Jeffrey Epstein is dead, but the rot he exposed is very much alive. Epstein’s name is shorthand for a particular breed of predator – a man who treated the bodies of children as disposable perks of membership in a global VIP club, knowing knowledge money and proximity to power would smother any attempt to hold him to account.

The ugliest truth of Epstein isn’t that one monster existed, it’s that he flourished for decades because an entire class of people decided what he did to poor, vulnerable girls was a price they were willing to ignore.

After his first conviction in 2008 for abusing a minor, Epstein should’ve been radioactive. Any serious society would’ve slammed every door and combed through his network to see who else needed to be in handcuffs. Instead, prosecutors handed him an unimaginable gift - a secret non-prosecution deal that spared him serious federal charges and, crucially, shielded “potential co-conspirators” from accountability. He served a parody of a sentence - walking out of jail six days a week on “work release” - floating straight back into a world of private islands, elite universities and seven-figure donations. That’s not a justice system, but a protection racket dressed up in legalese.

By the time the FBI dragged Epstein back into custody in 2019, the pattern was painfully clear. For years - children were lured, groomed and abused behind the gates of his mansions while staff, pilots, bankers and hangers-on cycled through the same rooms pretending there was nothing worth reporting.

Internal reviews now concede authorities had more than enough warning signs and victim accounts long before the final arrest, yet somehow chose delay, deference and deals over decisive action. The later conclusion investigators couldn’t prove a neatly organised “sex-trafficking ring for powerful men” in a narrow legal sense does nothing to wash the blood off the hands of those who enabled Epstein’s access, protected his money flow and rehabilitated his reputation. The law may comfort itself with technicalities. Morality can’t.

And that brings us to the men whose names won’t go away -Donald Trump and Ehud Barak.

For Trump, the record is beyond dispute on one crucial point - Epstein wasn’t some vague acquaintance. He was for decades part of Trump’s social and business ecosystem - a regular in Palm Beach, a familiar face at Mar-a-Lago, a man Trump once happily described as “a terrific guy” who “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” The photographs, party lists, and timelines exist. They place Trump and Epstein in the same rooms, same parties, working the same circuits of wealth and influence as if a conviction involving a child were just an unfortunate line on a very impressive résumé.

Only did when Epstein’s name became toxic, and his arrest threatened to soil the Trump brand, did the story miraculously change into one of disgust and “I was not a fan.”

You don’t get to bask in a man’s company when he’s useful and pretend you barely knew him once his victims finally claw their way into the spotlight. That’s not ignorance, it’s calculated cowardice - the reflex of a man who expects the public to have a shorter memory than his lawyers, who assumes a few rehearsed lines can erase years of willing proximity to a known predator. Whatever the courts may eventually decide about Trump’s legal exposure, the moral verdict on those choices is already damning.

Barak who is an animal - Virginia Guiffre’s Roberts, Nobody’s Girl describes why, belongs in the same dock of public judgment. Here’s a former prime minister - who thought it was acceptable to keep meeting with Epstein, flying on his private jet and walking into his Manhattan townhouse well after Epstein’s first conviction. This wasn’t naivety or ignorance of a distant scandal - Epstein’s crimes were a matter of public record. But Barak still saw opportunity, deals to be made, value in attaching himself to a man any sane leader would’ve treated as a pariah. Instead, he’s wrapped himself in technicalities and denials, insisting he knew nothing of what was happening. Maybe he simply chose not to look. It reveals a moral blindness that should disqualify anyone from lecturing the public about ethics, national security or “shared values” ever again.

Around Trump and Barak, the carousel keeps spinning: billionaires, political operatives, academics, tech moguls, celebrity lawyers – all offering the same script when their names surface in logs or calendars: “I barely knew him.” “It was just business.” “I had no idea.” They would have everybody believe a convicted sex offender somehow moved through their world as a ghost - present enough to sign cheques and open doors - invisible when it came to the abuse that defined his life. If you believed all of them, you would have to accept Epstein alone knew what Epstein was. It isn’t only insult to his victims, but the intelligence of anyone paying attention.

The deeper horror is what this does to the moral floor of society. We like to tell ourselves there’s a hard line around children - whatever else we tolerate this is where the buck stops. Epstein’s career proved that line isn’t nearly as bright as we pretend. When rich men can rape young girls and still buy their way into polite company, when a convicted child abuser is treated as a normal part of the donor circuit, society has collapsed. We haven’t “legalised” abuse, we’ve done something just as dangerous: we’ve shown even it can be negotiated away if the perpetrator is useful enough to the right people.

What makes the Epstein horror uniquely corrosive is it teaches the worst possible lesson to future predators in expensive Hugo Boss suits - if you’re rich, connected and shameless enough, you can gamble with children’s lives and reasonably expect the system to find a way to accommodate you. The message to every would-be Epstein is brutally simple: prison isn’t the risk, it’s bad publicity. Hire the right lawyers, cultivate the right politicians, endow the right chairs at the right universities, and there’s every chance a conviction for raping minors can be spun as a misunderstanding, a bump in an otherwise glittering career.

For survivors, it’s a crueller lesson. Speaking up, reliving trauma and standing up to power – doesn’t guarantee justice. They watch the men who haunted their nightmares glide back onto television, into parliaments and onto corporate boards. Until that dynamic is broken and visible - talk of “never again” is just another lie told to comfort the comfortable.

Which’s why so many aren’t satisfied with vague calls for “lessons learned” or carefully manicured institutional apologies. Names are wanted, indictments sought and a lifetime of power and connections no longer an impenetrable shield. Trump and Barak sit central to that demand - not because they’re the only ones who should be scrutinised, but because their choices epitomise the arrogance of a class that believed it could glide above consequences forever.

If there’s to be any hope of restoring a basic moral order, which men could treat a predator like Epstein as an acceptable companion must end - with the one language power still understands - genuine legal jeopardy and the real possibility, this time, the doors of the cell will close and stay closed until they draw their last breath.