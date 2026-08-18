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There’s hope for Australia still yet. Although this can never be defined as a truism, in every dark corner lurks a light where hope can exist amid the darkness and the perils of evil.

New South Wales Supreme Court Judge Justice Desmond Fagan showed that to be true this week.

Justice Fagan dealt a serious blow to the Israeli lobby in Australia, signalling its influence can’t be allowed to determine where legitimate criticism of the State of Israel ends and antisemitism begins. Nor should political influence, however formidable, be allowed to redefine language in a way that risks silencing Australians who condemn the actions of a foreign government.

In a judgment that proves enormously significant for freedom of political expression in Australia, Fagan rejected an attempt to conflate criticism of Israel and Zionism with hatred of Jewish people. By doing so, he restored common sense, morality and intellectual honesty to a debate that has become increasingly distorted.

The distinction he drew could hardly be more important.

Antisemitism is hostility towards Jewish people because they are Jewish. Israel is a state. The Israeli government is a government. Zionism is a political and nationalist ideology. Governments, states and political ideologies as they have always been are open to criticism in a democratic society - sometimes ferocious criticism.

To say otherwise creates an extraordinary proposition - one foreign state and one political ideology should enjoy protections from criticism unavailable to virtually every other government or ideology on earth.

And that’s why Fagan’s examination of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism matters far beyond the circumstances of Mohommed Farhat.

Fagan described the IHRA core text as “so verbose and imprecise” it could not realistically be attributed to the ordinary, reasonably informed Australian. More importantly, he questioned attempts to expand antisemitism beyond its established meaning - hostility towards Jews because they’re Jewish - into something capable of capturing political protest against Israel.

His language was extraordinary for its clarity. Fagan described the apparent purpose of promoting such an expanded definition as an attempt to graft onto society’s legitimate abhorrence of antisemitism “a parasitic rejection of protest against Israel”.

Those words should reverberate through Australian politics.

Because there’s a profound difference between protecting Jewish Australians from hatred - something every decent Australian should support without qualification - and protecting the Israeli state from condemnation.

Conflating the two serves neither cause.

Jewish people themselves have long been among the critics of Israeli governments and their treatment of Palestinians. Fagan recognised this obvious contradiction when he asked: “How can it be antisemitic … to disparage Israel when doing so accords with the words and beliefs of many Jews?”

Precisely.

Jewish Australians aren’t Netanyahu. They aren’t the Israeli cabinet nor the IDF and they don’t bear collective responsibility for decisions made by another country’s government.

Australians who condemn Israel’s conduct in Gaza aren’t, by that fact alone, expressing hatred towards Jews.

This distinction has become especially important as Israel is condemned globally for the war crimes and genocide it is committing in Gaza. Using language to condemn the conduct of a state can’t automatically transform political criticism into antisemitism.

The same principle applies to Zionism.

Fagan recognised Zionism as an ideology of Jewish nationalism and therefore something legitimately open to political examination and criticism, including criticism concerning Palestinian rights. The fact many Jewish people consider Zionism central to their identity doesn’t remove a political ideology from democratic debate.

This shouldn’t be controversial.

Capitalism, Communism, Christianity, Islam, Palestinian and. Australian nationalism can all be criticised.

Zionism can’t logically be the exception.

The Farhat case also demonstrates why these distinctions matter in the administration of justice.

Farhat pleaded guilty to damaging property after spray-painting buildings and vehicles in Sydney’s east with slogans including “F-- Israel”. He was sentenced to one year and eight months imprisonment.

Criminal damage isn’t automatically terrorism as unlawful as it maybe.

That became the critical question when the NSW government sought an extended terrorism order against Farhat.

Fagan refused.

His findings included that Farhat had been recruited by an unidentified group, had followed instructions in carrying out the graffiti and didn’t understand the meaning of some of the slogans he painted. Most importantly, Fagan wasn’t satisfied that Farhat was likely to commit a terrorism offence following his release.

A person should be punished for crimes proved against them, not transformed into something more sinister because their conduct involved politically inflammatory words.

The broader implications are considerable.

Australia unquestionably has a responsibility to confront genuine antisemitism. Jewish Australians should be protected from threats, violence, intimidation and discrimination.

Antisemitism is serious and the word must retain its meaning.

Stretch it until criticism of Israel becomes antisemitism and the term risks becoming politically weaponised - and, ultimately, diminished.

No lobby group in Australia, irrespective of its ethnicity, religion, political persuasion or financial influence, should possess the power to determine what Australians may say about the conduct of another country.

Advocacy is legitimate. Lobbying is legitimate. Arguing passionately for freedom of speech and the horrors of war and the genocide committed against the Palestinians by the State of Israel is legitimate.

Justice Fagan has reminded Australia that freedom of expression means tolerating political opinions we may find offensive, confronting or even deeply objectionable.

Supporters of Israel remain perfectly entitled to challenge Israel’s critics. As Fagan observed, they may answer them, refuse to engage with them, decline to read them or simply not listen.

What they can’t demand is that criticism itself be automatically classified as hatred.

Justice Fagn’s judgment represents something considerably larger than Mohommed Farhat.

It represents a defence of language against political manipulation, of evidence against assumption and of judicial independence against external pressure.

Most importantly, it restores a fundamental democratic distinction Australia should never have allowed to become blurred.

Hatred of Jewish people because they are Jewish is antisemitism.

Criticism of Israel is criticism of a state.

Criticism of an Israeli government is criticism of a government.

And criticism of Zionism is criticism of an ideology.

Justice Fagan is a hero deserves to be recognised as one.

There’s still light in the darkness.

And this week, it came from the Supreme Court of New South Wales.