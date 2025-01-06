As an Australian, writing about the enemy within the gates in America probably carries an arrogance of offensiveness. Outsiders should do more to worry about their own patch than the happenings of others.

But Americans shouldn’t be offended by the act of interference – interfering is something they’re used to. Countries have been destroyed, and the world has suffered because of the US’s hegemonic meddling. This makes the events of the past week as impactful locally for Americans as they are globally.

The New Orleans and Las Vegas attacks aren’t just attacks manufactured by elements within the US that are American, but they were fomented to lay the foundations for psychologically manipulating the American public into a frenzied gung-ho mentality of hatred and retribution.

Stirring up Islamophobia has always been a part of every US administration’s playbook – from Clinton to Biden – to appeal to the anti-Muslim sentiment among the redneck element within America to justify war. Muslims are portrayed as savages that must be eliminated because they supposedly threaten America’s way of life.

The narrative isn’t new. It’s a well-oiled machine designed to exploit fear, ignorance, and deep-seated xenophobia that’s long been cultivated within certain segments of American society.

The New Orleans and Las Vegas attacks bear striking similarities to other historical events later revealed to be riddled with inconsistencies, false pretences, and manipulative agendas.

From the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) narrative in Iraq, the US government has demonstrated a disturbing willingness to manipulate its own population into supporting wars that serve elite interests than the broader national good.

In this latest chapter, the attacks are framed as acts of Islamic extremism, conveniently aligning with a broader geopolitical agenda that’s less about protecting Americans and more about advancing Israeli interests. The closeness of these narratives to Israel's longstanding goal of destabilising the Middle East can’t be ignored.

By perpetuating the image of Muslims and Arabs as existential threats, the US not only galvanises domestic support for military intervention but aligns itself more closely with Israeli policies – prioritised over regional dominance and peace.

The timing of the attacks is also suspect. Coming at a moment when public sentiment in the US was beginning to shift away from perpetual war toward a focus on domestic issues, the attacks conveniently reignite the flames of fear and outrage. The result? A public primed to rally behind yet another costly, destructive, and ultimately unnecessary wars.

Americans must ask critical questions: Who benefits from these attacks? Why are their immediate aftermaths accompanied by a chorus of calls for war rather than introspection and investigation? And, how plausible is the narrative being presented?

The details emerging from New Orleans and Las Vegas are eerily vague, with conflicting reports and a conspicuous lack of credible evidence to substantiate claims of external or Islamic involvement.

It’s imperative Americans break free from the cycle of manipulation. Blind trust in government narratives has repeatedly led to disastrous consequences – not just for the US but globally. The war in Iraq, launched on fabricated intelligence, cost hundreds of thousands of lives and destabilised an entire region. Afghanistan, billed as a necessary response to 9/11, became the longest war in US history, achieving only to enrich defence contractors and entrenching American forces in unwinnable conflicts.

It’s a clear pattern: these wars rarely, if ever, serve the interests of ordinary Americans. Instead, they serve the military-industrial complex, the political elites, and Israel, which has a vested interest in keeping the Middle East in turmoil to maintain its strategic dominance. By leveraging American military might, Israel avoids the political and economic costs of direct involvement while achieving its regional objectives by proxy. Simply, while the US fights, Israel freeloads.

America’s manipulation comes at a high cost. It drains American resources, deepens domestic divisions, and erodes trust in institutions. But the greater concern is how it brings the world closer to the brink of WW3. America’s unyielding support for Israel, even at the expense of its own strategic interests, risks inflaming tensions with other major powers, including Russia and China. A miscalculation or escalation in such a volatile climate could lead to a third world war – a conflict from which no nation would emerge unscathed.

The solution lies in vigilance and scepticism. Americans must demand transparency and accountability from the US Government and question the narratives fed to them by a media that too often acts as a propaganda mouthpiece. Furthermore, they’ve got to reject the divisive rhetoric that seeks to scapegoat entire communities for the actions they did not commit at all.

The New Orleans and Las Vegas attacks should be a wake-up call – not to rally behind another war, but to question why such attacks keep happening and who truly benefits from them. If history is any guide, the answers are unlikely to align with the official story.

In this critical moment, the American people have a choice: to succumb to fear and manipulation or to rise above it, armed with knowledge, reason, and a commitment to justice. The future of the nation – and perhaps the world – depends on their ability to see through the lies and resist the forces that seek to exploit them for profit and power.