date also marks day five of a war that never should have begun. On February 28, the US and Israel launched what has been described as a blistering strike against Iran with regime change in mind and that failed -and the positive thing is, Iran appears to be winning a war that the American’s and Israeli’s think is impossible.

The war initiated by Trump without Congress approval, raises serious constitutional questions within the US itself. It also raises profound legal questions under international law, where the use of force against a sovereign nation absent immediate self-defence remains widely considered unlawful.

Despite these concerns, Australia has now chosen to involve itself.

The decision by the Albanese government to commit Australian military resources isn’t merely a strategic mistake but a moral, legal and constitutional failure.

Australia has no existential stake in this war.

Iran hasn’t attacked Australia, poses no immediate threat to Australian sovereignty, and there’s no clear national interest that justifies the involvement of Australian forces in a war that’s spiralling into a broader regional catastrophe.

Once again, Australia appears willing to follow Washington into another Middle Eastern war.

Leaving the SCG after the match offered a stark reminder of the contradictions shaping the country’s priorities.

Like any major sporting event, the end of the game triggered a mass exodus of supporters. Swans’ fans and Carlton supporters alike flooded surrounding streets, making their way toward trains, buses and Sydney’s light rail network.

I caught the light rail back toward my hotel.

The ride offered a window into three vastly different realities unfolding at the same time.

The first was celebration. Swans supporters were still buzzing from the Club’s glorious win - laughing, analysing the game, and enjoying the glow that only sport can provide.

The second was indifference. Many passengers appeared largely unaware - or perhaps deliberately detached - from the unfolding geopolitical crisis and the news Australia was committing military resources to the Middle East.

The third was impossible to ignore.

As the tram moved along George Street, Sydney’s most iconic thoroughfare revealed a different Australia entirely.

Doorways and shopfronts were lined with makeshift bedding. Tents and blankets dotted the pavement. Men and women were curled up in sleeping bags or sitting quietly against storefront walls, hoping to find rest for the night.

These were not distant images from a developing nation.

They were Australians.

There’ll always be those who attempt to explain homelessness away through familiar narratives - drug addiction, mental illness, personal failure. They undoubtedly exist and play a role in many cases.

But they don’t explain the full picture.

Australia is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Rich in resources, stable institutions and economic opportunity, and yet homelessness continues to grow in major cities across the country.

So, the question becomes unavoidable.

Why does a wealthy nation struggle to house its own while simultaneously finding the political will to fund military involvement in foreign wars?

Why does a government that can’t adequately address domestic housing and social crises feel compelled to send Australian resources into another thousands of kilometres away?

The answer is as obvious as it is simple. Australia is now controlled by the Israel and the Israeli lobby and remains a subservient lap dog to the US – abandoning the interests of all Australians. ASIO’s Chief spy. Mike Burgess’s recent secret meeting with war criminal and Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog, reaffirms that.

Another moment during the night that also reinforces the capture of Australia by Israel is the uncomfortable question of how deeply politics has begun to seep into spaces that once belonged purely to sport.

Before the opening bounce, the AFL asked the crowd to stand and observe a tribute to the victims of the Bondi tragedy. No reasonable person would deny the horror of what occurred or the need to honour innocent lives lost. But increasingly, many Australians feel that major sporting institutions are being drawn into political messaging and narratives that go well beyond simple acts of remembrance.

The AFL, like many large institutions, appears increasingly willing to participate in symbolic gestures that align with prevailing political pressures while avoiding deeper questions about policy failures and national priorities. If governments are serious about protecting Australians, the real conversation shouldn’t revolve around stadium ceremonies but around transparency, and ASIO’s knowledge of a former IDF soldier and Pakistan, known to ASIO and the imminent attack that was to take place and what the shooter was planning.

The uncomfortable answer may lie in Australia’s long-standing strategic culture.

For decades, Australian governments of both major political parties have reflexively aligned themselves with American foreign policy decisions. From Vietnam to Iraq to Afghanistan, Australia has repeatedly followed Washington into conflicts that have delivered questionable benefits to Australia’s own national interest – all of which have been based on a lie where Australian men and women have been sacrificed for American economic and hegemonic interest. Not Australian interest.

The emerging war against Iran risks becoming the latest chapter in that history.

Supporting military operations in the Middle East may strengthen alliance optics, but it does little to address the challenges facing Australians at home.

The images along George Street made that contradiction painfully clear.

Inside the SCG, tens of thousands of people celebrated the beauty of sport under bright stadium lights.

Outside, only a short distance away, fellow Australians slept in doorways.

The contrast was impossible to ignore.

Sport remains one of the few spaces where Australians can still experience a sense of unity and shared identity. The AFL season opener provided that moment of collective joy.

But when the stadium lights dim and the crowds disperse, the deeper questions remain. What kind of nation does Australia want to be?

One that prioritises diplomacy, independence and the welfare of Australians?

Or one that continues to follow criminals into conflicts that carry immense costs while offering little tangible benefit to the Australian people?

March 5, 2026, will be remembered as the night the Swans soared.

But it may also be remembered as the day Australia, if it’s true, chose once again to step into a war that’s neither necessary, justifiable, or in the interests of the nation it claims to serve.