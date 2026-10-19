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Rebel Nun's avatar
Rebel Nun
8d

I’m afraid that military escalation IS not only the answer to the concerns but the original goal, from the point of view of the corporate megalith that benefits and that I believe is behind many of these problems and their reactions as well. Unless we see this, we’ll be played like puppets on a stage.

Great article.

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Jim KABLE's avatar
Jim KABLE
8d

Argued well, GH. I once attended a lycée classroom - French History - I was given background to the lesson in English by the student who invited me to attend and understood a phrase here and there. It felt to me like I was at a college lecture - students disappeared on their bikes etc after the class - it was most definitely NOT like a NSW senior high class. It was 50 years ago. I've tried to follow the current situation - getting advice/illumination from a friend who spent many years in France through most the 1970s (a time when I did some travels there - when my younger brother was building yachts in St Mandrier - west of Toulon) and I know France can be rightfully volatile in ways we don't exactly emulate in Australia - but I feel for the students and the teachers - and think you have identified the key factors - billions to the corrupt Zelenskiy and manufactured outrage at Russia - and ignorance towards domestic upsets.

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