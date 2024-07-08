George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin P J McCrory's avatar
Martin P J McCrory
Jul 9, 2024

The future Statehood of the Palestinian People should never be dictated by their illegal Occupiers or their Occupiers main sponsor, the US. Self determination is the only solution for peace. The continued denial of that inalienable right is an affront to all of Humanity. Viva Palestina.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ted Carter's avatar
Ted Carter
Jul 9, 2024

George, both Faruqi and Payman display an understanding of the inalienable rights of every human being.

I commend them both for their unwavering, brave stance.

A great band of politicians, journalists and commentators are content to withdraw those rights from Palestinians.

That is racism.

Those rights are as the name states, INALIENABLE, and cannot be withdrawn by the state of Israel, the USA, or Anthony Albanese.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture