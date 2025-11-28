Somewhere in the darkness of Israel’s evil must exist some humanity - no matter how small?

The expectation for it to present though is a fool’s delusion - Israel is beyond the humanity or redemption - it’s a psychiatric institution posing as a state - where the inmates roam free to demonstrate their depravity unhinged in the insanity of their barbarism.

Anyone who refuses to condemn the slaughter of innocence, the genocide of Palestinians and all that has taken place over 80 years of Palestinian oppression and subjugation - then the execution of two Palestinian resistance fighters in the West Bank today by IDF soldiers - who filmed the execution like hunters would killing their prey as proof of their slaughter - is a reinforcement of the depravity of Israeli society and its Zionist ideology.

Israel’s perverted sickness and with Israeli certified madman, Ben Gvir, openly praising the execution -“these were soldiers doing their jobs, all Palestinians deserve to die,” should demonstrate to the unconvinced, this is Nazism on steroids.

These paragraphs alone tell the story: the execution of the two Palestinian men in the West Bank is not a shocking exception – it’s the unfiltered, unmasked truth of what Israel has become. It highlights everything we already know about Israel and its madness. It’s the natural extension of a society raised on supremacy, fuelled by hatred, and conditioned through decades of military occupation to see Palestinians as targets rather than human beings.

Israel didn’t slip into this depravity overnight. A nation does not suddenly wake up one morning and decide to film extrajudicial killings for sport. This level of cruelty takes years of indoctrination, years of political reinforcement, and years of international impunity.

The soldiers who executed those two men did not invent anything. They simply acted with the confidence of people who know no one - not their commanders, not their courts, not their government, not their so-called allies in the West - will ever hold them accountable.

The filming of the execution is particularly telling. It’s not just brutality - it’s showcased brutality. It mirrors the culture inside Israel where violence against Palestinians isn’t hidden but broadcast with pride - posted on social media, passed between soldiers, cheered by the far-right ministers who set the ideological temperature of the country. The camera becomes a trophy. The act becomes a badge of honour. And the message to Palestinians is unmistakable: we can do this to you whenever we want, and we will celebrate it.

For decades, Israeli society has been taught that Palestinians exist only as obstacles - obstacles to land, to demographics, to the state’s fantasy of eternal Jewish dominance. When a population is conditioned to believe its neighbours aren’t people but problems, violence becomes not only acceptable but inevitable. From there, the slide into savagery is almost guaranteed. This is how democracies mutate into ethno-nationalist projects, how militaries turn into death squads, and how ordinary civilians become admirers of barbarism.

Ben-Gvir’s reaction isn’t a fringe outburst. It’s the mainstream political instinct of the Israeli far right - which today is the Israeli mainstream. A cabinet minister praising an execution and declaring that “all Palestinians deserve to die” would, in any other functioning society, trigger resignations, criminal proceedings, and global condemnation. In Israel, it barely registers as controversial. It is simply the political language of the day.

If anything, his remarks reveal the complete moral decomposition of the state. Israel now functions with the emotional maturity of a mob and the political restraint of a militia. Its leaders behave like cult prophets. Its soldiers behave like vigilantes. Its society cheers both-on.

And still, the West enables it, America sends weapons, and Europe defends its “security concerns,” while Australia mumbles about “restraint” saying nothing of the atrocities it knows are unfolding. Israel’s madness persists not only because it’s fuelled internally, but because it’s protected externally.

When a state is shielded from consequences, accountability dies. And when accountability dies, genocide becomes policy.

The execution of the two men is a microcosm of the larger horror Palestinians face: a system that kills without hesitation, humiliates without remorse, and destroys without reflection.

A system where the moral compass isn’t broken but intentionally removed - which every Palestinian life is treated as disposable - whether shot in the street, bombed in their home, buried under rubble, or executed on camera.

The global silence that follows each atrocity acts as permission for the next one. Israel has learned that no matter how grotesque its actions become, the world will find a way to rationalise them. “Self-defence,” “security,” “anti-terrorism” - these phrases are the political disinfectant sprayed over war crimes. They cleanse the conscience of Western governments while leaving Palestinians to bury their dead.

Today’s execution should force a reckoning. It should end the excuses and shatter any lingering illusion Israel is a democracy temporarily led astray. It isn’t astray or confused. It’s not making mistakes but acting exactly as a violent, supremacist, ethnocentric state acts when it believes it’s untouchable.

The two men died because Israel wanted them dead. They were filmed because Israel wanted it filmed. And Ben-Gvir praised it because Israel wants its cruelty applauded, not hidden.

Israel is humanity’s pancreatic cancer – invasive, unrelenting, and left to metastasise because no one has the courage to operate.