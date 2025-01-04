Following the shocking attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, mounting evidence suggests something more chilling may be at play—events that have the CIA’s fingerprints all over it.

The two incidents raise questions about the connections between the attackers’ military backgrounds, the media’s role in shaping narratives, and the broader geopolitical implications.

Both attackers, Shamsud-Din Jabbar and Matthew-Alan Livelsberger, served in the US military —a fact that can’t be ignored. The CIA’s history of recruiting veterans for covert operations is well-documented.

Veterans possess the discipline, combat training, and loyalty to authority that make them ideal candidates for intelligence-driven operations. They’re individuals who often undergo rigorous psychological conditioning, which makes them susceptible to psychological manipulation.

The CIA’s controversial programs, like MKUltra, demonstrated its ability to influence selected individuals for hidden agendas. While officially disbanded, many experts believe the methods and ethos of these programs are still used today, and that raises an unsettling question: Could these attacks represent a modern-day psyop designed to sow domestic chaos and justify future military actions? If so, the implications for civil liberties and democratic accountability are profound.

Adding to the intrigue, a single journalist with Zionist affiliations was granted exclusive access to the New Orleans attacker’s home. There, she conveniently discovered a Quran and an upside-down ISIS flag, casting immediate suspicion of radicalisation. This carefully curated scene and don’t forget, CNN were recently caught out when journalist Clarissa Ward staged a fake rescue of a “so-called” Syrian political prisoner. The rescue was staged, and the prisoner, was really a corrupt Syrian Government employee, which is why the journalist granted entry into Din Jabbar’s home raises critical questions: Why was this journalist prioritised over other media outlets? What agenda was she expected to promote?

The selective framing of the story is further evident in the disparity between the media’s focus on these attacks and its near-total erasure of ongoing atrocities in Gaza. While headlines sensationalise the domestic incidents, the bombings in Gaza, which obliterate families and destroy residential neighbourhoods daily, receive scant attention. It’s this disparity that perpetuates the dehumanisation of Palestinian lives, shielding both the US and Israel from accountability.

Zionist-aligned media outlets have long been framing conflicts to serve geopolitical agendas. By granting exclusive access to a handpicked journalist, the narrative surrounding the attacks in New Orleans appears crafted to distract and manipulate public opinion. They’re tactics that divert attention from pressing questions about the attackers’ motivations and possible external influences.

The concept of “false flag” operations—incidents staged or manipulated to justify aggressive policies—isn’t new. Throughout history, empires have used such tactics to manufacture consent for war and suppress dissent. In the context of a declining US global influence, the timing of these attacks is particularly suspicious.

As the US faces mounting challenges—including geopolitical setbacks in Ukraine, where its support for NATO-aligned forces has faltered—its leadership appears increasingly desperate to maintain hegemony. False flag operations have historically been deployed to rally domestic and international support for aggressive policies.

The attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas serve as a pretext for increased militarisation in the US and abroad, stoking fear to mask broader geopolitical failures.

Central to these events lies a chilling disregard for human life. If the attacks were orchestrated, they represent yet another instance of innocent lives sacrificed on the altar of power.

From drone strikes in foreign countries to domestic surveillance programs, the US government’s track record demonstrates a willingness to prioritise dominance over human dignity.

The ongoing bombings in Gaza underscore this indifference. Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, families shattered, and homes reduced to rubble. Yet these atrocities are conspicuously absent from Western media narratives. By erasing these tragedies from public debate, the media perpetuates cycles of violence and shields the US and Israel from scrutiny. This systemic bias not only dehumanises Palestinian victims but also desensitises global audiences to their suffering.

Independent investigations into the New Orleans and Las Vegas attacks are critical. The connections between the attackers’ military service, the journalist’s exclusive access, and the media’s selective coverage demand rigorous scrutiny. Were these attackers manipulated as pawns in a broader intelligence operation? Was the media complicit in crafting a narrative to serve political interests? The public deserves answers, not prepackaged stories designed to serve powerful elites.

The international community must also confront the double standards that permeate media narratives. The lives lost in Gaza are no less significant than those in New Orleans or Las Vegas. The systemic erasure of Palestinian suffering is not merely a failure of journalism but a deliberate act of complicity in oppression.

The attacks in New Orleans and Los Angeles are more than isolated tragedies. They’re pieces of a larger puzzle involving media manipulation, CIA involvement, and geopolitical strategy. As the US struggles to accept its waning influence, the possibility of intelligence-driven operations on domestic soil becomes increasingly plausible.