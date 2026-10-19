I’ve been to Limoges and its no ordinary French city. Limoges is a city that carries great significance in French history.

It was in Limoges in 1895, that France’s great trade union confederation was born. In 1905, Limoges was where industrial workers erected barricades and confronted the forces of the state. And where, in 1871, revolutionaries challenged established authority in the shadow of the Paris Commune.

More than a century later, the city’s historic town hall has again become a symbol of confrontation between political authority and public anger. The circumstances are different, but the historical resonance is impossible to ignore.

The flames that engulfed the historic town hall of Limoges did more than destroy a magnificent monument to France’s past. They illuminated the political decay threatening Europe’s future.

As the 143-year-old building burned and its clock tower collapsed, the symbolism was impossible to ignore. A monument to civic authority had become the casualty of public disorder in a country whose political leadership appears increasingly incapable of commanding the confidence of its citizens.

The destruction was criminal. But condemning the violence while ignoring the failures of government fuelling widespread public anger would be another act of political cowardice.

And cowardice, disguised as statesmanship, has become a defining characteristic of Europe’s ruling establishment.

Limoges is no ordinary French city. Founded during Roman times, it became a centre of medieval European culture, porcelain manufacturing and industrial power.

More significantly, it was here in 1895 that France’s powerful General Confederation of Labour was established. A decade later, revolutionary strikes brought workers into violent confrontation with the authorities.

The city’s history is inseparable from working-class resistance, social upheaval and challenges to established political power.

More than a century later, Limoges has again become a symbol of confrontation between public anger and political authority.

Across France and elsewhere in Europe, people have protested soaring living costs, deteriorating public services, stagnant wages, housing shortages and governments increasingly disconnected from everyday reality.

France’s latest demonstrations attracted hundreds of thousands, with most protesting peacefully while violent groups unleashed destruction.

The message beneath the disorder is unmistakable. Europe’s political establishment is confronting a profound crisis of public confidence.

For decades, European leaders promised prosperity, security and democratic stability. Today, millions are questioning whether those promises have become little more than political theatre.

While families struggle with economic insecurity, their governments announce expanding military commitments, attend endless international summits and deliver grand declarations about defending European values.

But whose interests are being defended?

Why can governments mobilise billions for military expenditure while claiming insufficient resources to repair hospitals, rebuild public services or protect household incomes?

And why does Eurpoe’s paranoia and desire to confront Russia appear to command greater political urgency than confronting economic hardship at home?

The EU increasingly represents, to its critics, a remote bureaucracy more concerned with institutional authority than democratic accountability.

NATO, meanwhile, has become central to a European security strategy whose enormous economic and geopolitical consequences deserve far greater public scrutiny.

Nowhere is the failure of European leadership more evident than in its handling of Russia and Ukraine.

For decades, Moscow warned that NATO’s expansion towards Russia’s borders threatened its sovereignty and national security.

Those warnings were neither imaginary nor unexpected.

In 2008, NATO explicitly declared that Ukraine and Georgia would eventually become members, despite longstanding Russian objections.

Western governments knew Moscow regarded the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO as a fundamental strategic threat.

Yet instead of establishing a durable European security framework addressing competing security concerns, the continent drifted towards confrontation.

Russia had legitimate security concerns that warranted serious diplomatic engagement. Reconciling those competing interests demanded exceptional statesmanship.

Europe’s leaders failed that test.

Russia’s subsequent military intervention in Ukraine must be examined within this broader history of NATO expansion, deteriorating relations and missed diplomatic opportunities, without overlooking the devastation suffered by Ukrainians.

Instead, European governments have committed enormous resources to military assistance, expanded defence expenditure and embraced a confrontational posture towards Moscow.

The fundamental questions remain.

What is the achievable diplomatic endgame? How much economic hardship must Europeans absorb? And why has negotiation so often been portrayed as weakness rather than an essential instrument of international security?

Europe’s future cannot depend upon permanent confrontation with its largest eastern neighbour.

The continent needs diplomacy, strategic independence and a security framework that recognises the concerns of all parties rather than treating military escalation as the inevitable answer.

The hypocrisy becomes equally troubling when examining Europe’s response to Gaza and the Middle East.

European leaders proclaim their commitment to international law while facing accusations of selective outrage over the devastation inflicted upon Palestinians.

Netanyahu faces ICC allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Those allegations demand accountability.

Yet European governments have frequently appeared unwilling to challenge Israel with the determination they demonstrate towards Russia.

International law can’t retain credibility when its application appears dependent upon geopolitical alliances.

Nor should Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government escape legitimate scrutiny.

The people of Palestine, Lebanon and Iran deserve security, dignity and protection from unlawful violence, regardless of who perpetrates it.

Europe can’t credibly champion human rights while appearing to apply different standards to allies and adversaries.

This inconsistency reinforces the perception of a political elite whose priorities have become detached from the interests of ordinary citizens.

The EU and NATO are different institutions, but both exercise enormous influence over Europe’s political and economic future.

Neither should be insulated from democratic accountability.

Europeans facing rising costs and declining public services are entitled to question why foreign military commitments repeatedly appear to outrank domestic economic security.

They’re entitled to demand explanations for decisions made in Brussels, Washington and NATO headquarters that profoundly affect their livelihoods.

And they’re entitled to replace leaders who appear more responsive to international strategic agendas than their own electorates.

That’s democracy.

The destruction of Limoges should therefore provoke more than predictable condemnations and promises of tougher policing.

It should force European leaders to confront the depth of political alienation developing across the continent.

Not every protester opposes NATO, and Europe’s demonstrations have different national causes. But the common grievance is unmistakable.

Too many Europeans believe their governments no longer listen, no longer understand their struggles and no longer possess the courage to challenge failed political orthodoxies.

Europe doesn’t need another generation of leaders confusing military expenditure with statesmanship, geopolitical posturing with diplomacy or institutional survival with democratic legitimacy.

It needs governments prepared to rebuild economic opportunity, restore public services, protect living standards and pursue foreign policies grounded in peace and national interests.

Above all, it needs leaders who understand that institutions exist to serve Europeans and not the other way around.

Europe possesses the resources, traditions and institutions to recover. But recovery requires fundamental political change, not another reshuffle of familiar faces.

The flames of Limoges should never be celebrated. Violence destroys communities and undermines legitimate protest.

But neither should those flames be dismissed as an isolated act of criminality disconnected from Europe’s wider crisis of confidence.

A historic building can eventually be reconstructed. Public trust, once destroyed, is infinitely harder to restore.

Europe’s leaders must stop treating every eruption of public anger as merely a security problem and start confronting the failures of governance that have left millions disillusioned.

If they continue ignoring the warning signs, the next casualty mightn’t be another historic building. It may be the political establishment itself - and with it, the European future its leaders claim so passionately to defend.