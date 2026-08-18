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George’s Newsletter

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Jim KABLE's avatar
Jim KABLE
6h

I could scarcely believe what I was reading when the judgement was announced - so used have I become to supposed leaders rolling over in the face of the Jillian Segal and Ryvchin/Liebler et al "antisemitism" juggernaut. The Jewish Council of Australia and one or two other similarly composed organisations of Jews against Zionism/Zionist Israel - and their allies - have stood firm in the face of extreme bullying and threats from the Zionists in our midst. As have other people of principle - among whom George H - you are outstanding. The Royal Commissioner Virginia Bell needs to take this judgement into consideration when making her own findings at the conclusion of the weepy fearful Zionist fest over which she is currently presiding. It is interesting that among the witness statements and examination that I have watched - nowhere any condemnation of the Zionist Israeli genocide, the murders, sniper targeting of all - but especially of little children - the brutal torture/rapes - the continuing theft of land, denial of food and water - medicines - destruction of all schools and universities etc etc. Nothing. Only tears and fears that a tiny part of those horrors might be expressed here in Australia. Through our mainstream media - scarcely any - it's why most of us who want the truth find alternative and independent trustworthy media outlets, journalists.

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Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
5h

Let us hope "those words [DO] reverberate through Australian politics"!

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