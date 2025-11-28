George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jamenta's avatar
jamenta
1d

"Nietzsche observed that individual insanity is rare, but mass madness is the historical norm. Throughout time, entire nations have embraced irrational beliefs simply because everyone else did too." ~The Daily Stoic

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1d

Moral arguments are wasted on sociopaths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture