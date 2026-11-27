Image: AI generated.

If fantasy and delusion hasn’t racked the minds of European leaders about war and what the glory of a war with Russia would bring, it’s the overwhelming and disturbing belief that Europe can win.

Plundering Europe into a war it can’t win because Russophobic paranoia for the political elite still lingers strong, no matter what that is reason is, for Europeans Russia is no threat, and yet, Europe’s political class are hellbent on plundering Europeans into misery.

And yesterday, that madness saw Britain’s service chiefs writing to former military personnel who could be recalled in a national emergency.

About 95,000 people make up the Strategic Reserve. The Royal Air Force says there are no current plans to mobilise them. But the letters give the British public something concrete against which to measure its government’s priorities.

London knows whom it might call up, how it would contact them and what skills it needs to identify. What can ministers tell Parliament, in equally concrete terms, about how Britain intends to prevent a direct war with Russia?

Britain’s Strategic Defence Review argues that the ability to fight and win alongside NATO allies will deter a full-scale war. That’s the published rationale. Its blind spot is what happens when military pressure fails to produce the response London expects.

There’s a difference between persuading Moscow that an attack on Britain would bring a devastating response and persuading Moscow to accept the political outcome Britain wants in Ukraine. Ministers should say which objective justifies each commitment, how they would judge whether it is working, and where they would stop.

A policy without publicly intelligible limits invites trouble when the battlefield moves faster than the politicians.

In Bucharest in 2008, NATO declared that Ukraine and Georgia would become members. That commitment was a choice by Western governments, including Britain’s. It changed what Moscow had to consider about the future military alignment of two countries on its borders.

That enlargement deepened mistrust and that Europe can’t secure a lasting peace by trying to isolate Russia.

Washington used Ukraine as an instrument of pressure against Moscow. The alliance’s own declaration provides the starting point for holding its leaders to account. What did they expect Russia to do in response, and what diplomatic offer did they think could deal with Moscow’s objections?

It’s an uncomfortable question for European leaders who talk as though military confrontation is now the only responsible course.

Putin has publicly said Russia has no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia. His statement can’t settle what Russia might do in every future crisis. It does oblige ministers who invoke the prospect of an attack to distinguish between evidence of an imminent threat, a forecast about future Russian military capability and a worst-case scenario used for defence planning. Each supports a different public argument.

If leaders want greater commitments from their people, they should be clear about which argument they’re making.

On 22 November, the Russian corvette Merkury was struck in the Libyan port of Benghazi. Ukraine’s security service claimed the operation and said it also hit the Angara, a Russian cargo vessel it described as carrying military equipment.

Independent maritime analysts found visual evidence consistent with the corvette sinking. Ukraine has also publicly claimed operations against the Kerch Strait bridge. Even with no available evidence, its hard not to believe that the CIA, MI6 or Mossad directed those strikes, or substantiate the report that a separate Iranian transport ship was sunk in a linked operation.

What Benghazi establishes is serious. A third country’s port has become part of the battlefield.

Imagine the decisions London would face if Moscow blamed British intelligence for a strike like Benghazi and threatened a response before Britain had even established what happened. Would London speak directly to Moscow? Would it discuss the allegation with allies first? What limits has it imposed on the use of British assistance for operations beyond Ukraine?

Ministers can explain the rules and the channels for urgent communication without disclosing how intelligence is gathered or shared. Waiting to clarify those rules in the middle of a crisis would leave both sides judging the other’s intentions under pressure.

And now there’s the risk of a confrontation around Kaliningrad reaching the nuclear threshold. Everybody deserves to hear how London plans to keep a crisis from getting that far.

Ukraine faces severe military pressure, including shortages of missile interceptors and its lost the war and even though the battles continue, Russia is destroying Ukraine.

European leaders need to explain what they think continued fighting can realistically achieve. Are their commitments intended to improve Kyiv’s bargaining position, to recover territory by force or to sustain the war until Moscow accepts terms it has so far resisted? Those objectives have different costs and timelines.

The costs are already measurable. Ukraine continues to lose men and women at 30,000 a month and growing. Making special uniforms for pregnant women should explain just how dire things in Ukraine are.

There needs to be a settlement built around transparency and limits on military forces while rebuilding channels with Moscow is critical, but Europe doesn’t want to talk.

European governments can test proposals like reciprocal limits, military transparency and direct talks on terms that include Ukraine. That would force them to define what they’re prepared to negotiate and what they would need in return.

It’s easier to announce another military commitment. It is also easier to repeat it when there is no agreed test of whether it has brought a settlement closer.

With a European winter now beckoning, Europe enters winter with low gas reserves. Storage was about 72% full at the end of September, the lowest September reading in a series dating back to 2011. Disruptions to liquefied natural gas flows and slow refilling had already put upward pressure on prices. Europe grows substantial quantities of wheat and potatoes, and its crop reports show harvesting continued this season. The economic risk is that a further shock to energy or shipping would raise costs for households, manufacturers, growers and food processors. A cupboard stocked for three days can help a family through a disruption. It offers little protection from a winter of higher bills or a prolonged shock to trade.

Britain’s case for deterrence rests on the belief that its alliance can make the costs of confrontation clear to Moscow.

British ministers should ask what happens if Moscow draws a different conclusion and decides that waiting will leave it worse off. That’s the question the reserve letters can’t answer.

Before London asks 95,000 former service personnel to prepare for the possibility of being called back, Parliament should demand three answers from the government. What outcome is Britain pursuing? What limits will it set on its own involvement? Who has the authority to call Moscow and keep a military incident from becoming a war?

Because lunacy and delusion and overwhelming belief that’s mired in stupidity and suicide pushes the world that closer to letting a genie out of a bottle it will never be able to contain.